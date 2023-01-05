ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Saddiq Bey’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer lifts Pistons past Warriors

Saddiq Bey beat the final buzzer with 28-foot 3-pointer as the Detroit Pistons withstood the shock of a game-tying 3 by Klay Thompson a second earlier to stun the Golden State Warriors 122-119 in San Francisco on Wednesday night.

Bey’s heroics came after the Warriors, attempting to rally to a sixth straight home win, appeared to force overtime when Thompson bombed in a 3-pointer off an inbounds play with 1.0 on the clock.

But the Pistons, who began the night with the worst record in the Eastern Conference, advanced the ball with a timeout. After taking an inbounds pass, Bey quickly fired off his game-winner from the right side of the hoop.

The 3-pointer was the 16th of the night for the Pistons, who beat the Warriors at their own long-range game, especially down the stretch as Golden State mounted a comeback.

Bogdanovic hit five of Detroit’s 3s and finished with a game-high 29 points, while Jalen Duren posted an 18-point, 11-rebound double-double.

Thompson had 30 points and Jordan Poole 24 for Golden State, which lost despite shooting 51.7 percent and making 15 3-pointers.

Attempting to complete an improbable two-game sweep in the season series, the Pistons led most of the game. But the Warriors, as they had done time and again during their winning streak, rallied in the fourth quarter to get within 108-107 with 4:35 to play.

That’s when the Pistons’ long-distance attack took over. Bogdanovic, Alec Burks and Bey nailed 3-pointers to put Detroit back on top, 117-112.

Thompson helped Golden State stay within striking distance with two free throws and a layup, then followed two Killian Hayes free throws with 4 seconds left with his game-tying 3-pointer, setting up Bey’s dramatic catch-and-shoot.

Bey totaled 17 points, Burks 15, Isaiah Stewart 13 and Jaden Ivey 12 for the Pistons, who have alternated losses and wins in the first four outings of their five-game trip. Hayes chipped in with nine points and a game-high 13 assists, the last coming on Bey’s winning hoop.

Two-way players Ty Jerome (18) and Anthony Lamb (17) combined for 35 points for the Warriors, who lost Draymond Green to a second technical foul with 1:24 remaining. Kevon Looney was the game’s leading rebounder (15) and scored eight points.

