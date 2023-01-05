Read full article on original website
BBC
Haldwani: Thousands of Indians in despair over mass eviction fears
India's top court has temporarily stayed the demolition of over 4,000 homes in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand, but people are still worried about the fate of their homes, which they have spent a lifetime building. BBC Hindi's Vineet Khare and Deepak Jasrotia report from Haldwani town. Government officials...
BBC
South Africa-Mozambique body-burning video being probed
The regional force fighting militant Islamists in Mozambique is carrying out an investigation after a video surfaced online showing people wearing what appear to be South African army uniforms setting ablaze corpses. Two soldiers are captured throwing a body on to the side of a bonfire of burning rubbish including...
Trump says being a sitting president in the past should exempt him from lawsuits & prosecution for Jan. 6-related crimes
Donald Trump has stated that his status as president at the time of the January 6 uprising should shield him from prosecution for all crimes in which he is implicated. Former United States President Donald Trump asserted that because he was the sitting President at the time of the January 6 insurrection, he should be free from being prosecuted for any of the crimes in which he is being implicated in.
BBC
Former Eastwood Park guard 'was sadistic' with boys, court hears
A former prison officer at a juvenile detention centre has been accused of violently abusing inmates and sexually abusing a 14-year-old boy. Patrick Devaney is alleged to have committed the offences between 1970 and 1983 at Eastwood Park near Bristol. Mr Devaney, now 80 and living in County Down in...
BBC
Iran protests: Crowd gathers outside prison in bid to stop executions
Dozens of people demonstrated outside a prison in Iran overnight amid reports authorities were preparing to execute another two anti-government protesters. Opposition activists posted videos showing people chanting slogans in front of Rajai Shahr jail in the city of Karaj. The mother of Mohammad Ghobadlou, one of the two men...
BBC
Ana Montes: Former top spy says she will live in Puerto Rico
Ana Montes, a long-time Cuba spy recently released from prison in the US, has landed in her native Puerto Rico. In a statement, Montes said she is now focused on leading a private life. She has also called attention to difficulties facing people in Puerto Rico and the ongoing US...
BBC
Lynette White murderer Jeffrey Gafoor allowed out on day release
The murderer of Lynette White has been granted day release from prison. In 2021 the parole board decided Jeffrey Gafoor was "not suitable" for release after being given a life sentence in 2003 for the 1988 killing. Detectives investigating the murder had said they were hunting a white suspect but...
BBC
Man jailed over Birmingham New Street suitcase drugs
A man has been jailed after being caught wheeling a suitcase of cannabis through Birmingham New Street Station on his way to Scotland. Manh Van Phan, 41, was attempting to travel to Aberdeen with 7.4kg (16lbs) of the drug when he was stopped after staff reported him acting suspiciously. Vacuum-packed...
Ally of ex-Pakistan PM wins confidence vote in blow to gov't
LAHORE, Pakistan — (AP) — A political ally of Pakistan's former prime minister won a vote of confidence early Thursday in the Punjab Assembly, a major blow to the federal government, officials said. Pervez Elahi secured 186 votes in the 371-seat Punjab Assembly to remain the chief minister...
India and United States to increase dialogue on food, agricultural trade in 2023
NEW DELHI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - India and the United States will increase dialogue on food and agricultural trade issues in 2023, both governments said in a joint statement on Thursday after a trade policy forum meeting in Washington D.C.
BBC
Air India embarrassed by urination scandal
The head of India's Tata Sons conglomerate has expressed "anguish" over an incident in which a drunk man allegedly urinated on a female passenger on one of their flights. The incident took place in late November on a Tata-run Air India flight. But it was reported only last week when the woman filed a complaint.
BBC
Greek trial of 24 rescuers who saved migrants in Med begins
A group of 24 volunteers have gone on trial on the Greek island of Lesbos more than four years after they were arrested for carrying out migrant rescue missions off Greece. Their case was denounced in a European Parliament report as Europe's "largest case of criminalisation of solidarity". Among the...
Peru protesters mourn their dead as clashes continue
Demonstrators in Peru blocked roads and held mass funerals on Wednesday for those killed in violent anti-government protests that have gripped the country for weeks, as the United States called for "restraint" on both sides. The United States on Wednesday urged restraint and the minimal use of force, and backed an investigation into the dozens of deaths.
BBC
Sri Lanka's central bank urges China and India to reduce its debts
Sri Lanka's central bank has urged China and India to agree a write-down of their loans as soon as possible. The crisis-hit Indian Ocean state defaulted on its debt repayments and negotiated a $2.9bn (£2.4bn) bailout. But the International Monetary Fund will not release the cash until China and...
BBC
The mystery buses behind Brazil Congress attack
Hundreds of the protesters who stormed Brazil's Congress have been arrested but mystery still surrounds the identity of the people pulling the strings. Could a fleet of buses seized by police hold the key?. Two months ago, 60-year-old Odair boarded a bus in the southeastern state of Parana, bound for...
BBC
Rapist who used computer gaming as cover is jailed for eight years
A rapist who used the pretence of playing games on a console to spend time with his victim has been jailed for more than eight years. Kevin Kenny, 39, formerly of Annan, first sexually assaulted the girl when she was aged 13. He had previously admitted sexually assaulting and raping...
BBC
Far-right influencer Baked Alaska sentenced for his role in Capitol riot
A white nationalist influencer was sentenced to 60 days in prison on Tuesday for his role in the US Capitol riot. Anthime Gionet, better known by his nickname "Baked Alaska", pleaded guilty to a misdemeanour charge of unlawfully demonstrating inside the Capitol on 6 January 2021. The charge carries a...
BBC
Shamima Begum accepts she joined a terror group
Shamima Begum has said she accepts that she joined a terror group when she fled Britain as a schoolgirl for Islamic State (IS) - and said she understands the public anger towards her. In interviews spanning more than a year, Ms Begum - who was stripped of British citizenship as...
