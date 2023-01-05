Read full article on original website
Dallas restaurant to add 3% charge to every check to fund employee benefits
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you are out for an evening meal at rye in Dallas, you will find a separate line item on your check. Officials from rye have announced on their website that they will now be adding a 3% charge to every check to fund its new Employee Benefit Fund.
Dallas based restaurant chain agrees to hand out $2.35 million to customers. Are you eligible?
In 1941, Travis Dickey, a WWI veteran, opened the first Dickey's Barbecue Pit in Dallas, Texas. Dickey's is now the largest barbecue franchise in the United States, with over 550 locations, including 146 in Texas.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Why a Greenville Avenue Restaurant Group Has Added a 3% Surcharge to Tabs
A pair of Greenville Avenue restaurants in Dallas started off 2023 with a new fee tacked onto customers’ bills. The owner of Rye and Apothecary in Lowest Greenville says the change comes due, in part, to the rising cost of food and health care. Tanner Agar hopes the community...
This Huge General Store in Texas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Texas and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
Dallas Residents Demand City Take Action on Growing Homeless Encampments Along Central Expressway
Some people who live along Central Expressway in North Dallas say the city has to do more to address the spread of homeless encampments.Photo byNathan DumlaoonUnsplash. Homelessness is a complex and multifaceted issue that affects communities across the United States. It is often caused by a combination of economic, social, and personal factors, and addressing it requires a comprehensive approach that addresses the root causes of homelessness as well as the immediate needs of those who are experiencing homelessness.
sachsenews.com
Best of balloting now open
Shop local. Eat local. Drink local. Now cast your ballot and Vote local. Voting for the annual Best of Sachse contest is now open and will continue through the end of the month. Whether you’ve lived in the Sachse area one year or 10 years, we know you’ve cultivated a...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas Animal Rescue in Need of Donations and Adoptions
The holidays were busy for the Donkey and Equine Haven Rescue in Celina. The nonprofit took in 65 donkeys and mules in the last month, bringing the total number of animals on its 30-acre property in Celina to more than 90,. "It should be part of your family, not just...
KXII.com
Gas prices in 2023, what to expect for your wallet
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - As the holiday season comes to an end and we enter the new year, experts say expect price changes at the gas pump. Brad Douglass, of Douglass Distributing said, “What we’re seeing is a lot of volatility in the market place right now. Prices going up and down, just depending on what the world news is.”
Dallas Animal Services halfway to “clean break,” extending $150 offer for fosters of remaining dogs
Dallas – Like many shelters and boarding facilities across the region, Dallas Animal Services (DAS) has experienced an increase of canine upper respiratory infections (URI), including the canine influenza virus (CIV). To maximize lifesaving and minimize the spread of URI in the building, DAS and Friends of DAS are extending their offer to provide anyone who fosters an exposed large dog an $150 gift card, in addition to the supplies and medical care needed for their foster pet.
Dallas sushi shop named the best place to get sushi in Texas: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texas is home to plenty of great places to eat. You can almost find a restaurant for every type of cuisine. If you are in the mood for sushi, there are tons of great options for you. Speaking of sushi Saturday, Jan. 6, is National Tempura Day.
homesenator.com
Reasons Why You Must Call a Plumber to Fix Piping Issues at Your Home
When you buy a home, you must also start paying attention to its maintenance. Buying a home is relatively easy, but maintaining one is a huge task. Various issues can arise, and plumbing issues are arguably the most challenging to fix, even if you are a seasoned DIYer. You may make the problem even worse than it already is. So, it is important to call a plumber and let the experts take over.
sachsenews.com
District provides update on WHS incident
An incident involving a firearm on the campus of Wylie High School provided a scare but ultimately left no one injured. Around 1:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, a firearm was seized on campus by the school response officer, according to a Jan. 6 news release by the Wylie Police Department. The weapon fell out of a non-teaching staff member’s purse and was later seized by the school response officer after the incident was self-reported by the unnamed staff member.
Local restaurateurs, businessmen acquire Rockwall’s iconic Culpepper Steakhouse
ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 5, 2023) Dallas-based UNCO, the owner of popular restaurants Standard Service, HG Sply, Leela’s, Milli and Downtown Dallas sports bar HERO, said Saturday in an email to patrons it acquired Culpepper Cattle Company, a popular Rockwall-area steakhouse that has been in business since 1982. UNCO has...
Fighting oak wilt, the fungus devastating trees across North Texas
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Oak wilt is a devastating, incurable fungus that is slowly spreading over a large part of the United States. First found in Wisconsin in the 1930s, it arrived in North Texas in Dallas County in the 1960s. I've done several stories on the disease since oak trees are treasured in the North Texas area. The fungus kills about 80% of the live oaks it infects. Red and Shumard oaks are most susceptible and almost never survive. There is a chemical treatment for infected oaks that can help mitigate the damage, but the tree will always have the fungus and...
dallasexpress.com
10 Local Students Hospitalized After Crash
A pickup truck rear-ended a Farmersville ISD school bus on Wednesday afternoon, resulting in 10 students being hospitalized in Collin County. Spokesman Sgt. Kyle Bradford of the Texas Department of Public Safety stated that the incident occurred at Farm-to-Market Road 2194 at County Road 1661 at around 4:24 p.m. The...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
COVID-19 Hospitalizations Spiking After Holidays in North Texas
As we enter a new year, the one thing we haven't been able to leave behind in 2022 is new COVID-19 infections. Local doctors are monitoring a new strain, more cases and more hospitalizations across North Texas right now. The DFW Hospital Council is tracking an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
The Master Bedroom Looks Like XXX Dungeon in This Celina, TX Home
Let me start this by saying I am not here to judge anyone, do whatever makes you happy as long as you’re not putting anyone in danger. But, this home in Celina, Texas is something that I have never seen before. As I started looking through the photos of this home currently listed at $604,000 my jaw dropped as soon as I saw photos of the master bedroom. The bedroom looks more like a XXX dungeon than a bedroom that has been positioned to sell this home.
Love Field passengers gets all 4 bags directly returned to her home, 4 $200 vouchers, too
DALLAS — As Southwest Airlines passengers impacted by the company's late-December cancellation debacle continue to wait and see if they will be reimbursed, one North Texan received a late Christmas present on her doorstep Friday. From Dec. 21 to Dec. 31, Southwest Airlines canceled more than 16,700 flights due...
CandysDirt.com
Dallas Renters Will Have The Upper Hand in 2023, Experts Say
In 2022, the rent was too damn high. It’s almost become standard operating procedure for Dallas’ workforce to not be able to afford rent or a mortgage. Even affordable housing isn’t particularly affordable — and there’s not enough of it to meet the growing needs of the Dallas area.
'Why leave a good thing?': Dallas Parkland Hospital employee celebrates 50 years
DALLAS — Glenda Redd of Dallas has an incredible story of longevity. The 69-year-old radiology department educator has been working for 50 years and, better yet, at the same place. There are not many people who can boast working at the same place for five decades. Redd works in...
