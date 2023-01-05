Read full article on original website
Hereford farmer left carcasses in fields and in animal drinking water
A farmer has been banned from keeping livestock after leaving carcasses in fields and in animal drinking water. Complaints were made about the animals to Herefordshire Council which warned farmer Richard Sparey when they visited sites where he kept sheep and cattle. Trading standards officers said they found dead sheep...
Woman who hates being in care facility wins legal fight
A woman with disabilities with mental health issues who "hates" being in a care facility and wants to go home has won her fight in a specialist court. The woman had previously been ordered to move to the specialist facility for several months for assessment. But she said she hated...
