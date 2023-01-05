ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Industrial Long Wood // Acton Ostry Architects Inc.

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the evolving False Creek Flats district of Vancouver, Industrial Long Wood is an exposed mass timber building that measures 27 metres high by 21 metres wide and 162 metres long, equivalent to a 54-storey tower laid on its side. Industrial Long Wood supports a City of Vancouver planning vision for False Creek Flats, a newly established light industrial area located close to downtown and the Port of Vancouver.False Creek Flats was once a muddy tidal flat.
Willie “Woo Woo” Wong Playground // Jensen Architects

Willie ‘Woo Woo’ Wong Park and Playground is one of Chinatown’s few historic, significant outdoor spaces – the only park for active outdoor recreation in one of the most densely populated urban areas in the nation. As part of the design team tasked with the redesign...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
4 Restaurants to Try This Weekend in Los Angeles

Every Friday our editors compile a trusty list of recommendations to answer the most pressing of questions: “Where should I eat?“ Here now are four places to check out this weekend in Los Angeles. And if you need some ideas on where to drink, here’s our list of the hottest places to get cocktails in town.
LOS ANGELES, CA
California Air Resources Board Southern California Headquarters, Mary D. Nichols Campus // ZGF Architects

Text description provided by the architects. Since its inception in 1967, California Air Resources Board (CARB) has become a world-wide leader in defining vehicular emissions standards to benefit public health and confront climate change. From the paradigm-changing introduction of the catalytic converter in the 1970s to the 2015 infamous exposure of defeat devices in light-duty Volkswagen diesel engines, CARB’s testing and research is recognized internationally as providing high quality data and innovative solutions for reducing harmful air pollutants and greenhouse gas emissions caused by motorized vehicles.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Taiyuan Botanical Garden // Delugan Meissl Associated Architects

Text description provided by the architects. Coordination: Yiju DingStructural engineering: Bollinger + Grohmann IngenieureStructural engineer – timber structures: StructureCraftFaçade: Bollinger + Grohmann IngenieureHVACR/ Electrics: Cody Energy DesignLandscape Design: Valentien+Valentien, Landschaftsarchitekten und, Stadtplaner SRLThe new Taiyuan Botanical Garden Domes complex in Taiyuan, China features 3 domes ranging from 43m to 88m in diameter and from 12m to 30m in height.
See How a Stager Transformed a Dated Canadian Bedroom into an Airy Retreat

Sometimes, heavy wood furniture looks stately. Other times, it weighs down an otherwise bright room. The latter was one of the major problems Elena Gouchtchina, creative director at The Staging Expert in Toronto, encountered when staging a five-bedroom, four-bath home in Mississauga, Canada. On top of that, every room was painted a different color, including different shades of brown, beige, red, green, blue, and even pink.
Before and After: A “Generic and Soulless” Gray Bathroom Gets a Traditional Redo with Punch

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When you think of classic, traditional, and historic homes, a few hallmarks likely spring to mind, such as subway tile backsplashes, textured tin ceilings, and schoolhouse-style lamps. Two other design features that feel synonymous with the style? Toile — popularized during the Colonial era on walls and curtains and pillowcases and still thriving today — or maybe a black and white checkered marble floor with flecks of sparkle or veining throughout.
Step Inside a New York City Town House Where Color, Pattern, and Pizzazz Win Out

AD100 designer Rayman Boozer, founder of interiors company Apartment 48, loves pretty rooms. For this project, a brownstone on New York’s Upper East Side, he wanted to open up the space with vivid colors and interesting textures while highlighting the lovely outdoor garden. “Having a pretty room is really important to me. I always want it to be pretty while also being something that you can relax in,” he says.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

