Hammond, IN

The Crusader Newspaper

GCSC students return to school buildings filled with new furniture

It’s been years and in some cases, decades since students in the Gary schools have enjoyed new classroom furniture. This all changed recently when students returned from winter break. Thanks to several million dollars in state and federal funds, every school in the District is being outfitted with furniture that encourages flexibility, collaborative learning and comfortability all wrapped in stylish designs.
GARY, IN
WBBM News Radio

Gary gets new interim police chief

Police are hoping that new information regarding a fatal hit-and-run crash on the South Side on December 29th will generate new leads. The incident involved two men, one in a wheelchair, the second pushing the wheelchair in a crosswalk.
GARY, IN
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Vice President Kamala Harris visits Calumet Fisheries

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provides details on:. Vice President Kamala Harris Gets Smoked Fish Feast At Calumet Fisheries During Chicago Visit: Harris picked up smoked trout, salmon and fried oysters at the famed Calumet Fisheries following her speech Wednesday.
CHICAGO, IL
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Portage Council exploring chicken ordinance

Portage residents could soon be allowed to own chickens. City council member Scott Williams says the council's ordinance committee has begun exploring the issue, after a resident made the request. "We're going to look at some other city ordinances. I know Valparaiso does have an ordinance that does allow for chickens within the city limits, so we're going to, again, discuss that a little bit further," Williams said during Tuesday's council meeting.
PORTAGE, IN
nwi.life

Nurse Bonnie Wildman finds passion for caring for patients and colleagues at Community Healthcare System

Longtime registered nurse Bonnie Wildman found a second home 13 years ago when she joined the staff at Community Healthcare System’s St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart. Wildman, who has been a nurse for 38 years, said the camaraderie among her hardworking co-workers help make Community Health System the outstanding healthcare provider it has been for decades in Northwest Indiana.
HOBART, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Governor's budget proposal calls for almost $10 million for Gary Airport fuel facility

Governor Eric Holcomb is asking the General Assembly to invest in the Gary/Chicago International Airport. "We'll be looking to support Gary, Indiana, but Gary Airport's cargo development projects," Holcomb said while presenting his 2023 Next Level Agenda on Wednesday. Holcomb's proposed budget includes about $9.8 million to build an on-site...
GARY, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

McDermott defends Hessville overpass plans during Mayor's Night Out event

Plans are moving forward to build a railroad overpass through a stretch of open land in Hessville, despite environmental concerns. Hammond Mayor Tom McDermott Jr. defended the proposal during a contentious Mayor's Night Out event Wednesday. He said the number one complaint he gets from Hessville residents is trains. "Over...
HAMMOND, IN
seiu73.org

Big Contract Wins for Harvey School District #152

Last week, SEIU Local 73 members at Harvey School District #152 ratified their new contract, as they saw sizable wins in wages and other economics. For six months, the bargaining team and their coworkers fought for a contract that reflects their efforts. “Where there is unity, there is always victory. We believe we won a fair contract,” said the HSD #152 bargaining team. “And with the support of our members, we’re proud that our hard work paid off with the ratification of this contract.”
HARVEY, IL
nwi.life

Local leaders to Commemorate the Life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at South Suburban College on January 16 in the Kindig Performing Arts Center.

SOUTH HOLLAND, IL– South Suburban College (SSC) will commemorate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on January 16, 2023, at 10:00 am. The celebration will occur at SSC's Performance Arts Center in South Holland, Illinois. The event will include an array of guest speakers comprised of local community leaders, a keynote address, performances by students from Thornton Township High School District 205, and refreshments.
SOUTH HOLLAND, IL
Chicago magazine

Mayoral Power Rankings 2023: January 2023 Update

We’re going to have a mayoral election this year. Not just this year, but next month. Here’s how we think the candidates stand, as the campaign starts to get real. Last month, Garcia received a $1 million donation from International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150, a powerful labor organization that don’t make no waves and don’t back no losers. The union also released a poll finding that Garcia would get 25 percent of the vote in the Feb. 28 primary, compared to 18 percent for Mayor Lori Lightfoot, 14 percent for Paul Vallas, and 10 percent for Willie Wilson. As a congressman, Garcia is in a much stronger position than when he entered the race for mayor eight years ago as a county commissioner unknown outside his Southwest Side district. Garcia revived his political career by forcing Rahm Emanuel into a runoff, but voters didn’t think he had the experience to be mayor. Now, they do. This is not just Garcia’s moment, but his community’s. Latinos are the fastest-growing ethnic group in Chicago, and are asserting themselves politically. Delia Ramirez, who was endorsed by Garcia, won the new Latino-influence congressional seat on the Northwest Side. Garcia and his protégés have been dismantling the old Irish political machine on the Southwest Side — led by Garcia’s nemesis, Ald. Ed Burke — and replacing it with a Latino machine, led by Garcia. Last fall, the windows of Garcia’s Archer Avenue campaign headquarters were filled with signs for state Rep. Aaron Ortiz, County Commissioner Alma Anaya, state Sen. Celina Villanueva, and judicial candidate Iris Y. Chavira. This year, Garcia is backing Jeylu Gutierrez to replace the retiring Burke on the City Council. As the Irish dominated 20th Century Chicago politics, Latinos may dominate the 21st Century. In its historical significance, Garcia’s candidacy may rival Harold Washington’s as a community’s coming of age; it’s hard to beat history.
CHICAGO, IL

