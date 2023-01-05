ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

The US Sun

Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle

CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
CINCINNATI, OH
NFL Analysis Network

Eagles Get Massive Injury Updates On Two Key Defenders

For the Philadelphia Eagles, it looked like a foregone conclusion that they would be the No. 1 overall seed in the NFL. They went 13-1 to begin the season but have hit a snag recently, losing their last two games. That has put some pressure on them as the teams chasing them in the NFC, the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers, have all kept winning.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Ben Roethlisberger Suggests Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin ‘Made Everyone Mad’ Friday Before Week 17

Fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers have been lucky enough to still have former two-time winning Super Bowl Champion, Ben Roethlisberger remain involved with the team in 2022. It has been a different role than one may expect, but his podcast, Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger has been an awesome one to listen to and watch throughout the organization’s tumultuous, yet exhilarating first season without him on the roster for the first time in nearly two decades. The future Hall of Fame quarterback and co-host, Spencer Te’o have done a phenomenal job throughout the year.
PITTSBURGH, PA
News Talk 860 KSFA

Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas

For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
FRISCO, TX
The Spun

There's No Thursday Night Football Tonight - Here's Why

For the first time since Week 1, this week of NFL action will not feature a Thursday Night Football matchup. The NFL regular season never features a Thursday night game during the final week of the season. The league does this to make sure all teams competing for a postseason spot have a full week of preparation.
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant Reacts to Viral Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe Feud

Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe host one of the most successful sports talk shows on television. The two fierce debaters go back and forth on every episode, often sharing opposite opinions, which draws in audiences as they debate one another. This level of contention is inherent to the show, but viewers have noticed a shift in the energy lately, leading some to believe there may be a real feud brewing.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Two left field targets remaining for the Braves

The outfield market is thinning, and the Braves don’t seem to have much cash to spend, based on how they’ve spent just over $3 million on free agents this offseason. Alex Anthopoulos has already stated that the team is still working on some things, but to not expect anything major before the start of the season. If Atlanta went into April with their current roster, they’d probably be just fine, but “just fine” shouldn’t be the goal. Championship teams consist of the best 26 players, and the Braves could use some depth additions, particularly to their outfield.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Philadelphia Eagles: 4 bold predictions for Week 18 vs. Giants

The Philadelphia Eagles have not looked scary during the past two weeks. That should change in Week 18 as they welcome back Jalen Hurts and finish the regular season with a win over the New York Giants. Remember that the Giants are already in the postseason, and there’s no objectively strong motivation for them to go all-out in this game. We expect them to play their main guys sparingly. As for the Eagles, they need to win this game to secure home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs. Needless to say, the stakes are pretty high for Philly. That said, let’s look at our Eagles Week 18 predictions as they take on the Giants.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

