Photos: Gervonta Davis, Hector Luis Garcia - Face To Face at Final Presser
Boxing superstar Gervonta “Tank” Davis and unbeaten world champion Héctor Luis García went face to face Thursday and exchanged shoves before cooler heads prevailed at the final press conference before they meet for Davis’ WBA Lightweight Title this Saturday, January 7 headlining a SHOWTIME PPV from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions. (photos by Amanda Westcott)
Valladares-Shigeoka IBF Title Fight Ends In No-Contest After Accidental Headbutt
Ginjiro Shigeoka was well on his way to proving that big things come in small packages. An accidental foul denied the diminutive southpaw the opportunity to win his first major title as his challenge of reigning IBF strawweight titlist Daniel Valladares ended in a No-Contest. A clash of heads left Valladares wobbly and unable to continue, with referee Chris Flores advised by the ringside physician to wave off the contest at 2:48 of round three into the title fight Friday at EDION Arena in Osaka, Japan.
Darren Cunningham: I'm Willing To Fight Anyone Ranked Higher Than Me
LAS VEGAS – 25-year-old professional boxer, Darren “The Gift” Cunningham (16-2, 8 KOs), is now ranked #15 in the WBO super bantamweight ratings and is excited about his future in boxing. "They are seeing the grind and the hard work I have put in, and now it...
Melvin Jerusalem Wins WBO Strawweight Title With Stunning 2nd Round Knockout of Masataka Taniguchi
Melvin Jerusalem has restored glory in the Philippines. The WBO strawweight title changed hands in dramatic fashion, as Jerusalem dethroned reigning titlist Masataka Taniguchi with a second-round knockout. Taniguchi was dropped hard by a straight right hand in round two, and wobbly on his feet in a failed bid to beat the count as he was deemed unfit to continue at 1:04 of the second round in their Abema TV-aired title fight Friday at EDION Arena in Osaka, Japan.
Zerafa: I Want Golovkin Fight Next, I'm His Biggest Payday!
Middleweight contender Michael Zerafa believes that he's the “biggest payday” for IBF, WBA, IBO world champion Gennadiy Golovkin. Zerafa has been targeting a fight with Golovkin since last year, but he's also willing to fight WBA "regular" champion Erislandy Lara and WBO champion Janibek Alimkhanuly. Golovkin has until...
Hector Luis Garcia: Countless Times When I Was Very Discouraged; Really Considered Quitting
WASHINGTON – Hector Luis Garcia began to believe in 2021 that the enormous moment that awaits him Saturday night would never arrive. The 2016 Dominican Olympian had trained in the United States since 2018, first in Miami with Luis Perez and later in Riverside, California, under the tutelage of Robert Garcia. He still didn’t have an American promoter and wondered whether his dream simply might never materialize.
Eubank: Smith Will Not Be as Hard a Fight as Benn Would Have Been
January fights usually mean a grim festive period for boxers, but Chris Eubank Jr insists that the threat posed by Liam Smith was not enough for him to put his celebrations on hold. Eubank faces Smith, the two-time WBO super-welterweight champion, in Manchester on January 21, and while he has...
Gervonta Davis 'Wasn't Worried' This Fight Would Be Canceled; Just Wanted To Clear Name
WASHINGTON – Gervonta Davis didn’t seem stressed out Thursday. Faced with a pack of reporters and videographers for the first time since he was arrested again last week, a relaxed Davis discussed how he handled the well-documented disruption to training camp for his lightweight title fight against Hector Luis Garcia on Saturday night at Capital One Arena. The 28-year-old knockout artist admitted that the incident shook him up, yet Davis emphasized that he is fully focused on beating Garcia, an undefeated Dominican southpaw, now that their 12-round, 135-pound championship match is so close.
Nonito Donaire Planning For 115-Pound Run, Wants Estrada Fight To Become 5-Division Champ
Nonito Donaire already comfortably stands as a surefire first-ballot Hall of Famer, but the Filipino fighter is still trying to find new ways to further forge his legacy. Ever since the start of his professional career in 2001, the four-division champion Donaire has been a world titleholder at 112, 118, 122, and 126 pounds.
Eimantas Stanionis Forced To Go Emergency Appendectomy Surgery, Vergil Ortiz Fight Postponed
One of the most anticipated fights on the boxing calendar has been hit with a delay. WBA ‘Regular’ welterweight titlist Eimantas Stanionis was hospitalized and forced to undergo appendectomy surgery on Friday, thus postponing his planned title defense versus mandatory challenger Vergil Ortiz Jr. As previously reported by BoxingScene.com, the explosive battle of undefeated welterweights was due to take place on March 18 at a location to be determined in the greater Dallas area but will be rescheduled for an undisclosed April date.
Roiman Villa Drops Rashidi Ellis Twice in Final Round, Wins Majority Decision
WASHINGTON – Roiman Villa did it again Saturday night. The hard-hitting Venezuelan had tremendous difficulty landing flush punches on previously undefeated Rashidi Ellis in the first seven rounds, but his persistent pressure wore down the faster, elusive Ellis and led to a second straight upset victory for the welterweight contender. Villa (26-1, 24 KOs) dropped Ellis twice during the 12th and final round and won their IBF elimination match by majority decision on the Gervonta Davis-Hector Luis Garcia pay-per-view undercard at Capital One Arena.
Prograis Says Lopez Will 'Absolutely Not' Fight Him Next: 'Mentally He Is Crumbling'
Regis Prograis isn’t going to dwell on a fight that probably won’t happen anytime soon. The WBC 140-pound titlist from New Orleans recently shut down the prospect of him defending his belt against Teofimo Lopez, the former unified lightweight champion and current junior welterweight contender. Per the WBC...
Jean Pascal (Covid) Sidelined, IBF Eliminator Versus Michael Eifert Postponed Until March
Jean Pascal will have to wait at least one more month for his chance to return to the title picture. The former lineal and WBC light heavyweight champion has been struck with Covid and its accompanying symptoms, thus forced to postpone his planned IBF title eliminator versus Germany’s Michael Eifert. The bout was due to take place on February 9 at Place Bell in Pascal’s hometown of Laval, Canada but is now pushed to at least March.
Jaron Ennis vs. Karen Chuckhadzhian - CompuBox Punch Stats
Over the first six rounds, Jaron Ennis landed 45 power punches to Karen Chuckhadzhian’s 46. From rounds 7 through 12, Ennis landed 102 power punches and Chukhadzhian landed 46. Ennis connected on 46% of his power punches, while Chukadzhian connected on 25%. Washington - In a battle for the...
Andrade: I've Been Fighting Mandatories All My Life; It Gets Sickening; Let's Get Marquee Names
Demetrius Andrade didn’t want to “waste” any more time. The former WBO middleweight champion will turn 35 next month. If the 2008 Olympian is ever going to secure the more meaningful fights he wants, Andrade realized he would have to give up his 160-pound championship, move up to the 168-pound division and align with Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions.
Rashidi Ellis On Facing Jaron Ennis: I’ll Fight Mike Tyson In His Prime If The Money’s Good
WASHINGTON – Rashidi Ellis and Jaron Ennis moved around the ring just a few minutes apart Wednesday, when they participated in an open workout. Ellis watched from a few feet away as Ennis did pad work at Kennedy Recreation Center, but he is intrigued by the idea of sharing a ring with Ennis next if the undefeated welterweights win their fights Saturday night on the Gervonta Davis-Hector Luis Garcia undercard at Capital One Arena. Ennis would become a more appealing option for Ellis if, as the lopsided odds suggest, the heavily favored Philadelphia native defeats Ukraine’s Karen Chukhadzhian in their 12-round fight for the IBF interim welterweight title.
Roiman Villa's Promoter: Rashidi Ellis Cannot Run The Whole Night; I Predict A Knockout
WASHINGTON – Roiman Villa’s promoter perceived some nervousness from Rashidi Ellis on Thursday. Sampson Lewkowicz realizes Ellis is a good boxer, but he doesn’t think the welterweight contender can withstand Villa’s power. Lewkowicz thus predicted that Venezuela’s Villa (25-1, 24 KOs) will knock out Ellis (24-0, 15 KOs) on the Gervonta Davis-Hector Luis Garcia undercard Saturday night at Capital One Arena.
Breadman Praises Gervonta Davis: "It’s Not 10 Better Fighters In The World Than Him”
While explosive and ruthless in the ring, Gervonta Davis comes across as a soft-spoken and benign young man. In his view, racking up the victories and laying out his competition is far more salient than simply bombastically shouting about his overall skills. Thus far, Davis believes that he’s proven his...
Josh Taylor: I Got a Little Complacent, Won't Make Same Mistake Twice in Catterall Rematch
Former WBO junior welterweight champion Josh Taylor is very motivated to do some damage in his upcoming rematch with domestic rival Jack Catterall. The two boxers first met back in February of 2022, with Taylor winning a controversial twelve-round decision to retain the undisputed crown at 140-pounds. Taylor has since...
Vito Mielnicki Jr. Scores Knockdown, 4th-Round TKO Of Omar Rosales On Davis-Garcia Card
WASHINGTON – Vito Mielnicki Jr. produced the knockout he sought Saturday night on the Gervonta Davis-Hector Luis Garcia undercard. The 20-year-old Mielnicki stopped Omar Rosales early in the fourth round of a 10-round junior middleweight match at Capital One Arena. Mielnicki recorded a knockdown late in the third round and went after Rosales as soon as the fourth round began.
