FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Porterville Recorder
Orlando 115, Golden State 101
Percentages: FG .506, FT .583. 3-Point Goals: 13-32, .406 (Banchero 4-9, F.Wagner 3-7, Anthony 2-4, Ross 1-1, Carter Jr. 1-2, G.Harris 1-2, M.Wagner 1-2, Houstan 0-1, Fultz 0-2, Suggs 0-2). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Suggs 2). Turnovers: 10 (Banchero 2, Carter Jr. 2, F.Wagner 2,...
Porterville Recorder
CAL STATE FULLERTON 79, HAWAI'I 72, OT
Percentages: FG .424, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Coleman 3-4, Hepa 1-5, Jackson 0-1, Rouhliadeff 0-1, Riley 0-2, Avea 0-3, McClanahan 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Coleman, da Silva). Turnovers: 22 (McClanahan 5, Riley 5, Hepa 4, Coleman 3, Avea 2, Jackson 2, Seck).
Porterville Recorder
APPALACHIAN STATE 71, JAMES MADISON 62
Percentages: FG .431, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Harcum 2-6, Huntley 2-6, Boykin 2-7, Mantis 1-4, Gregory 0-1, Walker 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Abson, Huntley). Turnovers: 15 (Boykin 5, Gregory 4, Harcum 2, Mantis 2, Pearson, Xavio.Brown). Steals: 8 (Boykin 2, Gregory 2,...
Porterville Recorder
CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 70, NEW MEXICO STATE 61
Percentages: FG .429, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 12-37, .324 (Battin 3-6, Nottage 3-11, Ta.Armstrong 2-4, Quintana 2-5, Tr.Armstrong 2-8, Goodrick 0-1, S.Washington 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 13 (Ta.Armstrong 5, Goodrick 3, S.Washington 2, Ighoefe, Nottage, Quintana). Steals: 3 (Goodrick, Quintana, Tr.Armstrong). Technical Fouls:...
Cowboys to Lose Pollard, Sign 'Frankenstein' RB Replacement?
If the prophecy of one NFL guesser comes to fruition, Dallas Cowboys fans better enjoy the antics of Tony Pollard while they still can over the next few weeks. ... though another guesser offers a David Montgomery answer.
Porterville Recorder
Washington visits Arizona State on 3-game road skid
Washington Huskies (9-7, 1-4 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (12-3, 3-1 Pac-12) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arizona State -8.5; over/under is 135.5. BOTTOM LINE: Washington will look to break its three-game road skid when the Huskies take on Arizona State. The Sun Devils have gone 7-1 at home. Arizona State...
Porterville Recorder
Tatum, Brown help Celtics escape with 121-116 win over Spurs
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points, including the tiebreaking jumper with 33 seconds left, Jaylen Brown added 29 and the Boston Celtics beat the San Antonio Spurs 121-116 on Saturday. The reigning Eastern Conference champions maintained the NBA’s best record by winning for the sixth time...
Porterville Recorder
Dallas 127, New Orleans 117
NEW ORLEANS (117) Marshall 9-17 5-10 24, Murphy III 3-7 0-0 7, Valanciunas 10-13 5-6 25, Alvarado 5-12 3-3 14, Jones 6-13 3-4 16, Hayes 1-4 2-4 4, Hernangomez 3-6 0-2 6, Temple 2-3 0-0 5, Daniels 0-6 0-0 0, Graham 2-7 0-2 4, Lewis Jr. 4-6 4-4 12. Totals 45-94 22-35 117.
Porterville Recorder
ORAL ROBERTS 74, KANSAS CITY 71
Percentages: FG .491, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Mitchell 5-12, Pro.Idiaru 3-5, Allen 1-2, Andrews 1-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Andrews). Turnovers: 11 (Allen 3, Mitchell 3, A.Mukeba 2, Ngandu 2, Andrews). Steals: 5 (Allen 2, Mitchell 2, Sullivan). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. ORAL...
Porterville Recorder
SAINT MARY'S 85, PORTLAND 43
Percentages: FG .261, FT .720. 3-Point Goals: 1-19, .053 (Nduka 1-1, Gorosito 0-2, Perry 0-2, Meadows 0-3, Robertson 0-4, Sjolund 0-7). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Nduka). Turnovers: 16 (Robertson 6, St. Pierre 3, Applewhite 2, Perry 2, Gorosito, Meadows, Sjolund). Steals: None. Technical Fouls: None.
Porterville Recorder
BYU 68, SAN DIEGO 48
Percentages: FG .500, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Johnson 2-2, Robinson 1-2, George 1-3, Saunders 0-1, Waterman 0-1, Hall 0-3, R.Williams 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Traore 2, Ally Atiki). Turnovers: 12 (R.Williams 4, Robinson 4, Waterman 2, Johnson, Traore). Steals: 7 (George 2,...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 9 GONZAGA 81, SANTA CLARA 76
Percentages: FG .469, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Hickman 4-5, Strawther 2-3, Bolton 1-4, Smith 0-1, Timme 0-1, Watson 0-1, Gregg 0-2, Sallis 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Hickman 2, Timme 2, Gregg). Turnovers: 9 (Bolton 2, Gregg 2, Strawther 2, Hickman, Timme, Watson).
Porterville Recorder
L.A. Lakers 136, Sacramento 134
L.A. LAKERS (136) James 14-28 8-9 37, Toscano-Anderson 2-2 0-0 4, Bryant 12-14 5-7 29, Beverley 2-3 0-0 6, Schroder 8-11 7-7 27, Gabriel 3-5 0-0 6, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Christie 1-2 0-0 2, Nunn 1-3 0-0 2, Westbrook 7-14 7-10 23. Totals 50-82 27-33 136. SACRAMENTO (134) Barnes...
Porterville Recorder
PACIFIC 80, PEPPERDINE 75
Percentages: FG .452, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Martindale 3-5, Beard 2-3, Blake 2-3, Outlaw 1-1, Avdalovic 1-2, Odum 1-5, Denson 0-1, Ivy-Curry 0-2, Boone 0-5). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Blake, Martindale). Turnovers: 13 (Blake 3, Denson 3, Beard 2, Avdalovic, Boone, Ivy-Curry, Martindale,...
Remembering Oscar Robertson's years with the Milwaukee Bucks
The Big O had some of his best years in the NBA with the Milwaukee Bucks.
Porterville Recorder
Grizzlies face the Jazz on 5-game win streak
Utah Jazz (20-22, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (25-13, second in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Grizzlies -7; over/under is 236.5. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis heads into a matchup against Utah as winners of five games in a row. The Grizzlies are 11-10 against Western Conference...
Porterville Recorder
Chicago 126, Utah 118
Percentages: FG .495, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 12-41, .293 (Agbaji 4-4, Conley 3-5, Horton-Tucker 2-4, Markkanen 2-7, Clarkson 1-7, Gay 0-2, Vanderbilt 0-2, Olynyk 0-3, Beasley 0-7). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Olynyk 2). Turnovers: 10 (Clarkson 2, Horton-Tucker 2, Markkanen 2, Conley, Kessler, Olynyk, Vanderbilt).
Porterville Recorder
Sacramento hosts Orlando in out-of-conference game
Orlando Magic (15-25, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (20-18, fifth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic visit De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings in non-conference play. The Kings are 11-9 on their home court. Sacramento has an 8-12 record against opponents...
Porterville Recorder
Doncic and Dallas visit Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder
Dallas Mavericks (23-17, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (17-22, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Thunder -2; over/under is 226.5. BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic meet when Oklahoma City takes on Dallas. Gilgeous-Alexander ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 30.9 points...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 22 AUBURN 72, NO. 13 ARKANSAS 59
Percentages: FG .339, FT .594. 3-Point Goals: 2-16, .125 (Council 2-6, Dunning 0-1, Pinion 0-1, Davis 0-2, Black 0-3, Walsh 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Makhi.Mitchell 2, Black, Council, Walsh). Turnovers: 13 (Black 4, Council 3, Walsh 2, Davis, Graham, Makhe.Mitchell, Makhi.Mitchell). Steals: 4 (Ka.Johnson...
