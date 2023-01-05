ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technician Online

Wolfpack men’s basketball survives late comeback from Hokies, wins second straight

NC State men’s basketball defeated the Virginia Tech Hokies 73-69 in a thrilling ACC battle in Cassell Coliseum, marking the Pack’s second win in a row. Fresh off an 84-60 blowout win over No. 16 Duke, the Wolfpack (13-4, 3-3 ACC) could have had a letdown performance, but similar to the Duke game, NC State opened with a strong run, going up 16-6 early. The Pack also made its first five shots from the field, giving itself an early edge. Meanwhile, the Hokies (11-5, 1-4 ACC) came out sluggish and failed to match NC State’s intensity, allowing the Pack to race ahead.
BLACKSBURG, VA
Technician Online

Wolfpack women’s basketball falls to Boston College despite Johnson’s return

The No. 10 NC State women’s basketball team lost its second consecutive home game on Thursday, Jan. 5 to Boston College after falling to Duke on Dec. 29. The Wolfpack (12-3, 2-2 ACC) was coming off a road win against Syracuse and had junior guard Diamond Johnson back for the first time since Dec. 11, but the Eagles (12-5, 2-2 ACC) were able to eke out the win 79-71, a score that doesn’t indicate how close the game really was.
RALEIGH, NC
Technician Online

NC State wrestling dominates Binghamton to start the new year

In its first home match since Nov. 4, the NC State wrestling team easily won against Binghamton, keeping the Pack undefeated in duals with only one more non-conference tilt left in the season. The Wolfpack (9-0) won the dual 36-3, adding the Bearcats (2-6) to its list of victories this...
RALEIGH, NC
Technician Online

Men's basketball vs. Duke

Hey! I'm Jermaine Hudson, he/him/his pronouns. I'm a second-year studying social work and psychology with a minor in non-profit studies from Indian Trail, NC. I'm graduating in spring 2025 and I'm the current Agromeck design editor.
DURHAM, NC

