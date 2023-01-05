Read full article on original website
Family of slain Utah family says husband took guns from home
ENOCH, Utah (AP) — A Utah man who fatally shot his five children, mother-in-law and wife and then killed himself removed guns owned by himself and his wife days before the murder-suicide, leaving the family “vulnerable,” a relative said Friday. The wife, Tausha Haight, told her extended...
Family of southern Utah father who killed 7 family members says they are devastated
On Friday, both the families of Michael and Tausha Haight released statements, saying they’re devastated by what police say is a murder-suicide. The statement from Tausha’s family said they’re trying to “make sense of this unthinkable tragedy” while expressing gratitude to the community.
5 kids among 8 family members shot dead in their Utah home, officials say
Salt Lake City — Eight family members, including five children, were found dead from gunshot wounds in a southern Utah home Wednesday, authorities said. They didn't provide more details or a potential motive for the killings.The victims were found when police did a welfare check at the residence, according to a statement by officials in Enoch, a small city of about 8,000 people located 245 miles south of Salt Lake City. Police said they didn't detect any threat to the public. Enoch City Manager Rob Dotson said the community was sent reeling by news of the eight bodies and...
Utah murder-suicide underscores frequency of family killings
ENOCH, Utah (AP) — City leaders in a small Utah town choked up this week as they expressed shock after a murder-suicide carried out by a fellow church member left eight people dead in their close-knit community, including five children who were classmates with their kids. Though shocking, family...
upr.org
Enoch killings, latest Great Salt Lake warning and more on Behind the Headlines
Eight people are found dead in an Enoch home in southern Utah after what authorities are calling an apparent murder-suicide. Experts tell lawmakers that they have only months to act or the Great Salt Lake will vanish in the next five years. With Utah in limbo in the wake of the Supreme Court’s rejection of Roe v. Wade, state lawmakers from both parties propose new abortion bills for the upcoming legislative session. And the U.S. House stops functioning amid a Republican leadership standoff.
Utah Family of 8, Including 5 Children, Found Shot Dead in Their Home: A 'Senseless Tragedy'
"It's hard to describe in words the emotions that are going through the people who live here," Enoch City manager Rob Dotson said Wednesday night A Utah family of eight, which included five children, was found shot dead inside their home this week. Police officers discovered the bodies of the family members in their Enoch City home on Wednesday while they were taking part in a "welfare check," according to a news release from Enoch City officials. Each of the family members' bodies were found inside the home, the release noted, adding that...
