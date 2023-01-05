ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Porterville Recorder

Milwaukee 114, Atlanta 105

Percentages: FG .459, FT .545. 3-Point Goals: 18-48, .375 (Lopez 4-6, Carter 4-7, Jr.Holiday 3-8, Beauchamp 2-7, Connaughton 2-10, Portis 1-2, Green 1-3, Ingles 1-5). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Lopez 2, Carter, G.Antetokounmpo). Turnovers: 10 (Jr.Holiday 5, Connaughton, G.Antetokounmpo, Ingles, Lopez, Portis). Steals: 6 (Carter...
New York Post

Heat suspend Dewayne Dedmon for one game after massage gun toss

MIAMI — Reserve center Dewayne Dedmon has been suspended without pay by the Miami Heat for one game for conduct detrimental to the club. The move came one night after Dedmon had an outburst after being subbed out of a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. He exchanged words with coaches on the sideline, then angrily swatted at a massage gun and sent it flying onto the court during play. That got him ejected from the game, further depleting an already short-handed Miami roster, and the Heat used only seven players over the final 33 minutes of what became a 112-111 victory. Heat...
MIAMI, FL
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Porterville Recorder

N.Y. Knicks 119, Indiana 113

Percentages: FG .478, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 12-39, .308 (Hield 7-15, Bitadze 1-2, Nembhard 1-3, Mathurin 1-4, Duarte 1-5, Haliburton 1-5, Jackson 0-1, McConnell 0-1, Taylor 0-1, Smith 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Jackson 2, Bitadze, Duarte, Johnson). Turnovers: 13 (Haliburton 4, Mathurin 2, Duarte,...
INDIANA STATE
Porterville Recorder

Sacramento 135, Houston 115

Percentages: FG .458, FT .647. 3-Point Goals: 16-41, .390 (Mathews 4-6, Gordon 3-7, Martin Jr. 3-7, Green 3-12, Nix 1-1, Eason 1-2, Porter Jr. 1-2, Garuba 0-1, Smith Jr. 0-3). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Fernando 2, Mathews). Turnovers: 13 (Green 4, Eason 2, Martin Jr....
Porterville Recorder

NO. 1 HOUSTON 83, SOUTH FLORIDA 77

Percentages: FG .489, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Harris 6-10, Chaplin 2-5, Bryant 1-1, Conwell 1-4, Miguel 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Turnovers: 16 (Hines 5, Harris 4, C.Walker 2, Chaplin, Conwell, Miguel, Smith, Tchewa). Steals: 4 (Harris 2, C.Walker, Hines). Technical Fouls: Walker, 7:19 second. FGFTReb.
HOUSTON, TX
Porterville Recorder

CAMPBELL 78, USC UPSTATE 63

Percentages: FG .440, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Mokseckas 4-5, Reyna 2-4, Clemons 1-1, Sinani 1-4, Grant 0-1, Vaistaras 0-1, Dell'Orso 0-2, Lusane 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Lusane). Turnovers: 11 (Lusane 2, Reyna 2, Sinani 2, Vaistaras 2, Dell'Orso, Mokseckas, Pal). Steals: 6...
SPARTANBURG, SC
Porterville Recorder

WAKE FOREST 90, FLORIDA STATE 75

Percentages: FG .537, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Mills 3-4, Da.Green 2-6, Corhen 1-1, Cleveland 1-2, Warley 1-2, House 0-2, Jackson 0-2, Miller 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 4 (Cleveland, Corhen, Da.Green, Miller). Turnovers: 14 (Cleveland 3, Corhen 3, Da.Green 3, Mills 2, McLeod, Miller,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Porterville Recorder

Boston 125, New Orleans 114

NEW ORLEANS (114) Marshall 6-15 4-4 18, Murphy III 7-11 0-0 15, Valanciunas 5-10 2-2 13, Daniels 3-6 0-1 7, McCollum 15-24 2-5 38, Hayes 4-6 0-0 8, Nance Jr. 0-2 0-0 0, Alvarado 3-9 3-3 9, Graham 1-3 0-0 2, Lewis Jr. 0-0 2-2 2, Seabron 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 45-87 13-17 114.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Porterville Recorder

UC IRVINE 70, CAL STATE FULLERTON 65

CAL ST.-FULLERTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .436, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (San Antonio 4-5, Harris 3-6, Jones 1-3, Wrightsell 1-7). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Jones). Turnovers: 18 (Jones 4, San Antonio 4, Wrightsell 3, Bastian 2, Eaton 2, Harris 2, Square). Steals: 7 (Wrightsell 3,...
FULLERTON, CA
Porterville Recorder

TARLETON STATE 73, CHICAGO STATE 63

Percentages: FG .370, FT .652. 3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Johnson 5-6, Weaver 2-8, Davis 1-5, Corbett 0-2, Cardet 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Cardet, Davis, Johnson). Turnovers: 15 (Weaver 5, Cardet 4, Corbett 4, Davis, Johnson). Steals: 2 (Davis, Weaver). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. TARLETON...
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

CINCINNATI 83, EAST CAROLINA 55

Percentages: FG .345, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Small 2-6, Bayela 1-2, Diboundje 1-4, LaCount 0-1, Johnson 0-2, Felton 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Debaut, Diboundje). Turnovers: 10 (Small 4, Johnson 3, Diboundje, Felton, LaCount). Steals: 3 (Bayela, LaCount, Small). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
CINCINNATI, OH
Porterville Recorder

TEXAS A&M 82, NO. 20 MISSOURI 64

Percentages: FG .356, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 7-31, .226 (Hodge 2-10, East 1-3, Ko.Brown 1-3, Gholston 1-4, Honor 1-4, Carter 1-7). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Diarra). Turnovers: 9 (Carter 2, Hodge 2, Ko.Brown 2, Gholston, Gomillion, Honor). Steals: 9 (Diarra 2, Hodge 2, Honor 2,...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Porterville Recorder

EAST TENNESSEE STATE 96, THE CITADEL 74

Percentages: FG .531, FT .762. 3-Point Goals: 12-24, .500 (King 8-12, Tipler 3-5, Taylor 1-3, Hairston 0-1, Seymour 0-1, Ilic 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Seymour 2, Haynes, Taylor). Turnovers: 11 (Seymour 3, Strothers 2, Tipler 2, Haynes, J.Smith, King, Taylor). Steals: 16 (King 7,...
TENNESSEE STATE
Porterville Recorder

TULANE 97, SMU 88

Percentages: FG .565, FT .842. 3-Point Goals: 11-25, .440 (Forbes 5-8, Cook 3-8, Holloway 2-2, Coleman 1-2, McGee 0-1, Pope 0-1, Williams 0-1, James 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (James 3, Holloway). Turnovers: 13 (Cook 4, Forbes 2, Holloway 2, James 2, Cross, McGee, Pope).
UNIVERSITY PARK, TX
Porterville Recorder

NO. 4 ALABAMA 84, NO. 15 ARKANSAS 69

Percentages: FG .463, FT .694. 3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Clowney 3-4, Miller 2-2, Sears 2-4, Bradley 1-2, Gurley 1-3, Bediako 0-1, Griffen 0-1, Jah.Quinerly 0-1, Welch 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Miller 2, Clowney, Gurley, Welch). Turnovers: 13 (Jah.Quinerly 3, Bradley 2, Miller 2, Sears...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Porterville Recorder

CLEMSON 83, LOUISVILLE 70

Percentages: FG .407, FT .739. 3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Withers 3-3, Ellis 2-4, Lands 2-4, Huntley-Hatfield 1-2, Traynor 1-2, Payne 0-1, James 0-2, Miller 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Withers). Turnovers: 13 (Ellis 3, Huntley-Hatfield 3, Withers 3, Traynor 2, Lands, Miller). Steals: 5 (Ellis...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy