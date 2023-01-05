ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Panel that regulates utilities down to one member

The State Corporation Commission or SCC regulates insurance companies, banks, telecommunications, railroads, electric and gas utilities, so the Sierra Club’s Tim Cywinski says it’s a powerful part of state government. “It’s supposed to be an unbiased body that makes sure that there are not some irresponsible decisions by...
Jake Wells

Eligible Virginia residents may get up to $500 this month

Do you live in Virginia and you paid when you filed last year? If so, here's some good news for you and approximately 3 million other people. You likely have some cash coming your way. Virginia General Assembly recently passed a law giving taxpayers like you, a 2022 "stimulus" tax rebate of up to $250 for individual filers, and up to $500 for joint filers.
The Center Square

Youngkin says tax cuts can give Virginia a win against other states

(The Center Square) – Heading into the second year of his term, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin says he wants to “compete to win” with other states when it comes to attracting business and people to the Commonwealth. That was the main takeaway from a speech given by the governor Thursday, when he touted proposed budget amendments to cut $1 billion in taxes and outlined his strategy to “win” in the Commonwealth. ...
TVA’s big mistake and a good program

Frances Lamberts, this column’s original author, had a guest editorial in the Dec. 24 edition of Johnson City Press about a big mistake the TVA is making and how Tennesseans will pay for that mistake for generations to come. She raised very good points. Switching from coal to natural...
Global Advanced Materials Manufacturer to Expand in Virginia

Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Hollingsworth & Vose (H&V), a global manufacturer of advanced. materials used in filtration, battery, and industrial applications, will invest $40.2 million to expand its operation in. Floyd County. The company will add over 28,000 square feet to its facility at 365 Christiansburg Pike Northeast...
Two years later: A look at southwest Virginia’s January 6 cases

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - On January 6, 2021, a mob breached the Capitol building Washington D.C. while Congress was certifying the official presidential election results. Since then, six people from southwest Virginia have been arrested for their role in the riot, some tried and convicted. They are among the more than 950 people arrested for their alleged participation.
Virginia businesses turn to electric vehicles

ROANOKE, Va. – More businesses in the New River Valley and the Roanoke Valley are starting to use electric vehicles instead of gas vehicles. Jessie Kirby is a delivery driver and a fan of the new electric vehicles at Dominos. “It’s so smooth, I barely have to think about...
Cheryl E Preston

Appalachian Power omitted important information from customers in October

Electric bills are a concern for local residentsPhoto byFré SonneveldonUnsplash. Appalachian Powerannounced in October that the average customer using about 1000 kilowatts of electricity monthly would see their bill increase by around $20.00. The utility stressed that they would not receive any of the money as it was going for the cost of fuel for electricity. A few weeks later AP announced an additional average increase of $30.00 a month and this time they acknowledged that they would benefit from the rate hike.
Only 4 days left to apply for Virginia Women Veterans License Plate

The deadline is fast approaching to reach the required number of preapplications to make specialized license plates for Women Veterans a reality in Virginia. “The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles has many specialized plates- unfortunately, despite having the highest percentage of women veterans in the country, we have no specialized plate for Virginia’s women veterans,” said Daniel Gade, Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services. “The Governor and I believe that Virginia’s over 107,000 women veterans deserve the recognition of a special license plate. To make this plate a reality, we need 450 pre- applications to present to the Virginia General Assembly when it convenes in Richmond on January 11.”
