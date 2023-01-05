Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
L.A. Lakers 136, Sacramento 134
L.A. LAKERS (136) James 14-28 8-9 37, Toscano-Anderson 2-2 0-0 4, Bryant 12-14 5-7 29, Beverley 2-3 0-0 6, Schroder 8-11 7-7 27, Gabriel 3-5 0-0 6, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Christie 1-2 0-0 2, Nunn 1-3 0-0 2, Westbrook 7-14 7-10 23. Totals 50-82 27-33 136. SACRAMENTO (134) Barnes...
Porterville Recorder
Montana 79, N. Colorado 74
MONTANA (8-8) Bannan 8-17 7-8 23, Di.Thomas 1-5 0-1 2, Martin 5-8 0-0 13, Moody 3-7 3-3 11, Whitney 1-6 0-2 2, Vazquez 3-5 0-0 8, Anderson 5-6 5-7 15, Nap 1-2 0-0 3, Oke 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 28-57 15-21 79. N. COLORADO (5-11) Abercrombie 3-8 0-0 8, Wisne...
Porterville Recorder
Chicago 126, Utah 118
Percentages: FG .495, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 12-41, .293 (Agbaji 4-4, Conley 3-5, Horton-Tucker 2-4, Markkanen 2-7, Clarkson 1-7, Gay 0-2, Vanderbilt 0-2, Olynyk 0-3, Beasley 0-7). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Olynyk 2). Turnovers: 10 (Clarkson 2, Horton-Tucker 2, Markkanen 2, Conley, Kessler, Olynyk, Vanderbilt).
Porterville Recorder
Orlando 115, Golden State 101
ORLANDO (115) Banchero 9-20 3-4 25, F.Wagner 9-16 3-5 24, Carter Jr. 6-9 0-0 13, Fultz 8-16 0-1 16, G.Harris 1-5 0-0 3, M.Wagner 1-4 1-4 4, Ross 2-3 0-0 5, Anthony 6-9 2-3 16, Houstan 0-1 0-0 0, Suggs 2-4 5-7 9. Totals 44-87 14-24 115. GOLDEN STATE (101)
Porterville Recorder
Colorado 62, Oregon St. 42
OREGON ST. (7-9) Andela 3-4 0-0 6, Rataj 1-2 0-0 3, Taylor 2-9 0-3 4, Akanno 4-11 0-0 10, C.Wright 0-4 0-0 0, Pope 2-11 0-0 5, Bilodeau 2-5 0-0 4, Ryuny 3-4 2-3 8, Krass 0-2 0-0 0, Stevens 1-1 0-0 2, Rochelin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-53 2-6 42.
Porterville Recorder
SAINT MARY'S 85, PORTLAND 43
Percentages: FG .261, FT .720. 3-Point Goals: 1-19, .053 (Nduka 1-1, Gorosito 0-2, Perry 0-2, Meadows 0-3, Robertson 0-4, Sjolund 0-7). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Nduka). Turnovers: 16 (Robertson 6, St. Pierre 3, Applewhite 2, Perry 2, Gorosito, Meadows, Sjolund). Steals: None. Technical Fouls: None.
Porterville Recorder
NO. 22 AUBURN 72, NO. 13 ARKANSAS 59
Percentages: FG .339, FT .594. 3-Point Goals: 2-16, .125 (Council 2-6, Dunning 0-1, Pinion 0-1, Davis 0-2, Black 0-3, Walsh 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Makhi.Mitchell 2, Black, Council, Walsh). Turnovers: 13 (Black 4, Council 3, Walsh 2, Davis, Graham, Makhe.Mitchell, Makhi.Mitchell). Steals: 4 (Ka.Johnson...
Porterville Recorder
BYU 68, SAN DIEGO 48
Percentages: FG .500, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Johnson 2-2, Robinson 1-2, George 1-3, Saunders 0-1, Waterman 0-1, Hall 0-3, R.Williams 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Traore 2, Ally Atiki). Turnovers: 12 (R.Williams 4, Robinson 4, Waterman 2, Johnson, Traore). Steals: 7 (George 2,...
Porterville Recorder
GRAMBLING STATE 76, BETHUNE-COOKMAN 70
Percentages: FG .449, FT .826. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Garrett 3-5, French 3-6, Harmon 1-4, Carter-Hollinger 0-1, Davis 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Henderson). Turnovers: 13 (Harmon 5, Garrett 3, Davis, French, Gudavicius, Hulsewe, McEntire). Steals: 4 (Davis 2, French, Garrett). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Porterville Recorder
SETON HALL 76, BUTLER 51
Percentages: FG .268, FT .708. 3-Point Goals: 4-21, .190 (Taylor 2-7, Ali 1-3, Hunter 1-3, C.Harris 0-1, J.Thomas 0-1, P.Thomas 0-1, Turnbull 0-1, Wilmoth 0-1, Lukosius 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Taylor, Turnbull, Wilmoth). Turnovers: 13 (C.Harris 4, Ali 2, J.Thomas 2, Taylor 2, Hunter,...
Porterville Recorder
UTAH VALLEY 75, TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY 61
Percentages: FG .464, FT .944. 3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Darthard 4-7, Small 1-2, Woodbury 1-5, Harmon 0-2, Ceaser 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 12 (Bandaogo 6, Ceaser 3, Fuller 2, Woodbury). Turnovers: 16 (Harmon 6, Darthard 2, Fuller 2, Woodbury 2, Bandaogo, Ceaser, Nield, Small). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
PACIFIC 80, PEPPERDINE 75
Percentages: FG .452, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Martindale 3-5, Beard 2-3, Blake 2-3, Outlaw 1-1, Avdalovic 1-2, Odum 1-5, Denson 0-1, Ivy-Curry 0-2, Boone 0-5). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Blake, Martindale). Turnovers: 13 (Blake 3, Denson 3, Beard 2, Avdalovic, Boone, Ivy-Curry, Martindale,...
Porterville Recorder
STETSON 95, NORTH ALABAMA 85, OT
Percentages: FG .508, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 13-22, .591 (L.Brown 5-6, Blackmon 4-7, Swenson 2-3, Oglesby 1-1, Peek 1-3, Harrison 0-1, Panzo 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Panzo, Smith). Turnovers: 8 (Peek 3, Smith 3, Harrison, Swenson). Steals: 5 (Blackmon 3, L.Brown, Swenson). Technical Fouls:...
Porterville Recorder
Dallas 127, New Orleans 117
Percentages: FG .479, FT .629. 3-Point Goals: 5-29, .172 (Temple 1-2, Jones 1-3, Alvarado 1-4, Marshall 1-4, Murphy III 1-4, Hayes 0-1, Lewis Jr. 0-1, Valanciunas 0-2, Daniels 0-4, Graham 0-4). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Hernangomez, Jones, Marshall, Murphy III). Turnovers: 12 (Marshall 4, Lewis...
Porterville Recorder
Grizzlies face the Jazz on 5-game win streak
Utah Jazz (20-22, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (25-13, second in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Grizzlies -7; over/under is 236.5. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis heads into a matchup against Utah as winners of five games in a row. The Grizzlies are 11-10 against Western Conference...
Porterville Recorder
St. Thomas (MN) 80, Omaha 68
OMAHA (6-11) F.Fidler 7-14 5-5 19, Sutton 2-9 1-2 5, Brougham 1-1 0-0 2, Luedtke 0-1 0-0 0, White 6-12 4-5 17, Glover 5-10 0-1 11, Jungers 2-9 4-4 10, Arop 1-3 0-1 2, K.Brown 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-60 14-18 68. ST. THOMAS (MN) (13-6) Allen 1-5 1-3 4,...
Porterville Recorder
Doncic and Dallas visit Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder
Dallas Mavericks (23-17, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (17-22, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Thunder -2; over/under is 226.5. BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic meet when Oklahoma City takes on Dallas. Gilgeous-Alexander ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 30.9 points...
Porterville Recorder
SAN FRANCISCO 72, LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 70
Percentages: FG .509, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Rishwain 4-6, Roberts 3-9, M.Williams 2-3, Shabazz 1-4, Gigiberia 0-1, Kunen 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Kunen 2, Gigiberia, Markovetskyy). Turnovers: 12 (Gigiberia 4, Kunen 2, Markovetskyy 2, Shabazz 2, Hawthorne, Rishwain). Steals: 7 (Rishwain 2,...
Porterville Recorder
ORAL ROBERTS 74, KANSAS CITY 71
Percentages: FG .491, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Mitchell 5-12, Pro.Idiaru 3-5, Allen 1-2, Andrews 1-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Andrews). Turnovers: 11 (Allen 3, Mitchell 3, A.Mukeba 2, Ngandu 2, Andrews). Steals: 5 (Allen 2, Mitchell 2, Sullivan). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. ORAL...
Porterville Recorder
New Orleans faces Washington, aims to break road skid
New Orleans Pelicans (24-16, third in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (17-23, 11th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans hits the road against Washington looking to end its three-game road skid. The Wizards are 10-7 on their home court. Washington is fourth in the Eastern Conference with...
