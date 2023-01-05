Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
As Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe surges past $7M, father asks fans to also donate to Cincinnati hospital treating him
Fans have shown an outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest on the field during Monday's game. In the days since Hamlin's emergency, over 225,000 people — including fans, players and NFL owners — have raised more than $7 million for Hamlin's foundation.
CBS News
Damar Hamlin's breathing tube removed and he's able to talk, telling teammates "Love you boys," Buffalo Bills say
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own and able to talk after having his breathing tube removed, his agent and the team said Friday — the latest step in his remarkable recovery in the four days since going into cardiac arrest and being resuscitated on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral
Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
Bills’ Damar Hamlin breathing on his own, team says
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own and able to talk after having his breathing tube removed, the team said Friday — the latest step in his remarkable recovery in the four days since going into cardiac arrest and being resuscitated on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
Buffalo Bills sportscaster John Murphy suffers stroke in another devastating blow to NFL team
BUFFALO BILLS commentator John Murphy suffered a stroke last weekend, the team announced. Murphy, 67, is recovering at home with his family after the health scare. He has been the voice of the Buffalo Bills Radio Network for 20 years. The Bills released a statement on Friday confirming the news...
Bills safety Damar Hamlin shares emotional reaction to outpour of support from NFL, rest of nation
Damar Hamlin is now on his way back to full strength. The Buffalo Bills safety is now recovering in a hospital after suffering cardiac arrest during their Week 17 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Since waking up, Hamlin has had the opportunity to take in the outpouring of support he’s received since the horrific injury. At this point, Damar is clearly overwhelmed by all the love.
Arkansas Tech University graduate recalls witnessing Demar Hamlin collapse at Bengals-Bills game
The nation is still in disbelief after watching buffalo bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsing in Monday night's NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Gephardt Daily
‘Keep praying’: Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin makes first public remarks since on-field injury
Jan. 7 (UPI) — Damar Hamlin told Buffalo Bills fans to “keep praying” for him in his first public remarks after he was hospitalized when his heart stopped during a game Monday night. “Putting love into the world comes back 3xs as much,” Hamlin said in a...
Ravens — Bengals Pregame Notes: Baltimore Parts Ways With Veterans
The Ravens parted ways with a couple of veterans and will also rest one of their key playmakers for their Week 18 game against the Bengals.
Sunday 7: Patriots’ emotion both a certainty and unknown in Buffalo
The Patriots have a big game Sunday afternoon in Buffalo with playoff hopes on the line. But before New England can worry about beating the Bills, Bill Belichick’s team will have to deal with the unique emotion of the Buffalo environment.
Arizona Cardinals ‘preparing’ for coaching search, evaluating candidates
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury will be on the sideline with the team for their season finale in Week
