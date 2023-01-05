Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
102.5 The Bone
As Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe surges past $7M, father asks fans to also donate to Cincinnati hospital treating him
Fans have shown an outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest on the field during Monday's game. In the days since Hamlin's emergency, over 225,000 people — including fans, players and NFL owners — have raised more than $7 million for Hamlin's foundation.
The Spun
Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral
Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
WKRC
'It's black and white. It's in the rule book': Bengals unhappy with NFL's changing plans
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The NFL doesn't seem to mind moving the goal posts when it thinks it's convenient as it did on Friday when it changed a rule that could lead to the Bengals playing a playoff game at Baltimore despite already clinching the AFC North, so why not move those goal posts even further?
WKRC
Buffalo Bills, NFL to feature tributes for Damar Hamlin during upcoming games
WASHINGTON (TND) — The Buffalo Bills, along with other NFL teams, will be honoring Damar Hamlin during upcoming games after the safety suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field in the first quarter of Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. We'll be wearing a special '3'patch...
WKRC
'Get well soon, Mr. Hamlin': Tri-State kids send thoughts to injured Bills player
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The wife of Bengal’s coach Zac Taylor is helping to organize well-wishes for Damar Hamlin from thousands of children around the Tri-State. Local 12 spent some time Thursday at Cardinal Pacelli School in Mount Lookout, where many of the kids have been thinking a lot about what happened to Damar, and they wanted to let him know it.
WKRC
Buffalo Bills give update on safety Damar Hamlin's recovery
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Buffalo Bills provided an update from UC Medical Center Saturday on safety Damar Hamlin's recovery. Following a cardiac arrest during Monday's game against the Bengals, the 24-year-old has been in critical condition. However, his team saw him on a video chat Friday, speaking after having his...
WKRC
'Remarkable improvement' over last 24 hours for Damar Hamlin
CINCINNATI (AP/WKRC) - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shown what physicians treating him are calling “remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours,” the team announced Thursday, three days after the player went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field. “While still critically ill,...
WKRC
Damar Hamlin injury helps teach elementary students lessons in kindness
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) -- We have seen support for Damar Hamlin from people all over the country, but even the youngest in our community want to show they care. Students at Ridgeway Elementary in Hamilton say it has been hard to process and think about what happened to Hamlin on Monday. So their principal and teachers stepped up to teach them an important lesson they cannot get from a textbook.
WKRC
How to get a refund from the Bengals-Bills Monday Night Football game
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - With the news that the Monday Night Football game between the Bengals and the Bills is canceled, tens of thousands of people want to know about refunds. The game was stopped near the end of the first quarter when Damar Hamlin collapsed after a hit with Tee Higgens on Jan. 2. Hamlin was rushed to the hospital where he remains in critical condition but is improving. His breathing tube was removed on Friday.
WKRC
Bengals 2023 opponents set before they play season finale; Bills to return to Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Bengals 2023 opponents are already set before they and the rest of the NFL play the final regular season games this weekend, and it features a return trip to Cincinnati for the Bills. As a result of the NFL canceling the game against Buffalo on Thursday...
WKRC
Bengals game vs. Bills canceled; clubs to consider neutral site for AFC Championship game
CINCINNATI (AP/WKRC) - Even if the Bengals have already "clinched" the AFC North Division championship they still might not host a single playoff game. The NFL will not resume the Buffalo Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field, the league announced Thursday night.
WKRC
Hamlin's medical situation hit close to home for Bengals' Boyd and Adomitis
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - What happened to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday hit everyone who saw it in a hard way, but it hit close to home for two Bengals players. Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd grew up in the same area of suburban Pittsburgh as Hamlin and has known him for a long time, while Bengals long snapper Cal Adomitis was a high school teammate at Central Catholic High School in Pittsburgh.
WKRC
Damar Hamlin makes first statement since cardiac arrest via social media post
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP/WKRC) - Bills' player Damar Hamlin has made his first public statement on both Twitter and Instagram since his sudden on-field collapse. Hamlin has continued to make great progress following his cardiac arrest during the game against the Bengals on Monday night. "When you put real love...
WKRC
Report suggests postponed Bengals game against Bills will be declared a 'no contest'
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A report on Wednesday from ProFootballTalk, a website which covers the NFL, suggested that the NFL was leaning toward declaring Monday night's game between the Bengals and Bills a "no contest." Damar Hamlin. a 24-year-old defensive back for the Buffalo Bills, had a cardiac arrest after tackling...
WKRC
Damar Hamlin breathing on his own, talking after tube removed from his throat, team says
WASHINGTON (TND) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own and talking after a breathing tube was removed from his throat, the team announced Friday. Per the physicians at UCMC, Damar’s breathing tube was removed overnight," the Bills noted on social media. "He continues to progress remarkably in his recovery. His neurologic function remains intact and he has been able to talk to his family and care team."
WKRC
Bengals Higgins says he's 'in a good place now' after hearing about Hamlin's improvement
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins admitted on Thursday that hearing from the mother of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin about his improved condition, "was another big relief off of my chest," and it was some words from his own mother on Monday night that helped him, too.
WEEI Sports Radio
Sunday 7: Patriots’ emotion both a certainty and unknown in Buffalo
The Patriots have a big game Sunday afternoon in Buffalo with playoff hopes on the line. But before New England can worry about beating the Bills, Bill Belichick’s team will have to deal with the unique emotion of the Buffalo environment.
WKRC
Former NFL running back in ICU after saving his kids from drowning
A former NFL running back is reportedly in the intensive care unit at a hospital after saving his kids from drowning. Peyton Hillis was in Pensacola, Florida with his family when the accident happened, according to a report by TMZ. His kids are said to be safe, but he had to be flown to the hospital.
Sportsnaut
Arizona Cardinals ‘preparing’ for coaching search, evaluating candidates
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury will be on the sideline with the team for their season finale in Week
WKRC
Bengals getting Hubbard back for finale, won't face Ravens QB Jackson
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Bengals have only one player listed on the injury report for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Baltimore Ravens, while the Ravens have ruled quarterback Lamar Jackson out for the game. Kickoff for the game is at 1 p.m. in Paycor Stadium and Local 12 will televise.
Comments / 0