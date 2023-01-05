ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NEWSBTC

HedgeUp And Polkadot Holders Should Expect Great ROI In The New Year.

The goal of every investor is to make investments to make profits and passive income from them, not to lose money. Even though the crypto industry has had its ups and downs, tons of good projects are still progressing. Crypto projects with potential will give investors a good return on...
NEWSBTC

Metropoly is Taking Real Estate Innovation to the New Web3.0 Era through Blockchain and NFT

The meteoric METRO presale is the latest talk of the crypto town. METRO serves as the utility token of Metropoly, the world’s first NFT marketplace backed by real-world properties. Metrolopoly’s ambitious vision to revamp the real estate market has resonated with the audience, if the growing traffic to the presale and the community is any sign.
NEWSBTC

Binance Acquisition Moves See BNB Riding A Wave of Enthusiasm

Crypto exchange Binance and its CEO Changpeng Zhao are making headlines once again as news of the company’s acquisition moves hit the industry. According to recent news, Binance acquired a 41% stake on Korean crypto exchange Gopax. The deal was originally scheduled to be revealed last year, and it involved Binance buying the stock holding from Lee Jun-hang, Gopax’s top stakeholder.
NEWSBTC

AVAX Value Drops By 2% Following Grayscale Removal of Avalanche From Large Cap Fund

In its latest quarterly update, Grayscale announced the rebalancing of funds for the fourth quarter of 2022. As part of the rebalancing, Grayscale sold off a certain amount of its Digital Large Cap Fund and dumped its held tokens, including Avalanche Network token AVAX. AVAX has slipped by 2% following...
NEWSBTC

XRP Price Primed For Future Rally Following Ripple’s MENA Expansion

The XRP price has rather underperformed within the last two years. While XRP has fallen 90.04% from the all-time high of $3.40 on January 6, 2018, Bitcoin (-75.76%) and Ethereum (-74.52%) show considerably smaller losses. One of the main reasons for this is probably the lawsuit filed against Ripple by...
NEWSBTC

10 Best Cryptos to Invest in During Crypto Winter Bear Market 2023

The crypto market took a massive beating in 2022. However, many investors consider this bear market as the perfect opportunity to buy cryptocurrencies at a low price. In this guide, we will take a look at the best coins to invest in during the crypto winter. We have carefully handpicked...
NEWSBTC

Cardano (ADA) Leads Gains Among Top Coins, Is It Set To $0.50?

Cardano (ADA) is currently trading at $0.2752, with an increase of over 65% in its trading volume at $304.79 million. Its price change in 24 hours is +$0.006083 representing a 2.17% increase. Also, the 24-hour low of ADA is $0.2681, while its high is $0.27562. The market capitalization has risen by 2.25% to $9.51 billion. It is currently ranked among the top ten cryptocurrencies, according to CoinmarketCap, at number 9.
NEWSBTC

What To Expect As Bitcoin Pictures Bullish Divergence On Chart?

The Bitcoin price has been making a slight recovery on its chart. Although the coin has been consolidating over the past few weeks, BTC has been attempting to make an upward movement. Over the last 24 hours, the coin has registered a 0.6% appreciation. Looking at the weekly progress, BTC...
NEWSBTC

Dogecoin Price Falls, Is It A Wise Idea To Short?

The Dogecoin price has remained motionless over the past several weeks. In recent times, due to constant lateral trading, DOGE lost the $0.072 support line. Over the past 24 hours, the coin has dipped nearly 3% on its chart. The meme coin has only moved 0.7% in the last week....
NEWSBTC

LBank Excited About Wider Blockchain Adoption in Turkey

The Central Bank of Turkey (CBRT) completed CBDC tests in December 2022 and the government is currently planning to use blockchain technology for online public services. Both signal an even more welcoming embrace of blockchain technology in 2023. Why this matters: Since the Turkish government’s plan in 2019 for a...
NEWSBTC

XRP Whales Move Assets As Price Dips, What’s Next?

The crypto market is still recording the swings of the prevailing crypto winter, especially XRP. Most of the assets have not been impressive in their price movements. According to data from CoinMarketCap, the crypto market has pushed the cumulative market cap to around $812.00 billion. This indicated a drop of 0.88% over the past 24 hours.
NEWSBTC

MATIC Holders Suffer Massive Losses, Here’s How Many Wallets Are In The Red

MATIC’s price looks to be holding up quite well in the market given current circumstances, but given how much the crypto’s price has fallen from its 2021 all-time high price, the vast majority of its holders are still nursing losses from their investments. 80% Of MATIC Investors Suffer...
NEWSBTC

Dogecoin (DOGE) Is Now 4th Most Popular Cryptocurrency On BitPay

Dogecoin, a dog-themed meme crypto that appears to enjoy strong ties with tech billionaire and Twitter owner Elon Musk, appears to be struggling to gain enough ground for a major upward swing. After peaking at $0.0749 on January 5, DOGE fell victim to a price retracement that pulled it all...
NEWSBTC

Shibarium Developers Say Each On-Chain Transaction Will Burn SHIB Tokens

Shibarium is one of the most anticipated projects, mainly in the Shiba Inu community; most SHIB community members are eager for the launch as it could be enough of a catalyst to pump their SHIB bags. Latest on the news about the layer two blockchain scaling solution, the developers announced...
NEWSBTC

Quant Explains How Bitcoin MVRV MACD Can Signal Price Trends

A quant has broken down how the Bitcoin MVRV MACD oscillator could be used to check for signals in the price. As explained by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, this metric can help detect both the lows and the highs in the price, as well as the greater trends. The “Bitcoin MVRV” is an indicator that measures the ratio between the market cap and the realized cap.
NEWSBTC

Balancer’s Native Coin BAL Resilient Amidst Security Emergency

Balancer’s native token, BAL, appears to be holding up despite the platform’s ongoing security issues. On Friday, Jan. 6, the DeFi project tweeted a statement asking liquidity providers on its platform to withdraw their tokens from certain pools valued at $6.3 million. Via their official Twitter handle, the...
NEWSBTC

ApeCoin: Will January See The End of APE’s Recovery?

ApeCoin (APE) has been on the road to recovery since the last two months. According to CoinGecko, the token gained over 13% in the past month, ending the year on the spot with other gainers. But the token has depreciated by almost 5% in the past 24 hours, and trading...

