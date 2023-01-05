Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
q95fm.net
WV Man Arrested On Charges Of Aggravated Malicious Wounding
A press release from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office:. On January 3, 2023, the Wise County Sheriff’s Office received an emergency call in the 8000 block of Main Street in Pound, in the area of Roberts Brothers Tire. Information received via the 911 call was that an adult female subject was bleeding and screaming for help, with an unknown cause of injury.
Kingsport Times-News
Juvenile stabbed in leg outside Unaka High School
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office and the Carter County School Department report that a juvenile was stabbed outside Unaka High School on Friday evening. The victim suffered injuries that aren't life-threatening to the upper leg and was transported to a local hospital by the Carter County Rescue Squad, according to Abby Frye, public information officer for the sheriff’s department. Frye said investigators took a juvenile into custody.
supertalk929.com
Police find heroin, Xanax on intoxicated Johnson City man
A Johnson City man was arrested Friday morning after deputies found him in public, intoxicated and in possession of Xanax and heroin. A report from Johnson City Police says officers responded to reports of a suspicious person on Buffalo Street at around 8 AM. They identified the suspect as Hyman...
JCPD: Woman arrested after child found wandering in parking lot
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A woman has been charged with child abuse and neglect or endangerment, according to the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD). According to a release from the JCPD, officers arrested Sarah McCurry after they responded to the 400 block of Pickens Ridge Road at approximately 11:44 a.m. in reference to a […]
Police arrest 1 in Wise Co. after woman found bleeding from alleged stabbing
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A Wise County man was arrested after police report finding a woman with multiple stab wounds Tuesday. A post from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) states deputies responded to Main Street in Pound after receiving a 911 call about a woman bleeding and screaming for help. When deputies arrived, […]
Reward offered for info on Chilhowie robbery suspect
CHILHOWIE, Va. (WJHL) — A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who robbed a Chilhowie jewelry store. According to Chilhowie Police Chief Andrew Moss, Goodman Jewelers has put up the $5,000 reward. Police say an armed suspect entered the Goodman location in Chilhowie on the morning […]
supertalk929.com
Parking lot burglary leads Johnson City Police to arrest woman inside store
A Johnson City woman was arrested Thursday night at Target on North Roan Street after she reportedly stole a victim’s wallet out of their vehicle and made numerous fraudulent purchases. A report from Johnson City Police says deputies responded to a call in the afternoon where a man stated his car was burglarized and his wallet was stolen.
Sheriff: 1 in custody amid Washington County, Va. death investigation
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – One person is in police custody as police investigate a death in Southwest Virginia. According to Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis, a death investigation is underway as of Friday night. Andis told News Channel 11 that one person was in custody related to the reported incident along the Pocahontas Trail. […]
Man convicted of 80s murder arrested in Kingsport traffic stop
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man convicted of a 1981 murder was arrested after a traffic stop in Kingsport on Monday. According to the Kingsport Police Department (KPD), Stephen L. Williams was arrested Monday evening following a traffic stop at the intersection of Borden Street and Redwood Drive. Williams’ charges are possession of a schedule […]
wjhl.com
Suspect arrested after pursuit through Smyth County
SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Deputies from Smyth County arrested a suspect after a pursuit ended with spike strips. According to Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler, a 2013 Toyota had been reported stolen from Saltville on Tuesday. Shuler said deputies found the vehicle Wednesday, and a pursuit ensued. The...
wymt.com
One arrested in Southwest Virginia stabbing case
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - One person is injured and another is facing charges following what police are calling a violent assault in Wise County. Officials with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post their office was called to the 8000 block of Main Street in Pound on Tuesday.
Monarch shooting victim’s father: ‘Nobody should go through this’
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — As police investigate the fatal shooting at Monarch apartments early on New Year’s Day, family and friends of victim Ja’Shon Yates gathered to remember the 19-year-old Kingsport resident. “Nobody should go through this,” Yates’ father, Chriss Hess, told News Channel 11. He was among those who gathered for the vigil […]
WCSO asking for help identifying burglary suspect
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of robbing a store. According to Keith Sexton, a man seen on security footage is a suspect in a burglary that occurred on Dec. 28 at Crossroad’s Country Store on Highway 81 […]
Man arrested on meth charges after Bluff City traffic stop
BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested after a traffic stop by the Bluff City Police Department (BCPD). A release from the BCPD states that on Tuesday, officers conducted a traffic stop on Elizabethton Highway after spotting a “non-working tag light.” Once the vehicle was stopped, a passenger identified later as John Scott […]
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport police officers recognized for accomplishments
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Police Department recognized several officers this week for their recent professional accomplishments. “I am extremely proud of these officers for these significant achievements in their career development,” Police Chief Dale Phipps said. “I applaud them for representing the Kingsport Police Department and the city of Kingsport at the highest level.”
Juvenile stabbed at Unaka High School football field
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A juvenile was stabbed outside of Unaka High School on Friday, according to authorities. According to Sheriff Mike Fraley, several juveniles were involved in a fight around 6:30 p.m. at the football field. During the fight, one juvenile stabbed another juvenile several times. The sheriff said the victim was taken to […]
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City Commission approves purchase of police body cameras
The Johnson City Commission on Thursday approved the purchase of body cameras for its police officers. Johnson City will pay $1.97 million over the next five years for body cameras and related equipment such as chargers, cameras in police cruisers and tasers from Axon Enterprise Inc. Johnson City Police Maj. Brian Rice said the body cameras are something they've "never had but we've long wanted."
'This was not what I expected' | Family lays Jeremy Stout to rest after he was missing for months
KINGSPORT, Tenn. — For months, a family in Kingsport wondered what happened to Jeremy Stout. He was reported missing in May, after he disappeared from a Greyhound bus stop on Cherry Street in Knoxville. Months later, in November, he was found dead inside of an abandoned church's school building....
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport nets lion's share of state water grants
KINGSPORT — More than $10.3 million in state water infrastructure grants has been awarded to four municipalities in Sullivan and Hawkins counties, state officials said Friday. The bulk of the money is going to Kingsport, which was awarded almost $7 million.
Comments / 0