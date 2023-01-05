Read full article on original website
RECRUITING: Carson Hansen named as Minnesota’s Gatorade Player of the Year
Not just one, but two prospects in Iowa State’s 2023 recruiting class earned Gatorade Player of the Year honors. Minnesota’s Carson Hansen was named as the Gatorade Minnesota Football Player of the Year on Friday as the announcements rolled out, adding to Abu Sama, who earned the Iowa portion of the award.
dakotanewsnow.com
Stampede drop Des Moines to win fourth straight
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Stampede earned another tally in the win column on Friday evening, with a 5-2 victory over the Des Moines Buccaneers. A back-and-forth first and second period kept the matchup close after 40 minutes of play. The Stampede marked three goals, two in the first period and one in the second, and the Buccaneers marking two, one in each period.
iastate.edu
Wild-Harvested Mushroom Certification Classes Set for Spring
AMES, Iowa – Mushroom gatherers who wish to sell wild-harvested mushrooms can attend one of two certification workshops to be held in March and April. The certification is a requirement for those selling any of eight state-regulated mushrooms in Iowa, and participants will learn how to distinguish those eight from look-alikes that could potentially be poisonous.
1230kfjb.com
Tim Bell, Former Athletic Trainer for MCSD
With the light being shined on athletic trainers and doctors on the sideline after the Buffalo Bills game. Tim Bell, former athletic director of the Marshalltown Community School District, gives us a peek behind the curtain of how that works. He first wants to give a shout out. There were...
Iowa Man Shocked After Getting $3,000 Water Bill
We all get a little shaken up when bills arrive. Energy costs fluctuate from season to season causing your gas and electric bills to occasionally spike. But one bill that is usually pretty consistent is your water bill. Sure it may go up or down a few dollars here and there, based on water usage. But one Iowa man was stunned when he got his December water bill...for $3,000.
Latest central Iowa snow totals and how much snow is expected this weekend
DES MOINES, Iowa — Light snow lingered through much of the day Wednesday and has persisted into Thursday morning, which will be followed by additional chances for flurries late Saturday. Clouds and light snow should finally move east and shift out of central Iowa by Thursday afternoon. The system left behind around half an inch […]
KCCI.com
Toppled semitruck closes intersection in Urbandale
URBANDALE, Iowa — Part of Hickman Road was closed on Thursday for a couple of hours after a semitruck carrying wind turbine parts tipped over. The northbound on-ramp to Interstate 80/35 was also shut down. Urbandale Police told KCCI that they wanted to make sure there was no damage...
KCRG.com
Two arrested for involvement in Grinnell shooting
GRINNELL, Iowa (KCRG) - On December 29th at approximately 1:40 am, Grinnel Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 1000 block of Pearl Street. Investigators say several adults were engaged in a verbal argument that turned physical. Officials say a handgun was produced and then multiple shots were fired. An adult male was struck by the gunfire and taken to a nearby hospital.
Iowa State Daily
Property taxes ‘should be vested with local entities’: Ames mayor tells legislators
Elected officials representing Ames and Boone differed on whether property taxes need to be reduced in the upcoming legislative session during the 2023 Ames Chamber of Commerce Legislative Kick-Off Breakfast. On Wednesday, Republicans said constituents are concerned about potential tax increases, while Democrats said local services need to be taken...
Restaurant owner accused of hiding GPS tracker in woman’s car
ANKENY, Iowa — Ankeny police arrested a well-known restaurant owner after he allegedly followed a woman with an electronic device he hid in her car. Steve McFadden, 52, has been charged with third-degree harassment and violation of a no-contact order. McFadden owns restaurants such as The Grumpy Goat, Tipsy Crow, and Dough Mama Pizzeria. According […]
theperrynews.com
Clive woman allegedly tries to shoot husband in bed
A Clive woman was arrested Saturday after she allegedly tried to shoot her husband as he lay in bed. Charis Maureen Leonard, 43, of 5700 N.W. 153rd St., Clive, was charged with attempted murder and first-offense domestic abuse assault-display or use of a weapon. The incident occurred about 4:30 a.m....
