Cornelius Police focus on NC mountains in search for Madalina
The Cornelius Police Department has placed its focus on the mountains as a location where a vehicle associated with the family of Madalina Cojocari was identified. On Friday, CPD said one of the family members was in the area of Madison County and asked if anyone has seen a light green Toyota Prius or Madalina’s mother, Diana Cojocari, there between the dates of Nov. 22 and Dec. 15. The towns of Mars Hill and Hot Springs are in the county north of Asheville. Diana Cojocari is pictured wearing zip-up jackets and a grey hat.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Snow Creek Methodist to hold first regular service since 2021
I took my mom to the Presbyterian church I attend a few years ago. She had attended a Baptist church since she was born and had never been to any other church. Presbyterians always have a bulletin they follow that goes along with that day’s service. It lists upcoming birthdays and anniversaries and who needs to be added to our prayer list. She was reading over it intently and doing just fine until I said, “Now Mommy, when they start passing the snake around and it gets to you just hold up your palm and say, ‘Pass,’ remember you are a visitor.” She jerked her head around, “Whaaat?”
country1037fm.com
This City Was North Carolina’s “Lightning Capital” For 2022
Every year, the Vaisala U.S. National Lightning Detection Network (NLDN) releases its annual report on lightning events nationwide. The report includes “lightning capitals” for each state, making note of which city in each state logged the most lightning activity per square kilometer. North Carolina’s 2022 “Lightning Capital” was...
wataugaonline.com
Winter Weather Advisory for Watauga County, Ashe County, Wilkes County – Sunday January 8, 2023
NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ007-009>017-022-032-033-WVZ042-081000- /O.NEW.KRNK.WW.Y.0001.230108T1000Z-230109T0000Z/. Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles- Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Roanoke-Patrick- Franklin-Mercer- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Tazewell, Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville,. Radford, Pulaski, Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale,. Volney, Galax, Floyd, Roanoke, Salem, Stuart, Rocky Mount,. and Bluefield. 327 PM EST Sat Jan 7 2023. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM...
horseandrider.com
EIA in Six North Carolina Counties
Horses in six North Carolina counties have tested positive for EIA. Sixteen horses in total have been affected. In Duplin County, one horse tested positive and was euthanized. There was also one positive case in Forsyth County that was euthanized. One horse in Henderson County is affected and alive. Five horses in Mecklenburg County are affected and alive. Seven positive horses in Surry County died or were euthanized. One positive horse in Yadkin County was euthanized.
country1037fm.com
Mooresville Says ‘Not So Fast’ To A Huge Development on Lake Norman
Mooresville, North Carolina put the brakes on and says ‘not so fast’ to a huge development on Lake Norman. This week they voted to wait a while longer on approval for the nearly 100 acre residential project. The Birmingham based developer hopes to build high end homes on the property. So, what’s the problem. It reportedly will take rezoning according to the Business Journal.
Niner Times
Opinion: N.C. must investigate Huntersville cancer clusters
Southwestern North Carolina has had a deadly issue bubbling under the surface for over a decade: abnormally high rates of rare cancers in the towns surrounding Lake Norman. Despite ongoing concern from citizens, the state government has yet to establish any legislative push to fund cancer research. This is a serious problem, considering the severity of ocular melanoma. Ocular melanoma typically occurs in men over the age of 60 but has been disproportionately affecting young women in the Charlotte area, specifically in the town of Huntersville.
kiss951.com
North Carolina City Tops The ‘Places People Are Moving ‘ List
North Carolina boasted the nation’s hottest place for people to start calling home in 2022. This is according to the News Observer. Results published on Monday say Wilmington ranks No. 1 on a list of cities that attracted new residents last year. Wilmington topped the list with a higher...
North Carolina woman wins $2M lottery prize, months after $1M win
RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Shelby woman doubled down on her luck, winning $2 million on a $20 scratch-off just months after winning $1 million, according to the NC Education Lottery. “I was like, ‘No way this happened again,’” Kenya Sloan told lottery officials. “But it did.” The 41-year-old bought her winning Diamond […]
OPINION: Big-city newspapers mount assault on North Carolina’s poultry industry
Ast month, The Charlotte Observer and Raleigh News and Observer launched a full-frontal assault on North Carolina’s booming poultry industry. The coordinated reporting from the papers charged that the industry is “cloaked in secrecy,” even as the Charlotte and Raleigh newspapers themselves decline to share much detail about the special interests that funded the hit pieces.
Down For Doughnuts | Mooresville doughnut shop employs people with intellectual disabilities
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — David Cooper and his wife Lisa opened their doughnut shop for their son Zach in March 2020 during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. Down For Doughnuts, a walk-up doughnut shop in Mooresville, North Carolina, hires individuals with physical and intellectual disabilities. Right now, they have ten employees on the payroll.
country1037fm.com
Congratulations, AGAIN! North Carolina Woman Wins Lottery (AGAIN!)
Congratulations, again?! One North Carolina woman has got to have some of the best luck we have ever seen. A North Carolina woman has won the lottery not once, but twice. Talk about luck. I need some of that good fortune really soon. A Shelby, North Carolina woman won $2 million on a scratch-off just months after winning $1 million. The North Carolina Education Lottery is giving out some great news for sure.
kiss951.com
Future Of A North Carolina Chick-fil-A To Be Voted On Tonight
There is nothing like trying to get Chick-fil-a during lunch. The South Blvd location is just a few blocks from our office. However, it can take easily 45 minutes to an hour to just get there and get food to go. Yet it’s a mistake I seemingly made at least once a week. And while the traffic might make me angry, the food always makes up for it. But even if you aren’t looking for some delicious chicken, you still most likely end up in Chick-fil-A traffic from time to time. It’s not just the South Blvd location, trying to drive in the righthand lane around Cotswold heading into town on Randolph you’re almost guaranteed to get stopped. It’s part of why the Park Rd location was converted into a drive-thru only. It may be the future of Chick-fil-a establishments across the country.
North Carolina 14-year-old set to drive at Chili Bowl Nationals, and he’s got an edge
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Chili Bowl Nationals are set to start next week. Despite the name, the event has nothing to do with chefs and spice and everything to do with fast cars and talented drivers. The race is held every January in Tulsa, Oklahoma featuring drivers from across the nation. There […]
lincolntimesnews.com
Multiple ministries under one roof in Denver
DENVER – What a difference a building makes. Three different ministries are now able to expand and help more people because of a building gifted to them by Denver United Methodist Church. The ministries are umbrellaed under Helping Hands Ministry. Tim Strickland heads up the Building Ministry which builds...
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Avery County, NC at 301 pm EST, Jan 7th 2023
NCZ033-049-050-501-503-505-080900- Avery-Yancey-Mitchell-Caldwell Mountains-Burke Mountains- McDowell Mountains- Including the cities of Ingalls, Banner Elk, Newland, Swiss,. Burnsville, Celo, Micaville, Ramseytown, Busick, Spruce Pine,. Poplar, Patterson, Jonas Ridge, Ashford, Sugar Hill, Woodlawn,. and Old Fort. 301 PM EST Sat Jan 7 2023. …LIGHT WINTRY MIX POSSIBLE LATE TONIGHT INTO SUNDAY MORNING…. A...
country1037fm.com
This Is The Most Prescribed Drug In North Carolina
SingleCare recently released its annual prescription drug report. The statistics in the study indicate what prescription drugs communities had filled during 2022. The top drug group for Charlotte consumers was Antidepressants, which is up 30% compared to last year. Also making the list are anti-inflammatory drugs, penicillins, dermatological, and antihypertensive. They also looked at the top 5 individual drugs that were most prescribed, with Ibuprofen being the most commonly prescribed.
lincolntimesnews.com
Lail Electric: Keeping the power on since 1939
LINCOLNTON – Back when R.K. Lail opened Lail Electric Service, Inc. almost 85 years ago, most people got heat and light from wood, coal or oil. If they had electricity, it was one outlet and one lightbulb per house. Lail drove to Charlotte to get his materials and $100 could get him a good truckload. Today, most people have multiple outlets, switches and lights in each room and electrical wiring is far more complicated than it was when he first started.
Steel bridge to be placed along new walkway in Hickory that leads to airport
HICKORY, N.C. — It’s a story that made headlines last year -- a 40-ton arch collapsing along the Hickory City Walk. Surveillance cameras captured the arch falling near downtown Hickory at around midnight on Feb. 18. The arches were part of walkways and pedestrian bridges the city is...
WXII 12
'I was distraught and in disbelief that it happened': Walmart says it's aware of skimmer issue at store in Elkin, NC
ELKIN, N.C. — A Piedmont Triad woman said she believes she was a victim of a skimmer after she went shopping at a Walmart in Elkin, North Carolina. This comes after High Point police had reported on Wednesday that there was a skimmer at two Walmart stores in the city. About $100,000 were stolen, authorities had estimated.
