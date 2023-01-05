ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, VA

Kingsport Times-News

Ask a Master Gardener: The January garden

Happy New Year to everyone, welcome to 2023! We passed the winter solstice on Dec. 21, and the days are getting longer now, but fair warning; January is often the coldest month in Tennessee. Right now is the best time for planning your spring and summer gardens. You could start...
TENNESSEE STATE
wfxrtv.com

Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the increase in electric bills; Appalachian Power responds to customers

Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this latest billing cycle.
VIRGINIA STATE
jcnewsandneighbor.com

Farmers tout benefits of local meat processing plant

Supply chain interruptions and extended delivery delays hampered businesses and individuals alike the last few years. Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia were no exception. Spurred on by concern over these issues, along with meat shortages, a novel idea going back five years is blossoming into reality quicker than forecast. In...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

Clouds increasing and some flurries falling late tonight

The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for an increase in clouds tonight with a low near 32 degrees. Friday will start mostly cloudy with a chance of snow flurries and light snow showers across our northern counties of Southwest Virginia and across some of the highest elevations of East Tennessee and western North Carolina. We will see clearing skies through the afternoon. The high will be chilly at 46 degrees.
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Five counties added to fire ant quarantine zone

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Five counties have been added to an existing quarantine zone that aims to slow the spread of several types of fire ants. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services tracks the Solenopsis invicta, Solenopsis richteri and hybrid species of fire ants, which pose a threat to crops and agricultural equipment and may impact livestock and wildlife.
VIRGINIA STATE
theriver953.com

Global Advanced Materials Manufacturer to Expand in Virginia

Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Hollingsworth & Vose (H&V), a global manufacturer of advanced. materials used in filtration, battery, and industrial applications, will invest $40.2 million to expand its operation in. Floyd County. The company will add over 28,000 square feet to its facility at 365 Christiansburg Pike Northeast...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC Washington

Loved Ones Seek Answers After Road Crew Worker's Hit-and-Run Death

The loved ones of a man killed in a hit-and-run along a Virginia highway last month is desperate for answers. Jonathan Franzell, a 32-year-old member of a road construction crew, was trying to help after a crash on Interstate 66 when a car hit him and kept going, Virginia State Police says.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Two years later: A look at southwest Virginia’s January 6 cases

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - On January 6, 2021, a mob breached the Capitol building Washington D.C. while Congress was certifying the official presidential election results. Since then, six people from southwest Virginia have been arrested for their role in the riot, some tried and convicted. They are among the more than 950 people arrested for their alleged participation.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Virginia businesses turn to electric vehicles

ROANOKE, Va. – More businesses in the New River Valley and the Roanoke Valley are starting to use electric vehicles instead of gas vehicles. Jessie Kirby is a delivery driver and a fan of the new electric vehicles at Dominos. “It’s so smooth, I barely have to think about...
ROANOKE, VA
NRVNews

Strong Storms Through 6:30 PM

Strong storms will impact portions of southwestern Alleghany County in west central Virginia, Pulaski, Giles, Craig, east central Wythe, Montgomery Counties in southwestern Virginia and Monroe Counties in southeastern West Virginia and the City of Radford through 630 PM EST…. At 558 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong storms...
VIRGINIA STATE

