EAST LANSING — It seemed innocuous in the moment, when Michigan basketball's Jett Howard drove hard before hoisting a floater off the glass midway through the first half. However as the ball rolled around the rim, even before it had a chance to drop in, the whistle sounded — offensive foul. The call set off a roar from a sellout crowd at Breslin Center, realizing it was the second of the day for Michigan's talented freshman wing.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 15 HOURS AGO