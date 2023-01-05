ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
WKRC

'Get well soon, Mr. Hamlin': Tri-State kids send thoughts to injured Bills player

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The wife of Bengal’s coach Zac Taylor is helping to organize well-wishes for Damar Hamlin from thousands of children around the Tri-State. Local 12 spent some time Thursday at Cardinal Pacelli School in Mount Lookout, where many of the kids have been thinking a lot about what happened to Damar, and they wanted to let him know it.
WKRC

Buffalo Bills give update on safety Damar Hamlin's recovery

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Buffalo Bills provided an update from UC Medical Center Saturday on safety Damar Hamlin's recovery. Following a cardiac arrest during Monday's game against the Bengals, the 24-year-old has been in critical condition. However, his team saw him on a video chat Friday, speaking after having his...
WKRC

'Remarkable improvement' over last 24 hours for Damar Hamlin

CINCINNATI (AP/WKRC) - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shown what physicians treating him are calling “remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours,” the team announced Thursday, three days after the player went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field. “While still critically ill,...
WKRC

Damar Hamlin injury helps teach elementary students lessons in kindness

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) -- We have seen support for Damar Hamlin from people all over the country, but even the youngest in our community want to show they care. Students at Ridgeway Elementary in Hamilton say it has been hard to process and think about what happened to Hamlin on Monday. So their principal and teachers stepped up to teach them an important lesson they cannot get from a textbook.
WKRC

How to get a refund from the Bengals-Bills Monday Night Football game

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - With the news that the Monday Night Football game between the Bengals and the Bills is canceled, tens of thousands of people want to know about refunds. The game was stopped near the end of the first quarter when Damar Hamlin collapsed after a hit with Tee Higgens on Jan. 2. Hamlin was rushed to the hospital where he remains in critical condition but is improving. His breathing tube was removed on Friday.
WKRC

Hamlin's medical situation hit close to home for Bengals' Boyd and Adomitis

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - What happened to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday hit everyone who saw it in a hard way, but it hit close to home for two Bengals players. Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd grew up in the same area of suburban Pittsburgh as Hamlin and has known him for a long time, while Bengals long snapper Cal Adomitis was a high school teammate at Central Catholic High School in Pittsburgh.
WKRC

Damar Hamlin makes first statement since cardiac arrest via social media post

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP/WKRC) - Bills' player Damar Hamlin has made his first public statement on both Twitter and Instagram since his sudden on-field collapse. Hamlin has continued to make great progress following his cardiac arrest during the game against the Bengals on Monday night. "When you put real love...
WKRC

Damar Hamlin breathing on his own, talking after tube removed from his throat, team says

WASHINGTON (TND) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own and talking after a breathing tube was removed from his throat, the team announced Friday. Per the physicians at UCMC, Damar’s breathing tube was removed overnight," the Bills noted on social media. "He continues to progress remarkably in his recovery. His neurologic function remains intact and he has been able to talk to his family and care team."
WEEI Sports Radio

Sunday 7: Patriots’ emotion both a certainty and unknown in Buffalo

The Patriots have a big game Sunday afternoon in Buffalo with playoff hopes on the line. But before New England can worry about beating the Bills, Bill Belichick’s team will have to deal with the unique emotion of the Buffalo environment.
WKRC

Former NFL running back in ICU after saving his kids from drowning

A former NFL running back is reportedly in the intensive care unit at a hospital after saving his kids from drowning. Peyton Hillis was in Pensacola, Florida with his family when the accident happened, according to a report by TMZ. His kids are said to be safe, but he had to be flown to the hospital.
WKRC

Bengals getting Hubbard back for finale, won't face Ravens QB Jackson

