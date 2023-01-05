ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
greenwichct.gov

Two Arrested Attempting to Sell Two Kilos of Fentanyl

On January 5, 2023, the Greenwich Police Department Narcotics Section received information that two subjects may be traveling to Greenwich from Massachusetts to sell approximately two kilograms of fentanyl. The purported meeting place was going to be in the area of Exit 5 off Interstate 95. Detectives set up surveillance...
GREENWICH, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy