wvtf.org
Panel that regulates utilities down to one member
The State Corporation Commission or SCC regulates insurance companies, banks, telecommunications, railroads, electric and gas utilities, so the Sierra Club’s Tim Cywinski says it’s a powerful part of state government. “It’s supposed to be an unbiased body that makes sure that there are not some irresponsible decisions by...
NBC 29 News
Central Virginia delegates preview bills that could impact community in 2023 General Assembly
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The General Assembly will soon be reconvening for the 2023 session, and legislators are getting started with filing their bills. It will be a short session this year, and some delegates don’t expect to see as many bills this time around, but they’re still trying to move forward and create change.
Eligible Virginia residents may get up to $500 this month
Do you live in Virginia and you paid when you filed last year? If so, here's some good news for you and approximately 3 million other people. You likely have some cash coming your way. Virginia General Assembly recently passed a law giving taxpayers like you, a 2022 "stimulus" tax rebate of up to $250 for individual filers, and up to $500 for joint filers.
Youngkin says tax cuts can give Virginia a win against other states
(The Center Square) – Heading into the second year of his term, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin says he wants to “compete to win” with other states when it comes to attracting business and people to the Commonwealth. That was the main takeaway from a speech given by the governor Thursday, when he touted proposed budget amendments to cut $1 billion in taxes and outlined his strategy to “win” in the Commonwealth. ...
erwinrecord.net
TVA’s big mistake and a good program
Frances Lamberts, this column’s original author, had a guest editorial in the Dec. 24 edition of Johnson City Press about a big mistake the TVA is making and how Tennesseans will pay for that mistake for generations to come. She raised very good points. Switching from coal to natural...
theriver953.com
Global Advanced Materials Manufacturer to Expand in Virginia
Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Hollingsworth & Vose (H&V), a global manufacturer of advanced. materials used in filtration, battery, and industrial applications, will invest $40.2 million to expand its operation in. Floyd County. The company will add over 28,000 square feet to its facility at 365 Christiansburg Pike Northeast...
Virginia Department of Education unveils new K-12 history standards draft
The Virginia Department of Education released a new draft of K-12 history and social science learning standards nearly two months after the state's Board of Education rejected a proposal created under Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration.
Candidates for vacant Virginia Senate seat rally in Virginia Beach
Aaron Rouse (D) and Kevin Adams (R) held early-voting rallies at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center on Saturday.
WSET
Delegate files bill to bar January 6 insurrectionists from public office in Virginia
(WSET) — On the anniversary of the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol, one Virginia delegate filed a bill that would bar anyone convicted of participating in the January 6 insurrection from serving in a position of public trust within the Commonwealth of Virginia. I fought to...
Republicans renew school choice fight in Virginia
Virginia Republicans are reviving an effort to allow parents to use public money to help pay for private school, a push that has failed multiple times in recent years.
Following the Funds: Why the VB based special election means so much to both parties
Both Democratic candidate Aaron Rouse, a former Virginia Beach City Councilman, and Republican candidate Kevin Adams, a political newcomer, and U.S. Navy veteran, have raised more than $1 million, with Rouse having a slight lead.
WDBJ7.com
Two years later: A look at southwest Virginia’s January 6 cases
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - On January 6, 2021, a mob breached the Capitol building Washington D.C. while Congress was certifying the official presidential election results. Since then, six people from southwest Virginia have been arrested for their role in the riot, some tried and convicted. They are among the more than 950 people arrested for their alleged participation.
NBC12
‘We deserve school choice’: Lt. gov. promotes bill to give parents more power in education
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears met with state legislators and activists Thursday afternoon at the Pocahontas building in downtown Richmond for the Rally for Education Rights promoting the recently introduced House Bill 1508, which would give parents more of a say in how and where their child would learn.
WSLS
Virginia businesses turn to electric vehicles
ROANOKE, Va. – More businesses in the New River Valley and the Roanoke Valley are starting to use electric vehicles instead of gas vehicles. Jessie Kirby is a delivery driver and a fan of the new electric vehicles at Dominos. “It’s so smooth, I barely have to think about...
Virginia rail bill seeks to improve safety, prevent blocked roads
Virginia Delegate Shelly Simonds is renewing an effort that she says will improve railroad safety for both rail workers and communities throughout Virginia.
Appalachian Power omitted important information from customers in October
Electric bills are a concern for local residentsPhoto byFré SonneveldonUnsplash. Appalachian Powerannounced in October that the average customer using about 1000 kilowatts of electricity monthly would see their bill increase by around $20.00. The utility stressed that they would not receive any of the money as it was going for the cost of fuel for electricity. A few weeks later AP announced an additional average increase of $30.00 a month and this time they acknowledged that they would benefit from the rate hike.
Virginia extends emergency SNAP benefits through January
According to the Virginia Department of Social Services, SNAP benefits for Virginians will be automatically loaded onto EBT cards on Monday, Jan. 16.
How you can vote early in Virginia's special election
Early voting is getting underway for the February special election to decide the next 4th District Congressperson in Virginia.
Virginia teacher works to pay off students’ meals debt, as permanent solutions are sought
HERNDON, Va. (DC News Now) — A Northern Virginia teacher is working with others to solve a problem he believes is overlooked and hasn’t gotten enough attention since the early days of the pandemic. Gabe Segal, who teaches science and special education to students at Herndon Middle School in Fairfax County, told DC News Now […]
shoredailynews.com
Only 4 days left to apply for Virginia Women Veterans License Plate
The deadline is fast approaching to reach the required number of preapplications to make specialized license plates for Women Veterans a reality in Virginia. “The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles has many specialized plates- unfortunately, despite having the highest percentage of women veterans in the country, we have no specialized plate for Virginia’s women veterans,” said Daniel Gade, Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services. “The Governor and I believe that Virginia’s over 107,000 women veterans deserve the recognition of a special license plate. To make this plate a reality, we need 450 pre- applications to present to the Virginia General Assembly when it convenes in Richmond on January 11.”
