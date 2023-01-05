ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Hawks stop slide with tight win over Kings

 3 days ago

John Collins recorded 22 points and 12 rebounds and De’Andre Hunter added 22 points and eight rebounds to help the Atlanta Hawks post a 120-117 victory over the host Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night.

Trae Young had 21 points and six assists and Dejounte Murray added 21 points, six rebounds and three steals as the Hawks ended a four-game skid. Bogdan Bogdanovic added 17 points and eight rebounds off the bench for Atlanta.

De’Aaron Fox scored 25 points and former Hawk Kevin Huerter added 24 points for the Kings, who had won three of their previous four games. Harrison Barnes scored 22 points and Domantas Sabonis had 20 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists for Sacramento.

The double-double was the 15th in a row for Sabonis, tying the franchise mark set by DeMarcus Cousins during the 2013-14 season. Sabonis leads the NBA with 28 double-doubles this season.

Murray hit two free throws to give the Hawks a 118-117 lead with 31.1 seconds left. He then stole the ball from Fox and drove for a layup to give Atlanta a three-point edge with 16.8 seconds to go.

Fox and Sabonis missed shots on Sacramento’s next possession, and the Hawks ran out the clock.

Sacramento made 46.6 percent of its shots and hit 10 of 25 from 3-point range.

The Hawks sank 53.6 percent from the field and were 10 of 30 from behind the arc.

Bogdanovic hit a 3-pointer, Hunter knocked down a 17-footer and Collins added a basket to give Atlanta a 111-104 lead with 3:50 remaining.

The Kings responded with a 13-2 burst that included a 3-pointer with 1:37 left by Huerter that gave Sacramento its first lead of the second half at 114-113. Fox followed with a three-point play to give the Kings a four-point lead with 1:15 to play.

Young converted a three-point play to bring the Hawks within one with 1:04 left. Sabonis missed two free throws with 50.4 seconds remaining before Murray scored the final four points.

Collins scored 12 points to help the Hawks take a 62-58 lead into halftime. Sabonis had 14 points and eight rebounds in the half for Sacramento.

Collins capped a 9-0 run with a basket with 8:43 left in the third quarter to give Atlanta a 73-64 lead. Sacramento scored seven of the final nine points in the quarter to trail 91-88 entering the final stanza.

–Field Level Media

