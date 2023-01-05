A press release from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office:. On January 3, 2023, the Wise County Sheriff’s Office received an emergency call in the 8000 block of Main Street in Pound, in the area of Roberts Brothers Tire. Information received via the 911 call was that an adult female subject was bleeding and screaming for help, with an unknown cause of injury.

