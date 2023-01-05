Read full article on original website
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
NFL Analysis Network
Eagles Get Massive Injury Updates On Two Key Defenders
For the Philadelphia Eagles, it looked like a foregone conclusion that they would be the No. 1 overall seed in the NFL. They went 13-1 to begin the season but have hit a snag recently, losing their last two games. That has put some pressure on them as the teams chasing them in the NFC, the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers, have all kept winning.
Cowboys vs. Commanders: Sack Time for Dallas D?
The Cowboys travel east to play the Commanders on Sunday and will face rookie quarterback Sam Howell and a struggling Washington offensive line.
Cowboys to Lose Pollard, Sign 'Frankenstein' RB Replacement?
If the prophecy of one NFL guesser comes to fruition, Dallas Cowboys fans better enjoy the antics of Tony Pollard while they still can over the next few weeks. ... though another guesser offers a David Montgomery answer.
Yardbarker
Ben Roethlisberger Suggests Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin ‘Made Everyone Mad’ Friday Before Week 17
Fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers have been lucky enough to still have former two-time winning Super Bowl Champion, Ben Roethlisberger remain involved with the team in 2022. It has been a different role than one may expect, but his podcast, Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger has been an awesome one to listen to and watch throughout the organization’s tumultuous, yet exhilarating first season without him on the roster for the first time in nearly two decades. The future Hall of Fame quarterback and co-host, Spencer Te’o have done a phenomenal job throughout the year.
Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas
For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
BREAKING: Dallas Mavericks Reportedly Waiving Former All-Star
According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, the Dallas Mavericks are waiving four-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker.
BREAKING: Boston Celtics Trade Big Man To San Antonio Spurs
The Boston Celtics and San Antonio Spurs made the first trade of the 2022-23 season with the Celtics sending big man Noah Vonleh and cash to the Spurs
Yardbarker
Scottie Pippen And Dennis Rodman Thought Chicago Bulls Would Have Had A 50-0 Record In 1999
The Chicago Bulls of the 90s dominated the NBA however they wanted. During that decade, they won six championships in eight years, shared between two three-peats. Some say they could have done so much more if certain situations never took place, but the Bulls took the most advantage of their good times.
Jim Harbaugh’s Level 1 violation allegedly over lying about burgers
The Michigan football program is under investigation by the NCAA for a Level 1 violation for non-compliance or misleading NCAA investigators. The violation may relate to head coach Jim Harbaugh buying a couple of hamburgers for recruits during Covid, and then failing to be truthful about the informal meal. The...
There's No Thursday Night Football Tonight - Here's Why
For the first time since Week 1, this week of NFL action will not feature a Thursday Night Football matchup. The NFL regular season never features a Thursday night game during the final week of the season. The league does this to make sure all teams competing for a postseason spot have a full week of preparation.
Lakers News: Watch Scotty Pippen Jr.’s Unreal Hops
The Lakers may have a good one in the G League.
Washington Commanders: 3 bold predictions for Week 18 vs. Cowboys
The Week 18 of the NFL season is getting closer and closer, which means it is time for some Washington Commanders Week 18 bold predictions. They will host the Dallas Cowboys at the FedEx Field on Sunday to close out their regular season. Most recently, Washington lost 24-10 to the...
Charles Barkley Curses On TV, Gets Reprimanded By Ernie Johnson
Charles Barkley said "assholes" on-air and Ernie Johnson admonished him for it.
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant Reacts to Viral Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe Feud
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe host one of the most successful sports talk shows on television. The two fierce debaters go back and forth on every episode, often sharing opposite opinions, which draws in audiences as they debate one another. This level of contention is inherent to the show, but viewers have noticed a shift in the energy lately, leading some to believe there may be a real feud brewing.
Cowboys at Commanders: Connor McGovern Sick; Dallas Makes 3 New Roster Moves
A win for Dallas keeps it in the fight for the division title, meanwhile the Commanders are looking ahead to see where they will pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Yardbarker
Two left field targets remaining for the Braves
The outfield market is thinning, and the Braves don’t seem to have much cash to spend, based on how they’ve spent just over $3 million on free agents this offseason. Alex Anthopoulos has already stated that the team is still working on some things, but to not expect anything major before the start of the season. If Atlanta went into April with their current roster, they’d probably be just fine, but “just fine” shouldn’t be the goal. Championship teams consist of the best 26 players, and the Braves could use some depth additions, particularly to their outfield.
Yardbarker
Charles Barkley Names Team That Will Finish With The Best Record In The West
The 2022-23 Denver Nuggets continue to wreak havoc against every opposition. Back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic is making a strong case for winning the award for the third year in a row, and Mike Malone’s squad continues to hold on to that first seed in the Western Conference. And while...
Philadelphia Eagles: 4 bold predictions for Week 18 vs. Giants
The Philadelphia Eagles have not looked scary during the past two weeks. That should change in Week 18 as they welcome back Jalen Hurts and finish the regular season with a win over the New York Giants. Remember that the Giants are already in the postseason, and there’s no objectively strong motivation for them to go all-out in this game. We expect them to play their main guys sparingly. As for the Eagles, they need to win this game to secure home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs. Needless to say, the stakes are pretty high for Philly. That said, let’s look at our Eagles Week 18 predictions as they take on the Giants.
