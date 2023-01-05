ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

KGET 17

West Virginia Secretary of State Warner running for governor

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner announced Tuesday that he is running for governor. “We live in serious times, and serious times call for serious leaders,” the Republican said in a speech beside the veteran’s memorial on the West Virginia state Capitol grounds. Warner, who was first elected secretary of state in 2016, already has nearly $53,000 in contributions for the 2024 election cycle, according to the secretary of state’s website.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
KGET 17

DeSantis reups Florida environment pledge made 4 years ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A week into his second term, Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order Tuesday reaffirming and building on a commitment to clean water he had signed exactly four years earlier. Like in 2019, the order addresses issues that have plagued the state, such...
FLORIDA STATE
KGET 17

Board of Supervisors approves bid for Tiny Homes construction

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Despite receiving blowback from community members, homeless housing will move forward in Oildale. The Kern County Board of Supervisors voted to award a bid for the construction of the Supportive Services Facility, known as “Tiney Oaks.” The facility will include a 50-unit housing complex, so-called tiny homes, built across from the Rasmussen Senior Center.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

Five years after deadly mudslides, Santa Barbara County faces another powerful storm

On Jan. 9, 2018, a series of early morning mudslides brought death and destruction down from the hills above Santa Barbara, taking 23 lives and injuring dozens more. Now, exactly five years later, residents in the same Southern California town are watching anxiously as a powerful winter storm system with comparable rain totals sweeps through the area on a somber anniversary.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

