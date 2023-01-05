Read full article on original website
Related
CDC has tested wastewater from aircraft amid concerns over Covid-19 surge in China
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has "done some very preliminary work" to do wastewater testing with airlines, Lori Tremmel Freeman, chief executive officer for the National Association of County and City Health Officials, said Wednesday. There have been growing concerns among public health officials to ramp up monitoring for coronavirus variants amid a Covid-19 surge in China.
NY Fed says China's COVID woes are pressuring supply chains
NEW YORK, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Declining world supply chain pressures are being challenged by new disruptions in China tied to the coronavirus pandemic, the New York Federal Reserve reported on Friday.
China's COVID situation is worrying, says French health minister
PARIS, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The situation regarding COVID infections in China is "worrying", the French health minister said on Thursday although he added that pressure on France's hospitals regarding COVID was easing.
CNBC
China's new Covid surge is crippling the world's most important factories and biggest ports
Freight booking cancellations are increasing at the ports of Shanghai and Shenzhen as "factories cannot operate properly due to a lot of workers getting Covid." Congestion is also building off of the Ports of Ningbo and Qingdao as well, per Chinese logistics company HLS. Logistics managers are warning of very...
Germany to require rapid COVID-19 test for travellers from China
BERLIN, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Germany is changing its entry rules for travellers from China and will in future require at least a rapid coronavirus test to enter the country, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said on Thursday.
Russia plans to mobilize 500,000 soldiers in days. If they don't deliver victory, then 'Putin will collapse,' says Ukrainian spy chief.
Putin's first mobilization draft in October was heavily criticized for deploying soldiers who were untrained, elderly, ill, or too young to fight.
The Jewish Press
US Bans Israel Air Force Pilots with Foreign Passports from Flying 5th Generation F-35 Warplanes
The US Department of Defense and intelligence services do not permit Israeli Air Force pilots with foreign passports (not including US passports) to fly the F-35 all-weather stealth multirole combat aircraft for fear of technology leaks, Maariv reported Friday. The US move is part of an effort to tighten information security and protect American interests.
A major beer maker says shoppers are finally balking at rising prices — and it could signal inflation's near its peak
Inflation will persist through 2023, but a downtick in demand for staples like beer is a new and necessary phase on the way out of the current cycle.
Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic
Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
Russia taking of Ukraine nuclear plant a hit to clean energy future -Holtec
WASHINGTON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The head of Holtec, a private U.S. nuclear power company working in Ukraine, said Russia's occupation the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is a serious hit to the future of clean energy.
CNBC
Dollar tumbles after U.S. jobs report, service sector contraction
The dollar fell on Friday after U.S. jobs data showed a strong, but not blockbuster employment picture in December. The dollar fell 1.17% on the day against a basket of currencies to 103.88, after reaching 105.63, the highest since Dec. 7. The dollar fell on Friday after U.S. jobs data...
Russian mercenary boss says he wants Ukraine's Bakhmut for its 'underground cities'
LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The founder of Russia's most high-profile mercenary group said on Saturday he wanted his forces and the regular Russian army to capture the small city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine because it possessed "underground cities" that can hold troops and tanks.
CNBC
Gold jumps to highest since June on suggestions of less-hawkish Fed path
Gold prices shot up over 1% on Friday to seven-month highs as Treasury yields and the dollar fell after U.S. economic data cemented expectations of a less-hawkish Fed. Spot gold jumped 1.9% to $1,867.18 per ounce by 1:43 p.m. ET, their highest since June 13 last year. Prices have gained about 2.1% so far this week, the most since the week of Dec. 2.
Why China’s new foreign minister could be a problem for Biden
Qin Gang’s cooperation could decide the outcome of Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s looming China trip.
Russian Priest Says Ukraine War Is About Religion, Attacks 'Gay Parades'
"In Ukraine, even in wartime conditions, they are holding gay parades to show that they share Western values," Archpriest Svyatoslav Churkanov said.
China looks to weaken US dollar with petroyuan as oil producers rally to Beijing, and Russia has 'become an Asian nation,' analyst says
Russia has effectively become "an Asian nation that in my opinion has introduced the yuan into large-scale oil trade," said Kpler's Viktor Katona.
A Beijing hospital runs out of beds amid a COVID surge in China
Patients, most of them elderly, lie on stretchers in hospital hallways or take oxygen while sitting in wheelchairs as COVID-19 cases surge in Beijing.
CureVac says COVID vaccine produced immune response in early-stage trial
Jan 6 (Reuters) - Germany's CureVac AG said on Friday its second-generation COVID-19 vaccine produced virus-neutralizing antibodies against the BA.1 subvariant of Omicron, based on preliminary data from an early-stage trial.
Hong Kong to start reopening border with China on Sunday
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong will start to reopen its border with mainland China on Sunday and allow tens of thousands of people to cross from each side every day without quarantine, the city’s leader said. The city’s land and sea border checkpoints with the mainland have...
Biden says U.S. economy headed to 'new plateau,' amid recession fears
WASHINGTON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Thursday the U.S. economy was seeing "really bright spots" after a rough few years, and was headed to a "new plateau," a new term for the stable, slower growth White House officials see ahead.
Comments / 0