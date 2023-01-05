ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral

Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
KTLA

Bills’ Damar Hamlin breathing on his own, team says

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own and able to talk after having his breathing tube removed, the team said Friday — the latest step in his remarkable recovery in the four days since going into cardiac arrest and being resuscitated on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
ClutchPoints

Bills safety Damar Hamlin shares emotional reaction to outpour of support from NFL, rest of nation

Damar Hamlin is now on his way back to full strength. The Buffalo Bills safety is now recovering in a hospital after suffering cardiac arrest during their Week 17 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Since waking up, Hamlin has had the opportunity to take in the outpouring of support he’s received since the horrific injury. At this point, Damar is clearly overwhelmed by all the love.

