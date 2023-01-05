The Time Has Come. Fan or not of the North Dakota State Bison, this is a weekend of lots of green and yellow to be seen and worn across the state. The other colors of course are those of one of their biggest rivals the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. Being we are "The Dakotas" there is going to be lots of fun for fans across the area. Fans able to escape the snow and cold, are headed out already - en route to Frisco, Texas for the FCS Championship Game going on this Sunday, January 8, 2023, that kicks off at 1pm.

