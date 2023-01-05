Read full article on original website
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
Domantas Sabonis carries Kings past skidding Rockets
Domantas Sabonis came within one assist of his fourth triple-double of the season, Trey Lyles saved 12 of his 20
Milwaukee 114, Atlanta 105
Percentages: FG .459, FT .545. 3-Point Goals: 18-48, .375 (Lopez 4-6, Carter 4-7, Jr.Holiday 3-8, Beauchamp 2-7, Connaughton 2-10, Portis 1-2, Green 1-3, Ingles 1-5). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Lopez 2, Carter, G.Antetokounmpo). Turnovers: 10 (Jr.Holiday 5, Connaughton, G.Antetokounmpo, Ingles, Lopez, Portis). Steals: 6 (Carter...
Heat suspend Dewayne Dedmon for one game after massage gun toss
MIAMI — Reserve center Dewayne Dedmon has been suspended without pay by the Miami Heat for one game for conduct detrimental to the club. The move came one night after Dedmon had an outburst after being subbed out of a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. He exchanged words with coaches on the sideline, then angrily swatted at a massage gun and sent it flying onto the court during play. That got him ejected from the game, further depleting an already short-handed Miami roster, and the Heat used only seven players over the final 33 minutes of what became a 112-111 victory. Heat...
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
N.Y. Knicks 119, Indiana 113
Percentages: FG .478, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 12-39, .308 (Hield 7-15, Bitadze 1-2, Nembhard 1-3, Mathurin 1-4, Duarte 1-5, Haliburton 1-5, Jackson 0-1, McConnell 0-1, Taylor 0-1, Smith 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Jackson 2, Bitadze, Duarte, Johnson). Turnovers: 13 (Haliburton 4, Mathurin 2, Duarte,...
Sacramento 135, Houston 115
Percentages: FG .458, FT .647. 3-Point Goals: 16-41, .390 (Mathews 4-6, Gordon 3-7, Martin Jr. 3-7, Green 3-12, Nix 1-1, Eason 1-2, Porter Jr. 1-2, Garuba 0-1, Smith Jr. 0-3). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Fernando 2, Mathews). Turnovers: 13 (Green 4, Eason 2, Martin Jr....
USF flirts with No. 1 upset but can’t finish it off at Houston
HOUSTON — USF has never had a top-five win in program history, but on Wednesday night, the Bulls put a scare into the nation’s No. 1-ranked team. Marcus Sasser scored a career-high 31, Jamal Shead added 20 points and top-ranked Houston used a huge second half to slip past USF 83-77.
NO. 1 HOUSTON 83, SOUTH FLORIDA 77
Percentages: FG .489, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Harris 6-10, Chaplin 2-5, Bryant 1-1, Conwell 1-4, Miguel 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Turnovers: 16 (Hines 5, Harris 4, C.Walker 2, Chaplin, Conwell, Miguel, Smith, Tchewa). Steals: 4 (Harris 2, C.Walker, Hines). Technical Fouls: Walker, 7:19 second. FGFTReb.
CAMPBELL 78, USC UPSTATE 63
Percentages: FG .440, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Mokseckas 4-5, Reyna 2-4, Clemons 1-1, Sinani 1-4, Grant 0-1, Vaistaras 0-1, Dell'Orso 0-2, Lusane 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Lusane). Turnovers: 11 (Lusane 2, Reyna 2, Sinani 2, Vaistaras 2, Dell'Orso, Mokseckas, Pal). Steals: 6...
WAKE FOREST 90, FLORIDA STATE 75
Percentages: FG .537, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Mills 3-4, Da.Green 2-6, Corhen 1-1, Cleveland 1-2, Warley 1-2, House 0-2, Jackson 0-2, Miller 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 4 (Cleveland, Corhen, Da.Green, Miller). Turnovers: 14 (Cleveland 3, Corhen 3, Da.Green 3, Mills 2, McLeod, Miller,...
Boston 125, New Orleans 114
NEW ORLEANS (114) Marshall 6-15 4-4 18, Murphy III 7-11 0-0 15, Valanciunas 5-10 2-2 13, Daniels 3-6 0-1 7, McCollum 15-24 2-5 38, Hayes 4-6 0-0 8, Nance Jr. 0-2 0-0 0, Alvarado 3-9 3-3 9, Graham 1-3 0-0 2, Lewis Jr. 0-0 2-2 2, Seabron 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 45-87 13-17 114.
UC IRVINE 70, CAL STATE FULLERTON 65
CAL ST.-FULLERTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .436, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (San Antonio 4-5, Harris 3-6, Jones 1-3, Wrightsell 1-7). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Jones). Turnovers: 18 (Jones 4, San Antonio 4, Wrightsell 3, Bastian 2, Eaton 2, Harris 2, Square). Steals: 7 (Wrightsell 3,...
TARLETON STATE 73, CHICAGO STATE 63
Percentages: FG .370, FT .652. 3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Johnson 5-6, Weaver 2-8, Davis 1-5, Corbett 0-2, Cardet 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Cardet, Davis, Johnson). Turnovers: 15 (Weaver 5, Cardet 4, Corbett 4, Davis, Johnson). Steals: 2 (Davis, Weaver). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. TARLETON...
CINCINNATI 83, EAST CAROLINA 55
Percentages: FG .345, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Small 2-6, Bayela 1-2, Diboundje 1-4, LaCount 0-1, Johnson 0-2, Felton 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Debaut, Diboundje). Turnovers: 10 (Small 4, Johnson 3, Diboundje, Felton, LaCount). Steals: 3 (Bayela, LaCount, Small). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
TEXAS A&M 82, NO. 20 MISSOURI 64
Percentages: FG .356, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 7-31, .226 (Hodge 2-10, East 1-3, Ko.Brown 1-3, Gholston 1-4, Honor 1-4, Carter 1-7). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Diarra). Turnovers: 9 (Carter 2, Hodge 2, Ko.Brown 2, Gholston, Gomillion, Honor). Steals: 9 (Diarra 2, Hodge 2, Honor 2,...
EAST TENNESSEE STATE 96, THE CITADEL 74
Percentages: FG .531, FT .762. 3-Point Goals: 12-24, .500 (King 8-12, Tipler 3-5, Taylor 1-3, Hairston 0-1, Seymour 0-1, Ilic 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Seymour 2, Haynes, Taylor). Turnovers: 11 (Seymour 3, Strothers 2, Tipler 2, Haynes, J.Smith, King, Taylor). Steals: 16 (King 7,...
TULANE 97, SMU 88
Percentages: FG .565, FT .842. 3-Point Goals: 11-25, .440 (Forbes 5-8, Cook 3-8, Holloway 2-2, Coleman 1-2, McGee 0-1, Pope 0-1, Williams 0-1, James 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (James 3, Holloway). Turnovers: 13 (Cook 4, Forbes 2, Holloway 2, James 2, Cross, McGee, Pope).
NO. 4 ALABAMA 84, NO. 15 ARKANSAS 69
Percentages: FG .463, FT .694. 3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Clowney 3-4, Miller 2-2, Sears 2-4, Bradley 1-2, Gurley 1-3, Bediako 0-1, Griffen 0-1, Jah.Quinerly 0-1, Welch 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Miller 2, Clowney, Gurley, Welch). Turnovers: 13 (Jah.Quinerly 3, Bradley 2, Miller 2, Sears...
CLEMSON 83, LOUISVILLE 70
Percentages: FG .407, FT .739. 3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Withers 3-3, Ellis 2-4, Lands 2-4, Huntley-Hatfield 1-2, Traynor 1-2, Payne 0-1, James 0-2, Miller 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Withers). Turnovers: 13 (Ellis 3, Huntley-Hatfield 3, Withers 3, Traynor 2, Lands, Miller). Steals: 5 (Ellis...
