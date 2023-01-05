ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wylie, TX

Larry Lease

Dallas Residents Demand City Take Action on Growing Homeless Encampments Along Central Expressway

Some people who live along Central Expressway in North Dallas say the city has to do more to address the spread of homeless encampments.Photo byNathan DumlaoonUnsplash. Homelessness is a complex and multifaceted issue that affects communities across the United States. It is often caused by a combination of economic, social, and personal factors, and addressing it requires a comprehensive approach that addresses the root causes of homelessness as well as the immediate needs of those who are experiencing homelessness.
DALLAS, TX
sachsenews.com

Best of balloting now open

Shop local. Eat local. Drink local. Now cast your ballot and Vote local. Voting for the annual Best of Sachse contest is now open and will continue through the end of the month. Whether you’ve lived in the Sachse area one year or 10 years, we know you’ve cultivated a...
SACHSE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texas Animal Rescue in Need of Donations and Adoptions

The holidays were busy for the Donkey and Equine Haven Rescue in Celina. The nonprofit took in 65 donkeys and mules in the last month, bringing the total number of animals on its 30-acre property in Celina to more than 90,. "It should be part of your family, not just...
CELINA, TX
KXII.com

Gas prices in 2023, what to expect for your wallet

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - As the holiday season comes to an end and we enter the new year, experts say expect price changes at the gas pump. Brad Douglass, of Douglass Distributing said, “What we’re seeing is a lot of volatility in the market place right now. Prices going up and down, just depending on what the world news is.”
TEXAS STATE
Dallas Weekly

Dallas Animal Services halfway to “clean break,” extending $150 offer for fosters of remaining dogs

Dallas – Like many shelters and boarding facilities across the region, Dallas Animal Services (DAS) has experienced an increase of canine upper respiratory infections (URI), including the canine influenza virus (CIV). To maximize lifesaving and minimize the spread of URI in the building, DAS and Friends of DAS are extending their offer to provide anyone who fosters an exposed large dog an $150 gift card, in addition to the supplies and medical care needed for their foster pet.
DALLAS, TX
homesenator.com

Reasons Why You Must Call a Plumber to Fix Piping Issues at Your Home

When you buy a home, you must also start paying attention to its maintenance. Buying a home is relatively easy, but maintaining one is a huge task. Various issues can arise, and plumbing issues are arguably the most challenging to fix, even if you are a seasoned DIYer. You may make the problem even worse than it already is. So, it is important to call a plumber and let the experts take over.
MESQUITE, TX
sachsenews.com

District provides update on WHS incident

An incident involving a firearm on the campus of Wylie High School provided a scare but ultimately left no one injured. Around 1:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, a firearm was seized on campus by the school response officer, according to a Jan. 6 news release by the Wylie Police Department. The weapon fell out of a non-teaching staff member’s purse and was later seized by the school response officer after the incident was self-reported by the unnamed staff member.
CBS DFW

Fighting oak wilt, the fungus devastating trees across North Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Oak wilt is a devastating, incurable fungus that is slowly spreading over a large part of the United States. First found in Wisconsin in the 1930s, it arrived in North Texas in Dallas County in the 1960s. I've done several stories on the disease since oak trees are treasured in the North Texas area. The fungus kills about 80% of the live oaks it infects. Red and Shumard oaks are most susceptible and almost never survive. There is a chemical treatment for infected oaks that can help mitigate the damage, but the tree will always have the fungus and...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

10 Local Students Hospitalized After Crash

A pickup truck rear-ended a Farmersville ISD school bus on Wednesday afternoon, resulting in 10 students being hospitalized in Collin County. Spokesman Sgt. Kyle Bradford of the Texas Department of Public Safety stated that the incident occurred at Farm-to-Market Road 2194 at County Road 1661 at around 4:24 p.m. The...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

COVID-19 Hospitalizations Spiking After Holidays in North Texas

As we enter a new year, the one thing we haven't been able to leave behind in 2022 is new COVID-19 infections. Local doctors are monitoring a new strain, more cases and more hospitalizations across North Texas right now. The DFW Hospital Council is tracking an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
TEXAS STATE
101.5 KNUE

The Master Bedroom Looks Like XXX Dungeon in This Celina, TX Home

Let me start this by saying I am not here to judge anyone, do whatever makes you happy as long as you’re not putting anyone in danger. But, this home in Celina, Texas is something that I have never seen before. As I started looking through the photos of this home currently listed at $604,000 my jaw dropped as soon as I saw photos of the master bedroom. The bedroom looks more like a XXX dungeon than a bedroom that has been positioned to sell this home.
CELINA, TX
CandysDirt.com

Dallas Renters Will Have The Upper Hand in 2023, Experts Say

In 2022, the rent was too damn high. It’s almost become standard operating procedure for Dallas’ workforce to not be able to afford rent or a mortgage. Even affordable housing isn’t particularly affordable — and there’s not enough of it to meet the growing needs of the Dallas area.
DALLAS, TX

