Matteson Mayor Sheila Chalmers-Currin and Village of Matteson Welcomes Harbor Freight to the VillageSouth Suburban NewsMatteson, IL
Democratic Governor Angers Two Mayors Over MigrantsTom HandyColorado State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Lynwood Mayor Jada Curry Introduces Bowling With Badges Event For First Responders And YouthSouth Suburban NewsLynwood, IL
Daliah Goree, Career Officer and Public Servant Eager and Ready To Serve Chicago's 21st WardSouth Suburban NewsChicago, IL
Chicago Mayoral Race Finalized With 9 Candidates, as Debates Begin and Police Union Backs Vallas
Voters will have nine candidates for Chicago mayor to choose from when they head to the polls in less than two months, as the race for the city’s top job enters its final phase. The Chicago Board of Election Commissioners removed Frederick Collins from the Feb. 28 ballot on...
fox32chicago.com
'We're tired, Ms. Lightfoot': Chicago community outraged at decision to use former school to house migrants
CHICAGO - A group of residents in one Chicago neighborhood is demanding answers from the city after they say a decision to shelter migrants at a former elementary school was made without their knowledge. Asylum seekers from the Texas border could be moving into the former Wadsworth Elementary School located...
GCSC students return to school buildings filled with new furniture
It’s been years and in some cases, decades since students in the Gary schools have enjoyed new classroom furniture. This all changed recently when students returned from winter break. Thanks to several million dollars in state and federal funds, every school in the District is being outfitted with furniture that encourages flexibility, collaborative learning and comfortability all wrapped in stylish designs.
Poll results favor Lightfoot's challengers in Mayoral race
A new poll shows some bad news for Mayor Lightfoot and good news for some of her challengers, which shows Jesus “Chuy” Garcia and Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson with much more support among potential voters than Mayor Lori Lightfoot.
Gary gets new interim police chief
Police are hoping that new information regarding a fatal hit-and-run crash on the South Side on December 29th will generate new leads. The incident involved two men, one in a wheelchair, the second pushing the wheelchair in a crosswalk.
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Vice President Kamala Harris visits Calumet Fisheries
Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provides details on:. Vice President Kamala Harris Gets Smoked Fish Feast At Calumet Fisheries During Chicago Visit: Harris picked up smoked trout, salmon and fried oysters at the famed Calumet Fisheries following her speech Wednesday.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Portage Council exploring chicken ordinance
Portage residents could soon be allowed to own chickens. City council member Scott Williams says the council's ordinance committee has begun exploring the issue, after a resident made the request. "We're going to look at some other city ordinances. I know Valparaiso does have an ordinance that does allow for chickens within the city limits, so we're going to, again, discuss that a little bit further," Williams said during Tuesday's council meeting.
nwi.life
Nurse Bonnie Wildman finds passion for caring for patients and colleagues at Community Healthcare System
Longtime registered nurse Bonnie Wildman found a second home 13 years ago when she joined the staff at Community Healthcare System’s St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart. Wildman, who has been a nurse for 38 years, said the camaraderie among her hardworking co-workers help make Community Health System the outstanding healthcare provider it has been for decades in Northwest Indiana.
City Council Introduces Ordinance to Change Location of Outdoor USPS Boxes in Response to Recent Robberies
As mail carriers continue to be targeted by thieves, the Chicago City Council has introduced an ordinance that would change the location of outdoor mail collection boxes. Under the proposed ordinance, existing cluster mail boxes with eight or more addresses would have to be moved inside buildings by Oct. 15 – if the ordinance passes.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Governor's budget proposal calls for almost $10 million for Gary Airport fuel facility
Governor Eric Holcomb is asking the General Assembly to invest in the Gary/Chicago International Airport. "We'll be looking to support Gary, Indiana, but Gary Airport's cargo development projects," Holcomb said while presenting his 2023 Next Level Agenda on Wednesday. Holcomb's proposed budget includes about $9.8 million to build an on-site...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
McDermott defends Hessville overpass plans during Mayor's Night Out event
Plans are moving forward to build a railroad overpass through a stretch of open land in Hessville, despite environmental concerns. Hammond Mayor Tom McDermott Jr. defended the proposal during a contentious Mayor's Night Out event Wednesday. He said the number one complaint he gets from Hessville residents is trains. "Over...
seiu73.org
Big Contract Wins for Harvey School District #152
Last week, SEIU Local 73 members at Harvey School District #152 ratified their new contract, as they saw sizable wins in wages and other economics. For six months, the bargaining team and their coworkers fought for a contract that reflects their efforts. “Where there is unity, there is always victory. We believe we won a fair contract,” said the HSD #152 bargaining team. “And with the support of our members, we’re proud that our hard work paid off with the ratification of this contract.”
nwi.life
Local leaders to Commemorate the Life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at South Suburban College on January 16 in the Kindig Performing Arts Center.
SOUTH HOLLAND, IL– South Suburban College (SSC) will commemorate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on January 16, 2023, at 10:00 am. The celebration will occur at SSC's Performance Arts Center in South Holland, Illinois. The event will include an array of guest speakers comprised of local community leaders, a keynote address, performances by students from Thornton Township High School District 205, and refreshments.
Chicago magazine
Mayoral Power Rankings 2023: January 2023 Update
We’re going to have a mayoral election this year. Not just this year, but next month. Here’s how we think the candidates stand, as the campaign starts to get real. Last month, Garcia received a $1 million donation from International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150, a powerful labor organization that don’t make no waves and don’t back no losers. The union also released a poll finding that Garcia would get 25 percent of the vote in the Feb. 28 primary, compared to 18 percent for Mayor Lori Lightfoot, 14 percent for Paul Vallas, and 10 percent for Willie Wilson. As a congressman, Garcia is in a much stronger position than when he entered the race for mayor eight years ago as a county commissioner unknown outside his Southwest Side district. Garcia revived his political career by forcing Rahm Emanuel into a runoff, but voters didn’t think he had the experience to be mayor. Now, they do. This is not just Garcia’s moment, but his community’s. Latinos are the fastest-growing ethnic group in Chicago, and are asserting themselves politically. Delia Ramirez, who was endorsed by Garcia, won the new Latino-influence congressional seat on the Northwest Side. Garcia and his protégés have been dismantling the old Irish political machine on the Southwest Side — led by Garcia’s nemesis, Ald. Ed Burke — and replacing it with a Latino machine, led by Garcia. Last fall, the windows of Garcia’s Archer Avenue campaign headquarters were filled with signs for state Rep. Aaron Ortiz, County Commissioner Alma Anaya, state Sen. Celina Villanueva, and judicial candidate Iris Y. Chavira. This year, Garcia is backing Jeylu Gutierrez to replace the retiring Burke on the City Council. As the Irish dominated 20th Century Chicago politics, Latinos may dominate the 21st Century. In its historical significance, Garcia’s candidacy may rival Harold Washington’s as a community’s coming of age; it’s hard to beat history.
nwi.life
CENTIER BANK PROMOTES CANDY KOEHL TO VICE PRESIDENT, MORTGAGE LOAN OFFICER
Michael E. Schrage, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Centier Bank, is pleased to announce that Candy Koehl has been promoted to Vice President, Mortgage Loan Officer at Centier Bank. Koehl joined Centier Bank over 22 years ago, after serving 17 years as a branch manager and loan officer at...
Former ABC7 employees help save lives with American Red Cross after retirement
Two former ABC7 employees share how they are using their spare time to help save lives.
fox32chicago.com
Civil rights organization blasts Chicago mayor, top cop for not firing officer for his links to Proud Boys
CHICAGO - One of the country’s most influential civil rights organizations has sent a scathing letter to city officials insisting a Chicago police officer be fired for associating with members of the far-right Proud Boys and then lying to investigators. The Southern Poverty Law Center, whose history stretches back...
fox32chicago.com
CPS wants former student’s family to pay $56,000 over allegations of lying about residency
CHICAGO - Chicago Public Schools officials are trying to recoup more than $56,000 from a family who’s accused of living in the northern suburbs but lying about their residency to send their daughter to a highly competitive city high school. The student attended Northside College Prep, a selective enrollment...
Family could pay over $56K to CPS for allegedly lying about where student was living
Chicago Public Schools officials are trying to recoup more than $56,000 from a family who’s accused of living in the northern suburbs but lying about their residency to send their daughter to a highly competitive city high school.
Community Healthcare, Aetna extend insurance agreement
Community Healthcare System and insurance provider Aetna are extending their existing agreement till Oct. 1. The post Community Healthcare, Aetna extend insurance agreement appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
