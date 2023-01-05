ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

The Detroit Free Press

Michigan State basketball exploits Michigan basketball's early foul trouble in 59-53 win

EAST LANSING — It seemed innocuous in the moment, when Michigan basketball's Jett Howard drove hard before hoisting a floater off the glass midway through the first half. However as the ball rolled around the rim, even before it had a chance to drop in, the whistle sounded — offensive foul. The call set off a roar from a sellout crowd at Breslin Center, realizing it was the second of the day for Michigan's talented freshman wing.
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State beat Michigan

With several Michigan State basketball alumni on hand at Breslin Center, the current Spartans paid tribute to past generations by grinding out a low-scoring, defense-focused win over rival Michigan on Saturday. Neither team shot above 38% from the field, and neither topped the 60-point threshold in a 59-53 triumph for the Spartans.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Tom Izzo dedicates gritty hoops win over Michigan to fellow head coach

Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans sweated out a win over rival Michigan Saturday, winning 59-53. Postgame, head coach Tom Izzo said that he dedicated the win to Mel Tucker. Michigan State’s football coach and the Spartans fell to Michigan 29-7 this season after winning a thrilling game in...
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

Hunter Dickinson talks Michigan-Michigan State rivalry: 'They don't like us and we don't like them'

Michigan basketball improved to 9-5 overall and earned its third Big Ten win of the season Wednesday against Penn State, 79-69. After the victory, star center Hunter Dickinson was asked about the Wolverines’ next conference opponent and in-state rival, Michigan State (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten). Dickinson explained what it means to him and the Michigan basketball program.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Michigan football: Jim Harbaugh to interview with Denver Broncos amid coaching search, per report

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh will interview with the Denver Broncos early this week as their coaching search to replace Nathaniel Hackett continues, according to a report Sunday by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Harbaugh just led the Wolverines, his alma mater, to their second straight berth in the College Football Playoff, but ESPN's Pete Thamel and others have reported that the former San Francisco 49ers coach would be brought up as a candidate for NFL jobs this offseason.
DENVER, CO
WILX-TV

Spartans Favored Over Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s men’s basketball team is a 4 1/2 point favorite to defeat Michigan Saturday. The teams meet in the Breslin Center with tip off at 2:30pm on Fox. The Spartans have won five in a row and have a 10-5 season record. Michigan is 3-0 atop the Big Ten standings. The teams meet later in the season in Ann Arbor. MSU coach Tom Izzo has a 31-20 career record against Michigan and has won the last four meetings in the Breslin Center between the teams.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Former Michigan State kicker transferring to Baylor

Jack Stone is headed back to his home state to continue his college football career. The Texas native and former Michigan State kicker announced his transfer commitment to Baylor via Twitter on Thursday. Stone entered the portal last month following his true freshman season with the Spartans. Stone was listed...
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan WR announces he will enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Michigan wide receiver Andrel Anthony Jr. announced Wednesday night that he would be entering the transfer portal after 2 seasons in Ann Arbor. Anthony hails from “enemy territory” – East Lansing. Fittingly, he had his best game as a Wolverine against his hometown school last season. As...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State’s Khary Crump has felony assault charge dismissed in plea deal

Michigan State defensive back Khary Crump had his felony assault charge from a tunnel attack following a loss at Michigan dismissed as part of a plea deal. Crump on Thursday afternoon plead guilty to misdemeanor counts of assault and battery and disorderly person jostling while appearing virtually in front of Washtenaw County’s 14-A1 District Court Judge Cedric Simpson.
EAST LANSING, MI
