Minneapolis, MN

Boston 4, San Jose 2

San Jose110—2 First Period_1, Boston, Marchand 12 (McAvoy, Bergeron), 1:03. 2, Boston, Smith 2 (Coyle, Foligno), 5:32. 3, San Jose, Couture 15 (Barabanov, Vlasic), 6:57. Penalties_Pastrnak, BOS (High Sticking), 2:42. Second Period_4, San Jose, Ferraro 2 (Benning, Nieto), 14:55. 5, Boston, Pastrnak 28 (McAvoy, Marchand), 16:45 (pp). Penalties_Boston bench,...
SAN JOSE, CA
Colorado 3, Edmonton 2

Edmonton1100—2 First Period_1, Edmonton, Hyman 19 (Draisaitl, McDavid), 15:37 (pp). Second Period_2, Edmonton, Hyman 20 (Draisaitl, Barrie), 15:03 (pp). Third Period_3, Colorado, MacKinnon 10 (Rodrigues, Makar), 3:06. 4, Colorado, Hunt 1 (Rodrigues, Girard), 8:19. Overtime_5, Colorado, Makar 10, 2:09. Shots on Goal_Colorado 15-11-17-2_45. Edmonton 7-12-10-1_30. Power-play opportunities_Colorado 0 of...
BOULDER, CO
Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an...
NEWARK, NJ
NHL Expanded Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Vancouver at Winnipeg, 3 p.m. Florida at Dallas, 3:30 p.m. Columbus at Washington, 5 p.m. Calgary at Chicago, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Arizona, 7...
COLORADO STATE
Los Angeles 5, Vegas 1

Vegas001—1 First Period_1, Los Angeles, Fiala 11 (Vilardi, Lizotte), 17:02. Second Period_2, Los Angeles, Roy 5 (Kupari, Kopitar), 9:27 (sh). 3, Los Angeles, Fiala 12 (Vilardi, Durzi), 16:26. Third Period_4, Los Angeles, Arvidsson 11 (Walker, Danault), 5:45. 5, Vegas, Marchessault 15 (Roy, Kessel), 17:42. 6, Los Angeles, Fiala 13...
LOS ANGELES, CA
St. Thomas (MN) 80, Omaha 68

OMAHA (6-11) F.Fidler 7-14 5-5 19, Sutton 2-9 1-2 5, Brougham 1-1 0-0 2, Luedtke 0-1 0-0 0, White 6-12 4-5 17, Glover 5-10 0-1 11, Jungers 2-9 4-4 10, Arop 1-3 0-1 2, K.Brown 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-60 14-18 68. ST. THOMAS (MN) (13-6) Allen 1-5 1-3 4,...
OMAHA, NE
Colorado 62, Oregon St. 42

OREGON ST. (7-9) Andela 3-4 0-0 6, Rataj 1-2 0-0 3, Taylor 2-9 0-3 4, Akanno 4-11 0-0 10, C.Wright 0-4 0-0 0, Pope 2-11 0-0 5, Bilodeau 2-5 0-0 4, Ryuny 3-4 2-3 8, Krass 0-2 0-0 0, Stevens 1-1 0-0 2, Rochelin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-53 2-6 42.
CORVALLIS, OR
New Orleans faces Washington, aims to break road skid

New Orleans Pelicans (24-16, third in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (17-23, 11th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans hits the road against Washington looking to end its three-game road skid. The Wizards are 10-7 on their home court. Washington is fourth in the Eastern Conference with...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Orlando 115, Golden State 101

ORLANDO (115) Banchero 9-20 3-4 25, F.Wagner 9-16 3-5 24, Carter Jr. 6-9 0-0 13, Fultz 8-16 0-1 16, G.Harris 1-5 0-0 3, M.Wagner 1-4 1-4 4, Ross 2-3 0-0 5, Anthony 6-9 2-3 16, Houstan 0-1 0-0 0, Suggs 2-4 5-7 9. Totals 44-87 14-24 115. GOLDEN STATE (101)
ORLANDO, FL
Pastrnak scores twice, Bruins beat Sharks 4-2

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — David Pastrnak scored twice as the Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks 4-2 on Saturday night. Brad Marchand had a goal and two assists, and Craig Smith also scored for the Bruins. Linus Ullmark made 26 saves for his 22nd win this season.
BOSTON, MA
Oilers visit the Kings after Hyman's 2-goal game

Edmonton Oilers (21-17-2, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (22-14-6, second in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers visit the Los Angeles Kings after Zach Hyman scored two goals in the Oilers' 3-2 overtime loss to the Colorado Avalanche. Los Angeles has a 22-14-6 record...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Washington visits Arizona State on 3-game road skid

Washington Huskies (9-7, 1-4 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (12-3, 3-1 Pac-12) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arizona State -8.5; over/under is 135.5. BOTTOM LINE: Washington will look to break its three-game road skid when the Huskies take on Arizona State. The Sun Devils have gone 7-1 at home. Arizona State...
TEMPE, AZ
Sacramento hosts Orlando in out-of-conference game

Orlando Magic (15-25, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (20-18, fifth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic visit De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings in non-conference play. The Kings are 11-9 on their home court. Sacramento has an 8-12 record against opponents...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Chicago plays Boston on 3-game win streak

Chicago Bulls (19-21, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (28-12, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago will try to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Bulls take on Boston. The Celtics are 15-8 in Eastern Conference games. Boston ranks fifth in the NBA with...
CHICAGO, IL
Oklahoma St. 86, Texas 82

TEXAS (11-5) Gaston 9-12 4-6 22, Faye 1-2 3-4 5, Gonzales 3-8 0-0 6, Harmon 5-13 0-0 11, Morris 8-17 0-0 16, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Muhammad 4-7 2-4 10, Holle 3-7 2-3 9, Mwenentanda 1-1 1-1 3, Totals 34-68 12-18 82. OKLAHOMA ST. (11-4) Collins 4-4 1-2 9, Alnatas...
STILLWATER, OK
Los Angeles takes on Denver, seeks 4th straight road win

Los Angeles Lakers (19-21, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (26-13, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits Denver looking to prolong its three-game road winning streak. The Nuggets are 19-9 in conference games. Denver ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 54.8 points per...
DENVER, CO

