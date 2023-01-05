ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Bryan College Station Eagle

Biden’s border visit will showcase a city strained by migration

Joe Biden’s choice of El Paso as the site of his first presidential visit to the U.S.-Mexico border puts a spotlight on a city that has struggled to deal with a four-fold surge in the number of migrants on its streets. Mayor Oscar Leeser — a Democrat like Biden...
EL PASO, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

On energy policy, let’s live in the now

“Still decades and hundreds of billions of dollars away”: that was the sobering refrain from the recent nuclear fusion announcement that has already taken decades and cost taxpayers hundreds of billions of dollars to get to this point of … wait for it … still being decades and hundreds of billions of dollars away.
Vice

Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic

Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
Bryan College Station Eagle

Survey: Religiously, Congress doesn't reflect America

Religiously speaking, the incoming 118th Congress looks like America — that is, the America of decades past, rather than today. Congress is far more Christian, and religious overall, than today's general population. Even though nearly three in 10 Americans claim no religious affiliation — a rate that has steadily...
ARIZONA STATE
brytfmonline.com

The war in Ukraine – almost empty

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced that the Russian forces will soon unload the Iranian-produced Shahed aircraft. According to Reznikov, Russia will have only 90 “kamikaze” aircraft left. Tankesmia ISW writes that Russia has increased the use of these drones to be able to continue attacks against Ukrainian...
Bryan College Station Eagle

Speaker McCarthy: A weakened leader or emboldened survivor?

WASHINGTON — Republican Kevin McCarthy is the new House speaker, but as bruising as it was for him to seize the gavel in a history-making election, it may be even more difficult for the embattled leader to do much with the powerful position — or to even keep it.
WISCONSIN STATE
Bryan College Station Eagle

Bad for GOP,, worse for America

It’s hard to find a better microcosm for today’s Republican Party than the self-inflicted debacle that America witnessed this week. The GOP holds a narrow majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, and yet the party has botched in the worst way the selection of a House speaker. Instead of unifying behind California Rep. Kevin McCarthy, Republicans displayed on national television the toxic fractiousness that has become their party’s most glaring — and burdensome — trait.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Letter to the Editor: Insubordination was the first act of the new Congress

Submitted January 6, 2023 Like most of you, I watched the drama unfold on the floor of The U.S. House of Representatives this week. Key principles of governing were in jeopardy and it will take time to build trust in them again. Many believed that tactful compromise would solve the fundamental disagreements between 92% of Republicans and the other 8% of MAGA Reps. However, these MAGA 8% were misguided in their principles, not in their tactics. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy