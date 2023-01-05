Read full article on original website
L.A. Lakers 136, Sacramento 134
L.A. LAKERS (136) James 14-28 8-9 37, Toscano-Anderson 2-2 0-0 4, Bryant 12-14 5-7 29, Beverley 2-3 0-0 6, Schroder 8-11 7-7 27, Gabriel 3-5 0-0 6, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Christie 1-2 0-0 2, Nunn 1-3 0-0 2, Westbrook 7-14 7-10 23. Totals 50-82 27-33 136. SACRAMENTO (134) Barnes...
NO. 9 GONZAGA 81, SANTA CLARA 76
Percentages: FG .469, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Hickman 4-5, Strawther 2-3, Bolton 1-4, Smith 0-1, Timme 0-1, Watson 0-1, Gregg 0-2, Sallis 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Hickman 2, Timme 2, Gregg). Turnovers: 9 (Bolton 2, Gregg 2, Strawther 2, Hickman, Timme, Watson).
Chicago 126, Utah 118
Percentages: FG .495, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 12-41, .293 (Agbaji 4-4, Conley 3-5, Horton-Tucker 2-4, Markkanen 2-7, Clarkson 1-7, Gay 0-2, Vanderbilt 0-2, Olynyk 0-3, Beasley 0-7). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Olynyk 2). Turnovers: 10 (Clarkson 2, Horton-Tucker 2, Markkanen 2, Conley, Kessler, Olynyk, Vanderbilt).
SETON HALL 76, BUTLER 51
Percentages: FG .268, FT .708. 3-Point Goals: 4-21, .190 (Taylor 2-7, Ali 1-3, Hunter 1-3, C.Harris 0-1, J.Thomas 0-1, P.Thomas 0-1, Turnbull 0-1, Wilmoth 0-1, Lukosius 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Taylor, Turnbull, Wilmoth). Turnovers: 13 (C.Harris 4, Ali 2, J.Thomas 2, Taylor 2, Hunter,...
Sacramento hosts Orlando in out-of-conference game
Orlando Magic (15-25, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (20-18, fifth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic visit De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings in non-conference play. The Kings are 11-9 on their home court. Sacramento has an 8-12 record against opponents...
PACIFIC 80, PEPPERDINE 75
Percentages: FG .452, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Martindale 3-5, Beard 2-3, Blake 2-3, Outlaw 1-1, Avdalovic 1-2, Odum 1-5, Denson 0-1, Ivy-Curry 0-2, Boone 0-5). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Blake, Martindale). Turnovers: 13 (Blake 3, Denson 3, Beard 2, Avdalovic, Boone, Ivy-Curry, Martindale,...
SAINT MARY'S 85, PORTLAND 43
Percentages: FG .261, FT .720. 3-Point Goals: 1-19, .053 (Nduka 1-1, Gorosito 0-2, Perry 0-2, Meadows 0-3, Robertson 0-4, Sjolund 0-7). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Nduka). Turnovers: 16 (Robertson 6, St. Pierre 3, Applewhite 2, Perry 2, Gorosito, Meadows, Sjolund). Steals: None. Technical Fouls: None.
GRAMBLING STATE 76, BETHUNE-COOKMAN 70
Percentages: FG .449, FT .826. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Garrett 3-5, French 3-6, Harmon 1-4, Carter-Hollinger 0-1, Davis 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Henderson). Turnovers: 13 (Harmon 5, Garrett 3, Davis, French, Gudavicius, Hulsewe, McEntire). Steals: 4 (Davis 2, French, Garrett). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Orlando 115, Golden State 101
Percentages: FG .506, FT .583. 3-Point Goals: 13-32, .406 (Banchero 4-9, F.Wagner 3-7, Anthony 2-4, Ross 1-1, Carter Jr. 1-2, G.Harris 1-2, M.Wagner 1-2, Houstan 0-1, Fultz 0-2, Suggs 0-2). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Suggs 2). Turnovers: 10 (Banchero 2, Carter Jr. 2, F.Wagner 2,...
UNLV 84, NO. 21 NEW MEXICO 77
Percentages: FG .518, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (McCabe 2-4, Harkless 2-5, Webster 2-5, Gilbert 1-2, Rodriguez 1-4, Nowell 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Iwuakor 3, Muoka 2, Harkless, Nowell). Turnovers: 13 (Gilbert 5, McCabe 2, Rodriguez 2, Harkless, Jac.Johnson, Nowell, Webster). Steals: 8...
MONTANA 79, NORTHERN COLORADO 74
Percentages: FG .491, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 8-16, .500 (Martin 3-4, Vazquez 2-3, Moody 2-4, Nap 1-1, Bannan 0-1, Whitney 0-1, Di.Thomas 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 2 (Anderson 2). Turnovers: 11 (Di.Thomas 3, Moody 3, Martin 2, Vazquez 2, Bannan). Steals: 4 (Nap 2, Vazquez...
UTAH VALLEY 75, TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY 61
Percentages: FG .464, FT .944. 3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Darthard 4-7, Small 1-2, Woodbury 1-5, Harmon 0-2, Ceaser 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 12 (Bandaogo 6, Ceaser 3, Fuller 2, Woodbury). Turnovers: 16 (Harmon 6, Darthard 2, Fuller 2, Woodbury 2, Bandaogo, Ceaser, Nield, Small). Steals:...
ORAL ROBERTS 74, KANSAS CITY 71
Percentages: FG .491, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Mitchell 5-12, Pro.Idiaru 3-5, Allen 1-2, Andrews 1-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Andrews). Turnovers: 11 (Allen 3, Mitchell 3, A.Mukeba 2, Ngandu 2, Andrews). Steals: 5 (Allen 2, Mitchell 2, Sullivan). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. ORAL...
St. Thomas (MN) 80, Omaha 68
OMAHA (6-11) F.Fidler 7-14 5-5 19, Sutton 2-9 1-2 5, Brougham 1-1 0-0 2, Luedtke 0-1 0-0 0, White 6-12 4-5 17, Glover 5-10 0-1 11, Jungers 2-9 4-4 10, Arop 1-3 0-1 2, K.Brown 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-60 14-18 68. ST. THOMAS (MN) (13-6) Allen 1-5 1-3 4,...
BYU 68, SAN DIEGO 48
Percentages: FG .500, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Johnson 2-2, Robinson 1-2, George 1-3, Saunders 0-1, Waterman 0-1, Hall 0-3, R.Williams 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Traore 2, Ally Atiki). Turnovers: 12 (R.Williams 4, Robinson 4, Waterman 2, Johnson, Traore). Steals: 7 (George 2,...
SAN FRANCISCO 72, LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 70
Percentages: FG .509, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Rishwain 4-6, Roberts 3-9, M.Williams 2-3, Shabazz 1-4, Gigiberia 0-1, Kunen 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Kunen 2, Gigiberia, Markovetskyy). Turnovers: 12 (Gigiberia 4, Kunen 2, Markovetskyy 2, Shabazz 2, Hawthorne, Rishwain). Steals: 7 (Rishwain 2,...
Dallas 127, New Orleans 117
Percentages: FG .479, FT .629. 3-Point Goals: 5-29, .172 (Temple 1-2, Jones 1-3, Alvarado 1-4, Marshall 1-4, Murphy III 1-4, Hayes 0-1, Lewis Jr. 0-1, Valanciunas 0-2, Daniels 0-4, Graham 0-4). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Hernangomez, Jones, Marshall, Murphy III). Turnovers: 12 (Marshall 4, Lewis...
KENNESAW STATE 76, QUEENS 67
Percentages: FG .537, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Youngblood 4-6, Ademokoya 1-2, Jennings 1-2, Rodgers 0-1, Stroud 0-1, Cottle 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Youngblood 2, Jennings, Robinson). Turnovers: 13 (Burden 3, Jennings 3, Youngblood 3, Cottle, Peterson, Robinson, Stroud). Steals: 8 (Burden 2,...
Chicago plays Boston on 3-game win streak
Chicago Bulls (19-21, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (28-12, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago will try to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Bulls take on Boston. The Celtics are 15-8 in Eastern Conference games. Boston ranks fifth in the NBA with...
How Terquavion Smith Sliced Up Duke's Defense
Examining how Terquavion Smith was able to drop 24 points in a blowout win over Duke on Wednesday night.
