Detroit, MI

Orlando 115, Golden State 101

Percentages: FG .506, FT .583. 3-Point Goals: 13-32, .406 (Banchero 4-9, F.Wagner 3-7, Anthony 2-4, Ross 1-1, Carter Jr. 1-2, G.Harris 1-2, M.Wagner 1-2, Houstan 0-1, Fultz 0-2, Suggs 0-2). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Suggs 2). Turnovers: 10 (Banchero 2, Carter Jr. 2, F.Wagner 2,...
CAL STATE FULLERTON 79, HAWAI'I 72, OT

Percentages: FG .424, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Coleman 3-4, Hepa 1-5, Jackson 0-1, Rouhliadeff 0-1, Riley 0-2, Avea 0-3, McClanahan 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Coleman, da Silva). Turnovers: 22 (McClanahan 5, Riley 5, Hepa 4, Coleman 3, Avea 2, Jackson 2, Seck).
FULLERTON, CA
APPALACHIAN STATE 71, JAMES MADISON 62

Percentages: FG .431, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Harcum 2-6, Huntley 2-6, Boykin 2-7, Mantis 1-4, Gregory 0-1, Walker 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Abson, Huntley). Turnovers: 15 (Boykin 5, Gregory 4, Harcum 2, Mantis 2, Pearson, Xavio.Brown). Steals: 8 (Boykin 2, Gregory 2,...
BOONE, NC
CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 70, NEW MEXICO STATE 61

Percentages: FG .429, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 12-37, .324 (Battin 3-6, Nottage 3-11, Ta.Armstrong 2-4, Quintana 2-5, Tr.Armstrong 2-8, Goodrick 0-1, S.Washington 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 13 (Ta.Armstrong 5, Goodrick 3, S.Washington 2, Ighoefe, Nottage, Quintana). Steals: 3 (Goodrick, Quintana, Tr.Armstrong). Technical Fouls:...
LAS CRUCES, NM
Washington visits Arizona State on 3-game road skid

Washington Huskies (9-7, 1-4 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (12-3, 3-1 Pac-12) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arizona State -8.5; over/under is 135.5. BOTTOM LINE: Washington will look to break its three-game road skid when the Huskies take on Arizona State. The Sun Devils have gone 7-1 at home. Arizona State...
TEMPE, AZ
Tatum, Brown help Celtics escape with 121-116 win over Spurs

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points, including the tiebreaking jumper with 33 seconds left, Jaylen Brown added 29 and the Boston Celtics beat the San Antonio Spurs 121-116 on Saturday. The reigning Eastern Conference champions maintained the NBA’s best record by winning for the sixth time...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Dallas 127, New Orleans 117

NEW ORLEANS (117) Marshall 9-17 5-10 24, Murphy III 3-7 0-0 7, Valanciunas 10-13 5-6 25, Alvarado 5-12 3-3 14, Jones 6-13 3-4 16, Hayes 1-4 2-4 4, Hernangomez 3-6 0-2 6, Temple 2-3 0-0 5, Daniels 0-6 0-0 0, Graham 2-7 0-2 4, Lewis Jr. 4-6 4-4 12. Totals 45-94 22-35 117.
DALLAS, TX
ORAL ROBERTS 74, KANSAS CITY 71

Percentages: FG .491, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Mitchell 5-12, Pro.Idiaru 3-5, Allen 1-2, Andrews 1-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Andrews). Turnovers: 11 (Allen 3, Mitchell 3, A.Mukeba 2, Ngandu 2, Andrews). Steals: 5 (Allen 2, Mitchell 2, Sullivan). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. ORAL...
KANSAS CITY, MO
SAINT MARY'S 85, PORTLAND 43

Percentages: FG .261, FT .720. 3-Point Goals: 1-19, .053 (Nduka 1-1, Gorosito 0-2, Perry 0-2, Meadows 0-3, Robertson 0-4, Sjolund 0-7). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Nduka). Turnovers: 16 (Robertson 6, St. Pierre 3, Applewhite 2, Perry 2, Gorosito, Meadows, Sjolund). Steals: None. Technical Fouls: None.
PORTLAND, OR
BYU 68, SAN DIEGO 48

Percentages: FG .500, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Johnson 2-2, Robinson 1-2, George 1-3, Saunders 0-1, Waterman 0-1, Hall 0-3, R.Williams 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Traore 2, Ally Atiki). Turnovers: 12 (R.Williams 4, Robinson 4, Waterman 2, Johnson, Traore). Steals: 7 (George 2,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NO. 9 GONZAGA 81, SANTA CLARA 76

Percentages: FG .469, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Hickman 4-5, Strawther 2-3, Bolton 1-4, Smith 0-1, Timme 0-1, Watson 0-1, Gregg 0-2, Sallis 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Hickman 2, Timme 2, Gregg). Turnovers: 9 (Bolton 2, Gregg 2, Strawther 2, Hickman, Timme, Watson).
SANTA CLARA, CA
L.A. Lakers 136, Sacramento 134

L.A. LAKERS (136) James 14-28 8-9 37, Toscano-Anderson 2-2 0-0 4, Bryant 12-14 5-7 29, Beverley 2-3 0-0 6, Schroder 8-11 7-7 27, Gabriel 3-5 0-0 6, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Christie 1-2 0-0 2, Nunn 1-3 0-0 2, Westbrook 7-14 7-10 23. Totals 50-82 27-33 136. SACRAMENTO (134) Barnes...
SACRAMENTO, CA
PACIFIC 80, PEPPERDINE 75

Percentages: FG .452, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Martindale 3-5, Beard 2-3, Blake 2-3, Outlaw 1-1, Avdalovic 1-2, Odum 1-5, Denson 0-1, Ivy-Curry 0-2, Boone 0-5). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Blake, Martindale). Turnovers: 13 (Blake 3, Denson 3, Beard 2, Avdalovic, Boone, Ivy-Curry, Martindale,...
STOCKTON, CA
Grizzlies face the Jazz on 5-game win streak

Utah Jazz (20-22, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (25-13, second in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Grizzlies -7; over/under is 236.5. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis heads into a matchup against Utah as winners of five games in a row. The Grizzlies are 11-10 against Western Conference...
MEMPHIS, TN
Chicago 126, Utah 118

Percentages: FG .495, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 12-41, .293 (Agbaji 4-4, Conley 3-5, Horton-Tucker 2-4, Markkanen 2-7, Clarkson 1-7, Gay 0-2, Vanderbilt 0-2, Olynyk 0-3, Beasley 0-7). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Olynyk 2). Turnovers: 10 (Clarkson 2, Horton-Tucker 2, Markkanen 2, Conley, Kessler, Olynyk, Vanderbilt).
UTAH STATE
Sacramento hosts Orlando in out-of-conference game

Orlando Magic (15-25, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (20-18, fifth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic visit De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings in non-conference play. The Kings are 11-9 on their home court. Sacramento has an 8-12 record against opponents...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Doncic and Dallas visit Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder

Dallas Mavericks (23-17, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (17-22, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Thunder -2; over/under is 226.5. BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic meet when Oklahoma City takes on Dallas. Gilgeous-Alexander ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 30.9 points...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NO. 22 AUBURN 72, NO. 13 ARKANSAS 59

Percentages: FG .339, FT .594. 3-Point Goals: 2-16, .125 (Council 2-6, Dunning 0-1, Pinion 0-1, Davis 0-2, Black 0-3, Walsh 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Makhi.Mitchell 2, Black, Council, Walsh). Turnovers: 13 (Black 4, Council 3, Walsh 2, Davis, Graham, Makhe.Mitchell, Makhi.Mitchell). Steals: 4 (Ka.Johnson...
AUBURN, CA

