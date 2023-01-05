Read full article on original website
Top 8 Cryptocurrency Projects For the Future to Buy in 2023
There are more new crypto projects appearing than ever and blockchain technology is now being used for a plethora of games, payment systems, and much more. To stay ahead of the game, investors are looking for projects that represent the future of cryptocurrency. Bearing this in mind, we’ve carefully selected the best cryptocurrency to invest in for the future, and have included our full analysis in this guide.
Dash 2 Trade Will List on Gate.io & Hosts Overfunding Round to Support Further Tier 1 Listings
Innovative crypto signals and on-chain analytics platform Dash 2 Trade sold out its presale in the fourth stage. Investors who missed out still have a chance to be part of early-round fundraising by buying D2T tokens during the 5-day overfunding round. The sold-out presale was extended after Dash 2 Trade...
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Wins as Binance (BNB) and Decentraland (MANA) Remain Level
The cryptocurrency market has been extremely volatile over the past few months. While some coins have seen massive growth, others have remained stable in the face of a pervasive bear market. Recently, two major players in the space have suffered significant losses – Binance (BNB) and Decentraland (MANA). However, amidst all this upheaval, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is quickly selling out during presale, following 6000% growth.
Ethereum Could Jump 27% To Trade At $1,600, How Is This Possible?
Ethereum is currently following the general crypto market trend at this point and has been posting only slight gains in the last 24 hours. With the bear market in full swing, a large number of cryptocurrencies remain at risk of losing more of their value. However, for Ethereum, there could be a bull trend on the horizon and it has to do with staking on the network.
10 Best Cryptos to Invest in During Crypto Winter Bear Market 2023
The crypto market took a massive beating in 2022. However, many investors consider this bear market as the perfect opportunity to buy cryptocurrencies at a low price. In this guide, we will take a look at the best coins to invest in during the crypto winter. We have carefully handpicked...
Research Firm Issues Warning For Bitcoin And ETH Investors Over DCG Situation
Renowned crypto firm Arcane Research has issued a warning to Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) investors in light of the escalating events surrounding Digital Currency Group (DCG), Genesis, and Grayscale. In an article by analyst Vetle Lunde, the firm warns:. Investors should pay attention to the ongoing financial distress related...
Why Bitcoin Will Come Out Ahead In A Recession, Top Analyst Claims
Bitcoin keeps moving with no clear direction in the first week of 2023. Following a rejection from a critical resistance zone, the cryptocurrency returned to its range and could be gearing up for a re-test of support. In the meantime, altcoins are blooming, with many recording profits on high timeframes....
Shibarium Developers Say Each On-Chain Transaction Will Burn SHIB Tokens
Shibarium is one of the most anticipated projects, mainly in the Shiba Inu community; most SHIB community members are eager for the launch as it could be enough of a catalyst to pump their SHIB bags. Latest on the news about the layer two blockchain scaling solution, the developers announced...
Bitcoin Exchange Depositing Transactions At 4-Year Low, Bottom Signal?
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin exchange depositing transactions are now at a 4-year low, indicating that the bottom may be here. Bitcoin 30-Day MA Exchange Depositing Transactions Have Declined. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the metric’s current levels are the same as in Q1 2019....
Protecting Your Crypto Assets: The Importance of Private Keys
Cryptocurrencies offer a world of opportunities. Quick and easy payments, innovative financial services, and inclusivity to previously unbanked regions in the world are all made possible by the crypto ecosystem. But with these opportunities come challenges and risks. Many crypto platforms lack strong operational, governance, and risk practices. These problems...
Mt. Gox Payout Deadline Postponed Again, Next Bitcoin Price Dump In 2023?
One concern for Bitcoin investors has taken a back seat in recent weeks and months amid macroeconomic headwinds and crypto-intrinsic contagion effects: the release of recovered BTC from Mt Gox. Originally, users of what was once the largest Bitcoin exchange were supposed to file their claims by January 10, 2023. Shortly after that, payouts were to begin, according to an October statement.
Cardano Whales Start 2023 With Accumulation Trend That Could Be Bullish For ADA
Cardano (ADA) has seen some pretty tragic price action in the last couple of months, which has dragged its price down toward two-year lows. It still continues to maintain this downtrend and is barely moving, just like the rest of the crypto market, but some developments among large ADA investors could see some bullish momentum for the digital asset.
MATIC Holders Suffer Massive Losses, Here’s How Many Wallets Are In The Red
MATIC’s price looks to be holding up quite well in the market given current circumstances, but given how much the crypto’s price has fallen from its 2021 all-time high price, the vast majority of its holders are still nursing losses from their investments. 80% Of MATIC Investors Suffer...
Binance Acquisition Moves See BNB Riding A Wave of Enthusiasm
Crypto exchange Binance and its CEO Changpeng Zhao are making headlines once again as news of the company’s acquisition moves hit the industry. According to recent news, Binance acquired a 41% stake on Korean crypto exchange Gopax. The deal was originally scheduled to be revealed last year, and it involved Binance buying the stock holding from Lee Jun-hang, Gopax’s top stakeholder.
Bitcoin Bearish Signal: Large Dormant Supply On The Move
On-chain data shows a large amount of old Bitcoin supply has moved in the last few days, something that could be bearish for the crypto’s price. Bitcoin Supply Older Than 2 Years Showed Movement In The Past Week. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, a...
AVAX Value Drops By 2% Following Grayscale Removal of Avalanche From Large Cap Fund
In its latest quarterly update, Grayscale announced the rebalancing of funds for the fourth quarter of 2022. As part of the rebalancing, Grayscale sold off a certain amount of its Digital Large Cap Fund and dumped its held tokens, including Avalanche Network token AVAX. AVAX has slipped by 2% following...
Rate That Crypto (RTC) Has Ambitions to Break into The Top 30 Like Litecoin (LTC), and Binance Coin (BNB)
Any crypto project’s growth is possible through connecting potential community members and the project. With the huge interest from investors in the ongoing presales, Rate That Crypto (RTC) must be doing something right. When viewing the Rate That Crypto (RTC) mission statement, you will first notice how clear Rate...
HedgeUp And Polkadot Holders Should Expect Great ROI In The New Year.
The goal of every investor is to make investments to make profits and passive income from them, not to lose money. Even though the crypto industry has had its ups and downs, tons of good projects are still progressing. Crypto projects with potential will give investors a good return on...
What To Expect As Bitcoin Pictures Bullish Divergence On Chart?
The Bitcoin price has been making a slight recovery on its chart. Although the coin has been consolidating over the past few weeks, BTC has been attempting to make an upward movement. Over the last 24 hours, the coin has registered a 0.6% appreciation. Looking at the weekly progress, BTC...
MATIC Advances 6.5% In Last 7 Days – Can It Sustain Gains For Another Week?
The year 2022 saw the value of Polygon’s native token MATIC drop by 64%. But the network started this year on a positive note, with the price shooting up 8% according to the charts. However, can MATIC maintain this momentum?. On-Chain Developments To Play A Big Role For MATIC.
