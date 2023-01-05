Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bays Mountain Planetarium Launches "Forward To the Moon"John M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Speedway In Lights Winding Down - Vendors Experience Mixed ResultsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Utility Companies Continue Struggle to Keep Services Going Amid Changing ConditionsJohn M. DabbsWashington County, VA
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Kingsport, Tennessee After "Sprinkler Water Main Break"Bryan DijkhuizenKingsport, TN
South Fork Utility Merger Likely According to State Utility Management Review BoardJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Kingsport Times-News
Ask a Master Gardener: The January garden
Happy New Year to everyone, welcome to 2023! We passed the winter solstice on Dec. 21, and the days are getting longer now, but fair warning; January is often the coldest month in Tennessee. Right now is the best time for planning your spring and summer gardens. You could start...
WAVY News 10
More than 122K tickets in Virginia win prizes in Mega Millions drawing
RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – More than 122,000 tickets bought in Virginia for the Mega Millions drawing Friday won prizes, including one ticket that won $10,000. With no ticket matching all six numbers, the jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing will grow to an estimated $1.1 billion. The ticket that won...
NBC12
Teacher injured in shooting at Va. elementary school
StyleCraft Homes is once again building the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home! A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Thursday for the home, which will be located at Westchester Commons.
Major discount retail chain opens another location in Virginia
A major discount retail chain is hosting the grand opening event for its newest Virginia store location this weekend. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 7, 2023, the popular discount retail chain Big Lots! will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Virginia store location in Lynchburg, according to local sources.
wfxrtv.com
Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the increase in electric bills; Appalachian Power responds to customers
Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this latest billing cycle. Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the …. Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this...
jcnewsandneighbor.com
Farmers tout benefits of local meat processing plant
Supply chain interruptions and extended delivery delays hampered businesses and individuals alike the last few years. Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia were no exception. Spurred on by concern over these issues, along with meat shortages, a novel idea going back five years is blossoming into reality quicker than forecast. In...
wjhl.com
Clouds increasing and some flurries falling late tonight
The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for an increase in clouds tonight with a low near 32 degrees. Friday will start mostly cloudy with a chance of snow flurries and light snow showers across our northern counties of Southwest Virginia and across some of the highest elevations of East Tennessee and western North Carolina. We will see clearing skies through the afternoon. The high will be chilly at 46 degrees.
cbs19news
Five counties added to fire ant quarantine zone
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Five counties have been added to an existing quarantine zone that aims to slow the spread of several types of fire ants. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services tracks the Solenopsis invicta, Solenopsis richteri and hybrid species of fire ants, which pose a threat to crops and agricultural equipment and may impact livestock and wildlife.
theriver953.com
Global Advanced Materials Manufacturer to Expand in Virginia
Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Hollingsworth & Vose (H&V), a global manufacturer of advanced. materials used in filtration, battery, and industrial applications, will invest $40.2 million to expand its operation in. Floyd County. The company will add over 28,000 square feet to its facility at 365 Christiansburg Pike Northeast...
CDC Map: Masks recommended for 57 Va. localities, all of Metro Richmond
Masking is recommended for 57 localities in Virginia, including all of Metro Richmond, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
NBC Washington
Loved Ones Seek Answers After Road Crew Worker's Hit-and-Run Death
The loved ones of a man killed in a hit-and-run along a Virginia highway last month is desperate for answers. Jonathan Franzell, a 32-year-old member of a road construction crew, was trying to help after a crash on Interstate 66 when a car hit him and kept going, Virginia State Police says.
WDBJ7.com
Two years later: A look at southwest Virginia’s January 6 cases
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - On January 6, 2021, a mob breached the Capitol building Washington D.C. while Congress was certifying the official presidential election results. Since then, six people from southwest Virginia have been arrested for their role in the riot, some tried and convicted. They are among the more than 950 people arrested for their alleged participation.
Egg prices skyrocket, largely attributed to avian flu outbreaks across the country
If it feels like the price of your morning omelet has gradually increased since last year, you're not imagining things. The prices of eggs in Central Virginia — as well as the rest of the country — have been on the incline.
WSLS
Virginia businesses turn to electric vehicles
ROANOKE, Va. – More businesses in the New River Valley and the Roanoke Valley are starting to use electric vehicles instead of gas vehicles. Jessie Kirby is a delivery driver and a fan of the new electric vehicles at Dominos. “It’s so smooth, I barely have to think about...
SNAP benefits extended for Virginians through January
SNAP benefits for eligible households in Virginia have once again been extended in January, providing assistance for residents in need.
Age of Virginia class shooter presents rarity, legal hurdle
NORFOLK, Va. — (AP) — A school shooting that Virginia police said was committed by a 6-year-old student represents an extremely rare occurrence of a young child bringing a gun into school and wounding a teacher, according to experts who study gun violence. The boy shot and wounded...
NRVNews
Strong Storms Through 6:30 PM
Strong storms will impact portions of southwestern Alleghany County in west central Virginia, Pulaski, Giles, Craig, east central Wythe, Montgomery Counties in southwestern Virginia and Monroe Counties in southeastern West Virginia and the City of Radford through 630 PM EST…. At 558 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong storms...
Inside Nova
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Virginia
Fairfax County has the most motor vehicle deaths in Virginia by far but it did not make the list. I realize that this is in order of deaths per capita but a list of the top ten counties by raw number of deaths would be a very telling compliment to this piece.
Virginia witness videotapes hovering lights in triangle formation
Roanoke, VA.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Virginia witness at Roanoke reported watching and videotaping a hovering object with four orange lights at about 6:01 p.m. on January 2, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Fuel leak in Virginia shuts down part of Colonial Pipeline
NORFOLK, Va. — (AP) — A diesel fuel leak in Virginia shut down part of the Colonial Pipeline, the nation’s largest fuel pipeline, which supplies roughly half the fuel consumed on the East Coast, but it is expected to restart Saturday, the company said. The spill was...
