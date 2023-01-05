Read full article on original website
Santa Monica Daily Press
Santa Monica’s Black Apology: What does it mean for 2023?
Kicking off the New Year on a positive note, the Jan. 8 workshop of the Committee for Racial Justice will return to in person meetings at Virginia Ave. Park and will have the Black Apology by the City of Santa Monica as its topic. If you haven’t seen it, it can be viewed on the Santa Monica City Council website under their meeting agendas – Nov. 29, item 4A. Refreshments provided (potlucks will be postponed until the covid/flu season is over) at 6 p.m. and program start at 6:30 p.m. Listen to a reading of this city council resolution, hear brief comments on the concept of apology and then, after Q & A, have time in small groups to brainstorm and prioritize ideas for how Santa Monica city council can (in the words of the resolution) “rectify the lingering consequences of discriminatory city policies”. These small group discussions will focus on three arenas: Housing, Economic opportunities, and Education.
WaBa Grill Hollywood Location Reopens for Business
All the healthy foods that WaBa is famous for are available at the newly revamped Hollywood location. Located within the bustling cross streets of Santa Monica Boulevard and Vermont Avenue, the Hollywood restaurant is back to serve their guests all the healthy foods that are only available at WaBa Grill. The revamped restaurant now features updated wall art and window graphics and refreshed interior.
5 Best Sushi Restaurants in Los Angeles (2023)
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Mainstay Bicycle Bob’s Closing After Nearly 40 Years
Bicycle Bob’s, one of Santa Barbara’s most well-known bike shops — and the Santa Barbara Independent’s “Best Bike Shop” winner for the past three decades — will be closing after nearly 40 years, and the Old Town Goleta shop will become Trek Bicycles in the near future, according to an announcement from husband-and-wife shop owners Bob and Julia Zaratzian on social media.
Here’s Why Southern California Freeways Have ‘The’ in Their Names
Getty/Chris RosalesIt’s a staple of Southern California commuter culture and it all comes from the early pioneering of America's freeways.
‘What are you going to miss most about Malibu Kitchen?’
Man on the street Q&A with the people of Malibu By Benjamin Marcus The Malibu Kitchen state sale took place on Dec. 10 and 11, and The Malibu Times asked the community, “What are you going to miss most about Malibu Kitchen?” Matt Farah (41), car enthusiast at thesmokingtire.com, Los Angeles “I’m gonna miss Bill, and I’m […] The post ‘What are you going to miss most about Malibu Kitchen?’ appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Corrie Writing
California's Top Buffet Spots: From Country Clubs to Casino Resorts
California is a diverse and vibrant state with a rich culinary scene. From lavish country club buffets to all-you-can-eat casino resort spreads, there are many great places to enjoy a buffet in the Golden State. In this article, we'll highlight some of the most highly-rated buffets in California, including Old Ranch Country Club, The Buffet at Thunder Valley Casino Resort, Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, The Buffet at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa, and The Buffet at Pechanga Resort Casino. Each of these locations offers a unique dining experience with a wide variety of dishes to choose from.
localemagazine.com
17 Restaurants in SoCal Serving Warm and Comforting Dishes This Winter
Cozy Up and Dig in to Some of the Most Delicious Comfort Food in SoCal. It can be difficult to sum up comfort food in a matter of words—we could call it food that evokes a sense of well-being and consolation, but in all honesty, it’s a feeling in and of itself. Comfort food can offer a rush of dopamine with a warm side of nostalgia, leaving us with full bellies and a smile on our faces. But don’t break out your grandma’s recipes just yet. From go-to family favorites to unexpected yet welcome twists on old classics, there are plenty of spots around Southern California that are dishing out all of your comfort cravings this winter.
Photos: Local surfers take on rare waves in Long Beach
The major storm that hit California this week brought large surfs and high tides that closed beaches, caused flooding and brought an incredibly rare sight to the Long Beach Peninsula: surfers. The post Photos: Local surfers take on rare waves in Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Vendors protest potential closure of long-running Alpine Village swap meet
Vendors at the Alpine Village swap meet are protesting a two-week closure that they fear may end up being permanent. The post Vendors protest potential closure of long-running Alpine Village swap meet appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Recent rain puts Santa Monica’s water infrastructure to work
As rain continues to hound Santa Monica for a second consecutive week, gallons of pollution-laden storm water runoff that once would have flown into the Santa Monica Bay are being diverted and captured for reuse by the City’s increasingly robust water infrastructure system. Coming just several months after the...
lacademie.com
17 Best Restaurants In Santa Barbara, California 2023
I am sure finding the best restaurants in Santa Barbara, CA, will become simple with the support of this article. Santa Barbara is a coastal city in California. This place impresses visitors with clean and blue Atlantic beaches and gorgeous Santa Ynez mountains. Besides, it is a good place for...
Fontana Herald News
Chefs For Seniors company cooks fresh, homemade food for elderly people in their own homes
As the Baby Boomers age and gray, Pam Dodough noticed that not all members of this generation were getting all the nutrition needed to live a healthy, meaningful life. That’s why she helped start the San Gabriel Valley franchise of Chefs For Seniors-Pasadena. A company that cooks fresh, homemade food for elderly people in their own homes, Dodough said Chefs For Seniors is helping seniors one meal at a time.
Large surf damages piers, closes beaches along California coast
Dangerously large surf brought in by this week’s Pacific storm led to closed beaches, high surf warnings and advisories, and damaged piers along the California coast Friday, and on Saturday, the scope of the damage became clearer. The larger-than-average waves and rip currents made for dangerous conditions for visitors and possible flooding along the coast, […]
Eater
LA Craft Beer Scene Rocked By Two Sudden Brewery Closures
Two prominent breweries that have helped to anchor the Los Angeles County craft beer scene over the past decade have closed seemingly overnight, sending a shockwave through the tight-knit Southern California beer community. Mumford Brewing, based in Downtown Los Angeles, announced its closure late last week, with South Bay stalwart King Harbor Brewing ending its run on New Year’s Eve.
5 Breathtaking Weekend Getaways In Los Angeles
Los Angeles is a city full of excitement and endless possibilities for weekend getaways. From the sandy beaches to the towering mountains, there is something for everyone in the City of Angels. Here are five breathtaking weekend getaways in Los Angeles that you won't want to miss:
KTLA.com
Photos: Oil sheen spotted off Santa Barbara coast
An oil sheen has been spotted off the Santa Barbara County coast. The sheen, between 1 and a half and 2 miles in size, was spotted on Friday about 5 nautical miles off of Summerland Beach, the United States Coast Guard said in a news release. On Saturday, a Coast...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Building Originally Built as Livery Stable Sells for $6M
The 6,612-square-foot historic building originally built as a 22-horse livery stable for a carriage business located at 110 E. Holly St. in Pasadena, has sold for $6 million. According to a report by the Los Angeles Business Journal, Dan Bacani of Lee & Associates – Pasadena Inc. and Nick Peukpiboon of Daum Commercial Real Estate Services represented the private individual who sold the property.
Lunar New Year events in Southern California
Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit with Lunar New Year events in SoCal.
yovenice.com
One of LA’s Most Popular Breakfast Burritos Opening on the Westside
Cofax Coffee coming to 10868 W. Washington Boulevard in Culver City. Cofax Coffee, one of the Fairfax District’s best breakfast burrito spots, is coming to Culver City sometime in February and the new Cofax already has a new space at 10868 W. Washington Boulevard as reported by Eater Los Angeles.com.
