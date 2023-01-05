Man suspected of stabbing his parents in North County

VISTA, Calif. — A 22-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of stabbing his parents inside of their apartment in the Vista area, authorities said.

Deputies responded to a call around 1 p.m. about a stabbing in the 900 block of North Santa Fe Avenue, Sgt. Paul Park with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

Upon arrival, they came in contact with two stabbing victims who said their son, Jesus Armando Alcaraz, had attacked them with a knife, according to the SDSO official. The parents told law enforcement that their son was still inside of the apartment.

The two victims were taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, Park confirmed.

Deputies then noticed smoke coming from the apartment as they were evacuating nearby residents, authorities said. This prompted the sheriff’s department to enter the apartment and use a K-9 unit to take Alcaraz into custody after he refused to surrender.

Alcaraz was booked into the Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of attempted murder.

Firefighters determined the smoke was caused by paper burning on top of the stove. The apartment was not damaged during the incident.

Nearby residents were eventually able to return to their homes.



