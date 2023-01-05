Mark Hughes has described Gianluca Vialli as a “beautiful human”, paying an emotional tribute to his former Chelsea teammate after his death at 58. Hughes also believes that the Italian – who joined Chelsea in 1996 and helped them lift the FA Cup at the end of his first season before winning the League Cup and Uefa Cup Winners’ Cup as player-manager the following season – should be remembered as one of the club’s greats after a stellar career at Stamford Bridge.

18 HOURS AGO