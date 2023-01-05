ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

3 injured, 1 critically, in Walmart parking lot in Chicago

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PkBAp_0k426MeK00

CHICAGO — Three people were injured, one critically, in a drive-by shooting in a Walmart parking lot in Chicago on Wednesday night, authorities said.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the victims were loading groceries at the store, located in the Pullman neighborhood of the city, when a black sedan drove by and opened fire, WBBM-TV reported.

A 25-year-old man was shot in the chest and back and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition, according to WLS-TV. A 19-year-old woman was shot in the right forearm and was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where she was listed in good condition, according to the television station.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the left leg and taken to an unnamed hospital, WBBM reported. He was in good condition, according to the television station.

“I saw people running in. They thought it was fireworks, but it was shots,” Arnez White, who works at the store, told WBBM. “I came outside to see what was going on, and I see two people laying on the floor.”

White said he heard 10 to 13 shots.

It was unclear whether the victims were targeted.

There are no suspects in custody, according to WMAQ-TV. An investigation is ongoing, the television station reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Victim was run over by 3 different cars and not one stopped, Chicago police say

CHICAGO - Chicago police are seeking to identify the drivers of three different cars in connection to a hit-and-run on Jan. 2 in Chicago's Austin neighborhood. Around 12:10 a.m. a white 4-door SUV traveling eastbound in the 5600 block of West Madison Street caused a pedestrian crossing southbound Madison Street to fall in the roadway, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

A special sticker with the hope of preventing catalytic converter thefts

CHICAGO — Chicago police teamed up with auto shops to get some special stickers installed to deter would-be catalytic converter thieves. Crews at Midwest Performance on West Fulton worked with officers from Chicago Police Department’s 12th district to try to help residents and officers. Andy Bizub, who owns the shop, said catalytic converter thefts are […]
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Driver carjacked near Diversey Harbor on Thursday evening, police say

Chicago — Police are investigating the armed carjacking of a man near Diversey Harbor in Lakeview on Thursday night. The 33-year-old was in the 300 block of West Diversey when a small white or gray SUV pulled up around 10:50 p.m., according to a Chicago police spokesperson. A hijacker stepped out of the vehicle, brandished a gun, and demanded that he hand over his keys.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Neighbors On High Alert After Back-to-Back Carjackings in West Loop

Neighbors are being extra vigilant after learning at least four carjackings were reported Thursday in Chicago's West Loop and Near North Side. One witness told NBC 5 she saw not one, but two carjackings in a span of 30 minutes. She said one of the victims carjacked was held at gunpoint right in front of Mary Bartelme Park in the West Loop.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man fatally shot during gathering inside Englewood home

CHICAGO - A 29-year-old man was fatally shot inside a home in Chicago's Englewood area Friday night. Police say the victim was at a gathering inside a home in the 5600 block of South Throop Street around 9:07 p.m. when a man inside the home shot at the victim once using a handgun.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Bicyclist says he was followed, shot in Uptown after trying to stop car break-in

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A bicyclist who was shot during ana attempted car break-in in the Uptown community was out of the hospital Friday – and was speaking out.CBS 2's Sabrina Franza met with the bicyclist at his home Friday. He came out to talk to us wearing the same jacket he says he was wearing Wednesday when he was shot.The jacket is riddled with small bullet holes along the seam.The victim didn't want to show his face for fear of retaliation. He told us off camera that what happened was bad – but it could have been way worse.As police...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 teens shot, 1 fatally, near gas station on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - Two teens were shot near a gas station on Chicago's West Side Friday afternoon. At about 4:09 p.m., two teens were in the 600 block of South Independence when they were shot by an unknown offender, Chicago police said. A 17-year-old boy was shot in the head and...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Neighbors wake up to gunfire after two men shot in tow truck on North Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A shooting woke up sleeping neighbors early Friday morning on the city's North Side. Surveillance audio of the gunshots were captured around 2 a.m.Chicago police said two men were in a parked two truck in the 3600 block of North Avondale when someone in a dark SUV started firing shots. One man was shot in the stomach and the other suffered a graze wound to the head. The tow truck ended up a couple miles away at Pulaski and Palmer. That's where the Chicago Fire Department was called to bring the men to the hospital. A neighbor told CBS 2 he woke and...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Carjackers strike 3 times in 70 minutes in West Loop, Near North Side

Chicago — Armed carjackers stole three vehicles in just over an hour on Thursday afternoon in the West Loop and on the Near North Side, according to Chicago police. A 6-year-old girl was inside one of the cars when the hijackers struck. Initial indications were that the three crimes might be related.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Pizza shop owner thought going cashless would deter burglars; but it didn't work

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2: they thought not taking cash would protect them from burglars, but they got hit anyway. A popular Edgewater pizzeria was damaged and burglarized this week, as Chicago police warn about a rise in such crimes. George's Deep Dish makes it clear there is no cash on site, posting signs attesting to that fact, but they still got hit, and it cost the small business in Edgewater a pretty penny in damages. "It's the last call you wanna get in the middle of the night," owner George Bumbaris said. Surveillance cameras caught the whole thing...
CHICAGO, IL
WCIA

Illinois State Police release driver details in I-57 crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police have released new details in the deadly two-vehicle Interstate 57 crash on Friday night. Police said the driver of the semi-truck was Sarah L. White, a 39-year-old woman from Winter Haven, Fla. She was transported to a local hospital with injuries. The second vehicle involved, a Ford […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
142K+
Followers
150K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy