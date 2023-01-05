Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinist.com
DeFi Tokens like Chainlink (LINK) and Curve DAO (CRV) Are Plummeting, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is Registering Daily Growth in Double Digits
It’s no secret that the crypto market has been in a state of free fall for the better part of the year. After hitting historic highs, the market has come crumbling down. However, an interesting trend has emerged in recent months. Some of the most popular tokens like Chainlink (LINK) and Curve DAO (CRV), once considered the darlings of whale investors, have lost investor trust en masse. Surprisingly, the up-and-comers like Snowfall Protocol (SNW) are leading the market recovery. Let’s see what’s happening with these tokens.
bitcoinist.com
These 5 ‘Lesser Known’ Crypto Made Headlines In The 1st Week Of January
As the first week of 2023 is about to end, some crypto managed to shake off New Year jitters and put together stellar performances, at least in the weekly gains department. While maiden crypto Bitcoin and altcoin king Ethereum are slow to gain some steam, “lesser known” digital coins have managed to steal the spotlight as they outworked these heavyweights.
bitcoinist.com
Binance Joins a Sanction Specialist Association to Further Established Guidelines In Crypto
Despite the bear market, Binance is one of the firms that has continued to build and make meaningful partnerships with firms and organizations. In its latest headline on partnerships, Binance joined the Association of Certified Sanctions Specialists (ACSS), which provides sanctions training for multinational corporations and financial institutions. Founded in...
bitcoinist.com
Wash Trading: Why This Billionaire Believes The Illegal Practice Will Spark The Next Crypto Crisis
Billionaire Mark Cuban recently shared his thoughts about what could possibly cause the next crypto implosion: wash trading. During a recent interview with TheStreet, Cuban – who also is a well-known cryptocurrency investor – didn’t hold back in saying that 2023 will also be a year marked by scandals and frauds that will ravage the digital currency industry.
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Holders To Expect More Difficulties As Data Point To Looming BTC Price Drop
Bitcoin, following the implosion of crypto exchange FTX, continues to struggle not only in terms of its trading price but also in its profitability. It can be recalled that the company, back in November 2022, moved to file Chapter 11 bankruptcy in a U.S. county court, and collapsed in just a matter of days.
bitcoinist.com
SEC Says No To Binance’s Acquisition Of Voyager Digital Assets
Last month, bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital accepted Binance.US’s bid to purchase its assets for over $1 billion. This had come through after the collapse of FTX, the exchange that was originally accepted to acquire the lender’s assets. The acquisition was subject to a court hearing scheduled to hold on Thursday, January 5, 2023, but the Securities and Exchanges Commission (SEC) has now objected to the deal.
bitcoinist.com
Next Crypto Exchange On The Brink? Huobi And Justin Sun Rumors Intensify
Multiple rumors surrounding Huobi and its supposed “shadow owner” Justin Sun are currently fueling fears that another crypto exchange may experience a bank run. Seychelles-based exchange Huobi has seen a significant increase in net outflows over the past 24 hours, according to Nansen data. $60.9 million of the...
bitcoinist.com
Sam Bankman-Fried Might Lose Robinhood Assets To FTX Debtors
In the latest update, Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), former CEO of a bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, requests the court to block debtors’ access to his Robinhood shares. A report announced by US prosecutors revealed the Robinhood shares are worth $450 million. SBF has been under house arrest since his apprehension...
bitcoinist.com
What Crypto Crisis? Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Pumps as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Plummet
The bear market is taking its toll on crypto and the wider economy. While both Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) have been in free fall for the past few months, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has seen an impressive surge in price during the public presale. Let’s find out why. >>BUY...
bitcoinist.com
Solana Beats Competitors In Market Cap – Will SOL Shine Brighter This Week?
Solana, the touted “Ethereum killer,” has sustained losses in the past few months because of the bear market and its ties to Sam Bankman-Fried’s now-defunct crypto exchange FTX. But recently, the troubled ecosystem surpassed Shiba Inu and Tron in terms of market valuation. As of writing, SOL...
bitcoinist.com
Can Bitcoin ‘Detect’ Stupid People? This Book Author And Math Statistician Says Yes, It Can
Nassim Nicholas Taleb has released a number of provocative comments on social media regarding bitcoin in 2022. The author of “The Black Swan” and “Antifragile” has compared the world’s largest cryptocurrency to a contagious disease, rejected it as useless, and asserted that it provides no protection against anything.
bitcoinist.com
Could Snowfall Protocol (SNW) be More Valuable than Cardano (ADA) And Aptos (APT)?
The crypto market has been seeing a high activity level, with several projects garnering headlines due to their excellent performance. Two of these projects include Cardano and Aptos. However, there is another project that has been making waves recently called Snowfall Protocol (SNW). Despite the issues other cryptocurrencies face, Snowfall Protocol has continually broken new records. But can this project end up with a higher valuation than Cardano (ADA) and Aptos (APT)?
bitcoinist.com
Shiba Inu Rises 3% In Last 24 Hours, Can SHIB Flip Solana Again?
Shiba Inu has seen a rise of 3% during the last 24 hours, but the meme coin is still behind Solana in terms of market cap. Shiba Inu Has Enjoyed Uptrend In The Past Day, While Solana Declines. 2022 was an abysmal year for both Shiba Inu and Solana, as...
bitcoinist.com
Why The Dollar Death Cross Is Bullish For Bitcoin
Today, the Dollar Currency Index saw a death cross on the daily timeframe. Bitcoin, as an asset trading against USD, is especially susceptible to strength or weakness in the greenback. But what exactly happens when the dollar death crosses and what has this meant in the past for crypto?. DXY...
bitcoinist.com
ECB Officials Want To Monitor Crypto Under Gambling Laws
In an official blog post, the European Central Bank (ECB) has urged that cryptocurrency users should be given protection under online gambling laws. The crypto crash of 2022 has been devastating for the industry and has led to regulatory policies being altered all across the globe. In the blog post, an executive board member of the ECB suggested that the crypto industry should be scrutinized strictly.
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Asset Inflows Fall To Three-Year Lows Amid 63% Bitcoin Drawdown
Crypto asset inflows recorded one of their worst years in 2022. The year had been one fraught with market dips and crashes that saw over $2 trillion wiped off its market cap. Investors responded to this by pulling their money out of the market, and institutional investors invested the lowest cumulative figure they had done since 2018.
bitcoinist.com
While Tesla Sells Most Of Its Bitcoin Holdings, HedgeUp Presale Sells Out Fast
Are you still wondering why Tesla sold most of its Bitcoin (BTC)? Heartbreaking news to most crypto lovers. However, this breaking news could lead to a new phase of investment and trust as investors become interested in HedgeUp (HDUP). HedgeUp is a newly created coin that has been selling fast,...
bitcoinist.com
Shiba Inu Developer To Unveil True Identity, BUSD Faces Accusations, And Snowfall Builds More Excitement Among Investors
The crypto market is always abuzz with activity. So, it becomes difficult to filter out the most significant pieces of news in the chaos. So, if you are a crypto investor worth your salt, here are the three recent developments you cannot afford to miss. Shiba Inu Developer Reveals True...
bitcoinist.com
Polygon Announces Partnership With Mastercard To Launch Web3 Artist Accelerator Program
Leading blockchain platform Polygon has announced its latest collaboration with Mastercard to launch a Web3 accelerator program aimed at bringing budding musical artists into the spotlight by leveraging Web3 technology and other blockchain-based innovations. Mastercard is one of the world’s biggest payment processing companies and is well-known for its massive...
bitcoinist.com
Dash (DASH) And Dogecoin (DOGE) Nose Dive While Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Prices Are Up
The year 2023 looks promising as new projects like Snowfall Protocol (SNW) are leading the market with exemplary growth. The Snowfall Protocol (SNW) presale round is about to end after recording a growth of more than 400%. Even long-standing projects like Dash (DASH) and Dogecoin (DOGE) are looking toward Snowfall Protocol (SNW) with the hope that SNW has the potential to revive the entire market.
Comments / 0