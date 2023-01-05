The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for an increase in clouds tonight with a low near 32 degrees. Friday will start mostly cloudy with a chance of snow flurries and light snow showers across our northern counties of Southwest Virginia and across some of the highest elevations of East Tennessee and western North Carolina. We will see clearing skies through the afternoon. The high will be chilly at 46 degrees.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO