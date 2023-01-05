Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
Boston 4, San Jose 2
San Jose110—2 First Period_1, Boston, Marchand 12 (McAvoy, Bergeron), 1:03. 2, Boston, Smith 2 (Coyle, Foligno), 5:32. 3, San Jose, Couture 15 (Barabanov, Vlasic), 6:57. Second Period_4, San Jose, Ferraro 2 (Benning, Nieto), 14:55. 5, Boston, Pastrnak 28 (McAvoy, Marchand), 16:45 (pp). Third Period_6, Boston, Pastrnak 29 (Marchand, Bergeron),...
Porterville Recorder
Pastrnak scores twice, Bruins beat Sharks 4-2
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — David Pastrnak scored twice as the Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks 4-2 on Saturday night. Brad Marchand had a goal and two assists, and Craig Smith also scored for the Bruins. Linus Ullmark made 26 saves for his 22nd win this season.
Porterville Recorder
Colorado 3, Edmonton 2
Edmonton1100—2 First Period_1, Edmonton, Hyman 19 (Draisaitl, McDavid), 15:37 (pp). Penalties_Kaut, COL (Hooking), 2:27; Draisaitl, EDM (Illegal Equipment), 9:34; Newhook, COL (Interference), 14:47; Hyman, EDM (Roughing), 16:36. Second Period_2, Edmonton, Hyman 20 (Draisaitl, Barrie), 15:03 (pp). Penalties_Girard, COL (Interference), 13:09; Colorado bench, served by Kaut (Delay of Game), 15:03;...
Porterville Recorder
Los Angeles 5, Vegas 1
Vegas001—1 First Period_1, Los Angeles, Fiala 11 (Vilardi, Lizotte), 17:02. Second Period_2, Los Angeles, Roy 5 (Kupari, Kopitar), 9:27 (sh). 3, Los Angeles, Fiala 12 (Vilardi, Durzi), 16:26. Third Period_4, Los Angeles, Arvidsson 11 (Walker, Danault), 5:45. 5, Vegas, Marchessault 15 (Roy, Kessel), 17:42. 6, Los Angeles, Fiala 13...
Porterville Recorder
Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an...
Porterville Recorder
NHL Expanded Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Vancouver at Winnipeg, 3 p.m. Florida at Dallas, 3:30 p.m. Columbus at Washington, 5 p.m. Calgary at Chicago, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Arizona, 7...
Porterville Recorder
L.A. Lakers 136, Sacramento 134
L.A. LAKERS (136) James 14-28 8-9 37, Toscano-Anderson 2-2 0-0 4, Bryant 12-14 5-7 29, Beverley 2-3 0-0 6, Schroder 8-11 7-7 27, Gabriel 3-5 0-0 6, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Christie 1-2 0-0 2, Nunn 1-3 0-0 2, Westbrook 7-14 7-10 23. Totals 50-82 27-33 136. SACRAMENTO (134) Barnes...
Porterville Recorder
Chicago 126, Utah 118
UTAH (118) Markkanen 12-20 2-3 28, Olynyk 2-7 2-3 6, Vanderbilt 6-13 3-3 15, Clarkson 7-14 3-3 18, Conley 3-9 0-0 9, Gay 2-5 1-2 5, Kessler 2-3 0-0 4, Agbaji 7-7 1-1 19, Beasley 1-9 0-0 2, Horton-Tucker 4-6 2-3 12. Totals 46-93 14-18 118. CHICAGO (126) DeRozan 13-22...
