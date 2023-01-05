Read full article on original website
EAST LANSING — It seemed innocuous in the moment, when Michigan basketball's Jett Howard drove hard before hoisting a floater off the glass midway through the first half. However as the ball rolled around the rim, even before it had a chance to drop in, the whistle sounded — offensive foul. The call set off a roar from a sellout crowd at Breslin Center, realizing it was the second of the day for Michigan's talented freshman wing.
With several Michigan State basketball alumni on hand at Breslin Center, the current Spartans paid tribute to past generations by grinding out a low-scoring, defense-focused win over rival Michigan on Saturday. Neither team shot above 38% from the field, and neither topped the 60-point threshold in a 59-53 triumph for the Spartans.
Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans sweated out a win over rival Michigan Saturday, winning 59-53. Postgame, head coach Tom Izzo said that he dedicated the win to Mel Tucker. Michigan State’s football coach and the Spartans fell to Michigan 29-7 this season after winning a thrilling game in...
Micah Shrewsberry is familiar with some of the iconic gymnasiums of college basketball after a coaching career that featured time at Butler, in the Big Ten and the NBA. Under Brad Stevens, Shrewsberry was a staple on the sideline of Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, which is regarded as hallowed ground in some hoops circles.
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Juwan Howard met with the media following Michigan men's basketball's 59-53 loss to Michigan State on Saturday afternoon at the Breslin Center. On if the low-scoring game was due to bad offense or good defense:. I would say great defense on both sides. I know...
Michigan basketball assistant coach Phil Martelli has been involved in college hoops for the better part of four decades. A Philadelphia native, most of his career has been spent in Pennsylvania; he was on staff at St. Joseph's for 35 years, first as an assistant (1985-95) then as the head coach (1995-2019). Even...
PASADENA, Calif. — The ending that Ji'Ayir Brown had been waiting for and preparing for finally arrived on a rainy Monday evening more than 2,000 miles from home in Southern California. And it featured the Penn State safety capping his collegiate career as a champion. Brown stood on a...
In the weeks following Michigan State football's regular season finale loss to Penn State, Mel Tucker and the Spartans' coaching staff have been hard at work to revamp a roster that struggled to a 5-7 record in 2022. MSU has added a "quality over quantity" 2023 recruiting class, which featured...
Hunter Dickinson and the Michigan Wolverines are in East Lansing for a rivalry matchup on Saturday. Already knowing he will be a villain, Dickinson provided a moment during warmups that was not well-received inside the Breslin Center. As Dickinson slammed home one dunk in warmups, he hung onto the rim...
Michigan basketball improved to 9-5 overall and earned its third Big Ten win of the season Wednesday against Penn State, 79-69. After the victory, star center Hunter Dickinson was asked about the Wolverines’ next conference opponent and in-state rival, Michigan State (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten). Dickinson explained what it means to him and the Michigan basketball program.
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- You can already hear the Michigan faithful trying to downplay the Wolverines’ recent misstep. It was two players! Happens all the time! Who cares?!. Michigan does. Always has. Or at least, it’s always said so. Haven’t you been listening? For decades, the Wolverines have prided...
Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh will interview with the Denver Broncos early this week as their coaching search to replace Nathaniel Hackett continues, according to a report Sunday by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Harbaugh just led the Wolverines, his alma mater, to their second straight berth in the College Football Playoff, but ESPN's Pete Thamel and others have reported that the former San Francisco 49ers coach would be brought up as a candidate for NFL jobs this offseason.
The 2022-23 Michigan Wolverines’ season came to a heartbreaking end in the College Football Playoff. To make matters worse, rumors are swirling once again about Jim Harbaugh’s interest in NFL opportunities. While we won’t dive into that, we will look at a few storylines during a rather mundane...
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s men’s basketball team is a 4 1/2 point favorite to defeat Michigan Saturday. The teams meet in the Breslin Center with tip off at 2:30pm on Fox. The Spartans have won five in a row and have a 10-5 season record. Michigan is 3-0 atop the Big Ten standings. The teams meet later in the season in Ann Arbor. MSU coach Tom Izzo has a 31-20 career record against Michigan and has won the last four meetings in the Breslin Center between the teams.
Jack Stone is headed back to his home state to continue his college football career. The Texas native and former Michigan State kicker announced his transfer commitment to Baylor via Twitter on Thursday. Stone entered the portal last month following his true freshman season with the Spartans. Stone was listed...
Michigan wide receiver Andrel Anthony Jr. announced Wednesday night that he would be entering the transfer portal after 2 seasons in Ann Arbor. Anthony hails from “enemy territory” – East Lansing. Fittingly, he had his best game as a Wolverine against his hometown school last season. As...
Michigan State defensive back Khary Crump had his felony assault charge from a tunnel attack following a loss at Michigan dismissed as part of a plea deal. Crump on Thursday afternoon plead guilty to misdemeanor counts of assault and battery and disorderly person jostling while appearing virtually in front of Washtenaw County’s 14-A1 District Court Judge Cedric Simpson.
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — With all due respect to the folks who work at The Brown Jug, their establishment is not my top choice of restaurant to showcase the best culinary experience this town has to offer. I may not be alone in that assessment. When I arrive at...
FLINT – Dannie Jones is being remembered today as a selfless, giving man at Powers Catholic High School. Jones was the Chargers’ long-time tennis coach who died Jan. 3. “The thing about Dannie is he’s one of those people who gave everything he had to this institution and our kids,” said Powers athletic director Mike Watson.
The Big Game is out at Mason High School where the St. Johns boys team is in town.
