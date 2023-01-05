ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on July 23, 2021. It has since been updated. Newborn babies are the truest test of a relationship between the new mother and father. Parenting is not a one-person job but somehow, inevitably, childcare becomes the mother's job. Most dads slowly ease out of taking care of the baby using either their job or some other reason as an excuse. The child becomes the mother's full responsibility and she is left doing all the dirty work like cleaning the potty or vomit while dad gets to play with the baby. This gap in childcare is not a new phenomenon, and one sleep-deprived mother was able to capture the frustration mothers feel in a wonderfully witty poem.
Content warning: Discussion about Christmas that you might not want little children to read…!. My daughter is seven years old (almost 8). I thought we had another year or two before we hit this childhood milestone. I also didn’t think we’d discuss it during the summer but I’ve learned the hard way that kids aren’t predictable!
If you feel like you are drowning in oh-so-sweet and spirited, but stressful requests from your kids’ school, daycare, activities and more as the holidays approach, you aren’t alone. There are pajama days, holiday parties, themed character dress-up events, recitals and concerts, teacher gifts (oh and bus drivers and cafeteria workers and more, oh my!). It’s beginning to look a lot like…a serious case of overwhelm for parents everywhere. The school holiday theme days are…A LOT.
This post may contain affiliate links; please see our terms of use for details. As a milestone, jumping is the ability to push off from the ground into the air with two feet and land without falling. Most children learn to jump between 18 and 36 months of age. The...
Grandparents love spending time with their grandchildren and they do their best to make it as memorable as possible. A grandfather named Steve in Minnesota built a 200-foot-long backyard sledding course for his grandchildren and they loved it. Steve’s daughter, Nicole Warner posted a Tiktok video in which Steve is finishing up the course, and children are seen enjoying sledding down the slope. The whole sledding course is decorated with lights. The video is captioned, “It took him 80 hours.”
The beginning of a new year tends to be when we think about fresh starts and bettering ourselves. Last year I set a goal for myself to read a new book each month. While I didn’t quite reach the goal of 12 books, I was able to dive into some great self-development books. This genre is usually my favorite as I tend to be a seeker of types. I’m always looking for more answers, tips, and ways to grow. Based on my journey into becoming a better reader, I’d like to share some of my new favorite self-development books.
“I will NEVER do this to my kids!” I thought heatedly, with deep conviction, for the thousandth time. I was a little kid with big emotions, one of them being frustration rooted in the feeling that my parents just didn’t understand (or try to) how I felt about [insert any number of things here]. I would iterate this same conviction a thousand more times as I grew up, each time knowing wholeheartedly that I would never forget what that ever-so-important point was that I would purportedly never deny my future progeny, and that we would have a better relationship.
TV presenter Alex Jones opens up about her experiences with fertility, on the back of her new BBC documentary ‘Making Babies’ where she shares her journey in an IVF clinic. She told 5 Live’s Nihal Arthanayake that felt “immensely lucky” to have her three children, after she lost...
Disclaimer :: This article contains affiliate links. Dallas Moms may receive a commission if you make a purchase using these links. Thanks for supporting Dallas Moms!. I’ve heard from many friends that they wish they read more books. Once they have kids and are balancing everything that come along with that, reading often takes a back seat to more pressing tasks. I get it.
Last year, I hit the big 4-0. It is fair to say I didn’t handle it as well as I could. I spent about three weeks really pretty upset about the fact that I was officially more than halfway through the US life expectancy and questioned what I had accomplished.
I’m someone who is comfortable being busy. After years of nurturing a fast-paced career, raising littles, keeping things steady at home while my husband travels… I’m not one to sit around and relish free time. But I’ve noticed something in recent months: I’m tired. I’m struggling to...
It’s like a sixth sense I have; I can’t explain it—it’s just a gift. My superpower is that I can predict what every little, old, gray-haired granny is going to say to me when I encounter her in the grocery store aisle. I’d be willing to bet my secret post-bedtime snack stash that it’s going to be a variation of one these:
Sleep is exceedingly fundamental for the health of your child. Health here means both physically and mentally. Lack of sleep for a little toddler is equal to a disaster, for without it their bodies won’t function fitly. Your kid will start crying without enough sleep and will not be able to eat its meal or drink the required amount of milk. A nice, warm, cosy sleep is all a baby needs. Firstly, If you provide the proportion of sleep to your child that it demands then it will be more sprightly, cheerful, and less exasperated. Secondly, deficiency of sleep for a baby can result in its bad health or sickness. So, being a parent, the first and foremost thing that you should provide to your baby is a snug and healthy environment where they can sleep comfortably. For this, Sleeping bags with legs for toddlers have been innovated in local and online markets. What are you waiting for? Go and buy a baby sleeping bag with legs for your babies if you are conscious about their health.

