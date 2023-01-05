NC State men’s basketball defeated the Virginia Tech Hokies 73-69 in a thrilling ACC battle in Cassell Coliseum, marking the Pack’s second win in a row. Fresh off an 84-60 blowout win over No. 16 Duke, the Wolfpack (13-4, 3-3 ACC) could have had a letdown performance, but similar to the Duke game, NC State opened with a strong run, going up 16-6 early. The Pack also made its first five shots from the field, giving itself an early edge. Meanwhile, the Hokies (11-5, 1-4 ACC) came out sluggish and failed to match NC State’s intensity, allowing the Pack to race ahead.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 14 HOURS AGO