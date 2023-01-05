ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Comments / 0

Related
dakotanewsnow.com

Jackrabbit fans take over Frisco with pregame parties

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It seems like with every minute, more and more South Dakota State Jackrabbit fans are making their way here to Frisco, giving it’s nickname “Fargo South” a run for it’s money. It’s a packed house in Frisco Hall, full...
FRISCO, TX
dakotanewsnow.com

Teams and fans ready for FCS title game

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Rivals SDSU and NDSU will take to the field for the FCS Championship. Anticipation has been building over the last day as players and fans begin to arrive. Dakota News Now Sports Director, Mark Ovenden is in Frisco, TX following the Jacks.
FRISCO, TX
dakotanewsnow.com

City of Frisco prepares for South Dakota State, FCS Championship

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The FCS Championship is just two days away in Frisco, Texas. Dakota News Now Sports Director Mark Ovenden and reporter Cooper Seamer are live in Frisco, Texas, showing us how the city and representatives are preparing for the game. Ovenden says on the...
FRISCO, TX
US 103.3

NDSU VS SDSU: Where & How To Watch

The Time Has Come. Fan or not of the North Dakota State Bison, this is a weekend of lots of green and yellow to be seen and worn across the state. The other colors of course are those of one of their biggest rivals the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. Being we are "The Dakotas" there is going to be lots of fun for fans across the area. Fans able to escape the snow and cold, are headed out already - en route to Frisco, Texas for the FCS Championship Game going on this Sunday, January 8, 2023, that kicks off at 1pm.
FARGO, ND
dakotanewsnow.com

Pride of the Dakotas gearing up for the national title game

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State football team arrived in Frisco, TX yesterday evening, and the Pride of the Dakotas did a final run-through in Brookings Friday before hitting the road to join them. There are only 2 games remaining in this year’s college football...
FRISCO, TX
KELOLAND TV

‘It’s going to be packed’: Bar to host FCS watch party

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As SDSU fans flock to Frisco for the FCS championship game, many will also be cheering on the Jackrabbits from home. SDSU fan Derek Kreutzfeldt is getting in the game day spirit early with the Frisco special at Gateway Lounge. “I saw it online...
BROOKINGS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

SDSU players soak in FCS Championship atmosphere

FRISCO, Texas (Dakota News Now) - The final bit of Jackrabbit Blue is down on one of Toyota Stadium’s endzones. While this trip to Frisco isn’t the first for many players for South Dakota State, it is the first time they’ve really got to soak in atmosphere.
BROOKINGS, SD
fightinghawks.com

NOTES: UND ends tough stretch at South Dakota State

The University of North Dakota women's basketball team closes out a tough, three-game stretch against South Dakota State on Saturday afternoon from Frost Arena in Brookings, S.D. Watch the Hawks. All UND women's basketball games, home and away, can be heard on stations across the Home of Economy Fighting Hawks...
GRAND FORKS, ND
KELOLAND TV

200 former Jackrabbit players expected in Texas ahead of FCS championship

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bison ribs are on the menu Sunday for hundreds of Jackrabbit fans, former players and parents. That’s according to Ryan McKnight, a former South Dakota State University offensive lineman and president of the Jackrabbit Former Players Association. Ahead of Sunday’s big game, McKnight has been busy planning events to connect former players who will be attending the championship game.
BROOKINGS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Two SDSU fans with different paths find same destination in Frisco

FRISCO, TX (Dakota News Now) - Jackrabbit fans have come far and wide to be in Frisco. I’ll give you two examples. One is this guy right over here Lon Stroschein who was supposed to be in Hawaii later today on business, going through Dallas. He wrestled with it. And last night decided that I’m staying in Dallas for 2-1/2 more days. Then I’ll meet my wife Mindy Tuesday in Hawaii for vacation.
FRISCO, TX
dakotanewsnow.com

Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Friday Team Weather

Dakota News Now brings you the latest news and weather from across South Dakota, western Minnesota, and northwestern Iowa. Madison natives Jaxon & Jadon Janke speak to Dakota News Now upon arrival in Frisco. Toyota Stadium prepares for FCS National Championship. Updated: 17 hours ago. SDSU's signature checkerboard a part...
MINNESOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

FCS Championship Game weekend weather forecast

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The weather will be better in Frisco, TX, than back home for the two teams competing in the FCS Championship game this weekend. North Dakota State and South Dakota State traveled to Frisco, Texas, for the FCS Championship game. Both teams and fans would agree will be able to enjoy better temperatures this weekend than those back home.
FRISCO, TX
dakotanewsnow.com

KRUZ CONTROL! Coyotes sink UND on Perrott-Hunt’s heroics

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota won its third consecutive Summit League game on a last-second jumper by Kruz Perrott-Hunt to outlast North Dakota 62-60 in Grand Forks. The Thursday night match lifted the Coyotes to a .500 record at 8-8 (3-1 Summit) while the Fighting Hawks dropped their third straight game and fell to 6-10 (0-3 Summit).
GRAND FORKS, ND
KX News

Snow for the history records in South Dakota, Southwest MN

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week’s storm should be one for the historical records in several communities across South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota. Total snowfall reported snowfall as of noon today (Jan. 3) include 12 inches and 16 inches in Humboldt and even 20 inches in Armour. Armour had 26.5 inches as of 4 […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Thursday Scoreboard – January 5

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area here: MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLNDSU 65, SDSU 59USD 62, North Dakota 60DWU 78, Briar Cliff 76 – F/OT WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLSDSU 94, NDSU 63USD 79, North Dakota 67Briar Cliff 65, DWU 48 SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL Aberdeen Roncalli 62, Leola/Frederick 51 Castlewood 61, Sisseton […]
BROOKINGS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy