Read full article on original website
Related
4 Reasons You Should Not Buy an Electric Car in 2023
If you're considering switching from your current gas guzzler to an electric car but you're not sure exactly when to take the leap, don't worry. At some point, the decision will make itself....
Fed-up Tesla owners say they're so sick of Elon Musk's antics that they're ditching their cars
Musk's controversial online presence is pushing some Tesla owners to ditch the brand or consider alternatives right when he needs them most.
The Best Month To Buy a Car in 2023
The year 2022 was interesting for the auto industry. New car sticker prices were sent soaring due to chip and supply shortages for critical materials needed to build vehicles. In fact, prices were up...
MotorTrend Magazine
Tesla Was Valued at a Trillion Dollars. Now It's Worth a Fraction of That—And Probably Still Overvalued.
"Tesla is a story stock. It trades higher or lower based on the story that CEO Elon Musk and other Tesla enthusiasts spread about the company's potential to completely take over the global auto, energy, technology, and transportation industries in the long-term." So wrote Wall Street pundit Wayne Duggan back in 2021, when Tesla was zooming on its way to becoming the world's first trillion-dollar automaker.
New Pininfarina with swappable hydrogen bottles which threaten Tesla’s electric vehicles are set for production
CAR manufacturing startup Namx has revealed a prototype version of their debut hydrogen-powered vehicle - and it will be able to get nearly 500 miles out of just one charge. The vehicle, known as the HUV, is the first model to be partially powered by a patented removable tank system created to make hydrogen fuel widely available.
Top Speed
German-Built Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is So Sexy, It'll Send Shockwaves To America
The custom Harley-Davidson culture is popular worldwide, but some countries (and their shops) continue to impress us regularly. Germany’s Thunderbike is one of these custom shops, and it’s given us crazy builds like this Street Bob inspired by the P-51 Mustang fighter jet. Today, we’re bringing you yet another breathtaking project, this time based on Harley-Davidson’s iconic thumper, the Fat Boy that's so good, it'll make waves all the way to America.
The 10 Greatest American V8 Engines Ever Made
The V8 engine changed the course of American auto manufacturing. These are the best examples of the engine, from makes like Ford and Chevy.
Carscoops
Should Chevy’s Next-Gen Pickups Look Like This GM Design Sketch?
Many of the latest pickup trucks found in the General Motors family make a seriously bold impression, none more so than the latest Silverado, Silverado EV, and Silverado HD models. With these new Silverado models, Chevrolet has managed to design trucks that retain that traditional pickup shape but has given...
MotorAuthority
Sony-Honda EV brand called Afeela, launches with sedan
Sony and Honda's joint venture tasked with bringing to market advanced, software-led electric vehicles used the backdrop of this week's 2023 CES in Las Vegas to launch the new automotive brand Afeela. A prototype for Afeela's first model, a svelte electric sedan with a digital dash and cameras for side...
Apple is no longer the only company with a $2 trillion valuation
The tech sell-off has taken a major bite from the value of Apple, meaning it is no longer the only company with a $2 trillion valuation. Shares in the iPhone manufacturer fell 3.7% on Tuesday, dropping its market capitalization to $1.989 trillion. Apple first surpassed $2 trillion in market capitalization...
Mercedes-Benz recalls 324,000 vehicles over water leak, engine stalling issue
Mercedes-Benz GLE, AMG and ML models spanning 2012-2020 were recalled over the potential for the engine to stall.
Top Speed
The Tesla Model Y Is About To Get More Affordable
Throughout the automaker's history, the Model Y has always been the most affordable way to own a Tesla crossover SUV. Of course, that is if you consider its $65,990 entry price for the 330-mile Long Range model to be affordable in the first place. For the majority of car buyers, that's simply too much money, but that's about to change this year as Tesla is reportedly preparing the drop the price of the Model Y by a significant amount.
insideevs.com
Tesla Semi Efficiency Is Unreal, Twice As Thrifty As Ford F-150
According to detailed calculations by Jon Stewart (Cleanerwatt), the all-new Tesla Semi is twice as efficient as the Ford F-150 pickup truck. Keep in mind, a Class 8 semi-truck weighs in at four to five times that of a gas- or diesel-powered F-150. Tesla is known for producing some of...
Tesla stock plunge intensifies outlook divide
Few stocks and companies are as divisive as Tesla. Its dramatic 65% plunge last year, its worst ever, has only intensified the debate. Why it matters: Investors in the past largely valued Tesla in a category of its own — neither purely tech nor auto. But with legacy car brands catching up and global market and economic conditions working against Tesla right now, the premium has steadily gotten smaller.
Top Speed
How This Special Mazda MX-5 Miata Shows That Electric Cars Aren't The Future Just Yet
Government mandates to reduce emissions, environmental concerns, and a public appetite for electric vehicles are signs that the internal combustion engine may be doomed. Reports of the death of gas-powered vehicles however have been highly exaggerated and a Mazda MX-5 Miata Roadster has shown that maybe EVs aren't the future just yet.
The Worst Compact SUV to Buy According to Car and Driver Got a Makeover
The Jeep Compass was rated the worst. What did Jeep do improve this compact SUV for 2023? The post The Worst Compact SUV to Buy According to Car and Driver Got a Makeover appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Polygon
Sony’s new PS5 controller looks like a big leap for accessibility on PlayStation
Sony revealed a brand-new controller for its PlayStation 5 on Wednesday, a device called Project Leonardo that aims at bring improved accessibility to players on PlayStation. The device, which can be paired with an existing DualSense controller or used on its own, is currently in development, and does not have a release date or price.
3 Reasons to Consider the Cheapest SUV for 2023
When choosing your next vehicle budgets matter. Here are 3 reasons to consider the cheapest SUV for 2023 as your next vehicle. The post 3 Reasons to Consider the Cheapest SUV for 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The coolest new tech and gadgets from CES 2023 Day 1
Tony WareNew devices include a tiny factory for your home, a smart mixer, and tons of new audio products.
Tesla ≠ Apple. Elon Musk ≠ Steve Jobs. Cars ≠ iPhones.
Many people are quick to compare Tesla to Apple and Musk to Jobs. But the similarities wane when you look beyond surface level.
Comments / 0