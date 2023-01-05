ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

mecknc.gov

​COVID-19 Level at High in Mecklenburg County

The CDC’s COVID-19 Community Level in Mecklenburg County has shifted to the HIGH level. This designation is a result of rising COVID-19 hospital admissions, the number of hospital patients with COVID-19 and new COVID-19 cases. This is a change from the Medium level of recent weeks. “I want to...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
horseandrider.com

EIA in Six North Carolina Counties

Horses in six North Carolina counties have tested positive for EIA. Sixteen horses in total have been affected. In Duplin County, one horse tested positive and was euthanized. There was also one positive case in Forsyth County that was euthanized. One horse in Henderson County is affected and alive. Five horses in Mecklenburg County are affected and alive. Seven positive horses in Surry County died or were euthanized. One positive horse in Yadkin County was euthanized.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Coronavirus trends ticking up in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — New data from North Carolina health officials indicates COVID-19 cases are climbing again, reaching numbers not seen since winter 2021. According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NC DHHS), more than 1,500 people were admitted to the hospital this week, a 46% increase over the last week's admissions rate. Almost 22,000 virus cases were also reported.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
wataugaonline.com

Winter Weather Advisory for Watauga County, Ashe County, Wilkes County – Sunday January 8, 2023

NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ007-009>017-022-032-033-WVZ042-081000- /O.NEW.KRNK.WW.Y.0001.230108T1000Z-230109T0000Z/. Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles- Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Roanoke-Patrick- Franklin-Mercer- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Tazewell, Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville,. Radford, Pulaski, Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale,. Volney, Galax, Floyd, Roanoke, Salem, Stuart, Rocky Mount,. and Bluefield. 327 PM EST Sat Jan 7 2023. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Industry titan bringing textiles back to Lincoln County

LINCOLNTON – Deanna Hodges built the only 100 percent woman-owned cut-and-sew manufacturing company in the U.S., yet she was met with skepticism upon announcing her plan to renovate a long-abandoned mill building with the intent of relocating her business cross-country to Lincoln County. “People thought I was crazy because...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
Niner Times

Opinion: N.C. must investigate Huntersville cancer clusters

Southwestern North Carolina has had a deadly issue bubbling under the surface for over a decade: abnormally high rates of rare cancers in the towns surrounding Lake Norman. Despite ongoing concern from citizens, the state government has yet to establish any legislative push to fund cancer research. This is a serious problem, considering the severity of ocular melanoma. Ocular melanoma typically occurs in men over the age of 60 but has been disproportionately affecting young women in the Charlotte area, specifically in the town of Huntersville.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
lincolntimesnews.com

Multiple ministries under one roof in Denver

DENVER – What a difference a building makes. Three different ministries are now able to expand and help more people because of a building gifted to them by Denver United Methodist Church. The ministries are umbrellaed under Helping Hands Ministry. Tim Strickland heads up the Building Ministry which builds...
DENVER, NC
WBTV

Student removed from bus due to overcrowding

Police said the victim was found with a gunshot wound, and was pronounced dead at the hospital. WBTV reporter fights for access to unseal Madalina Cojocari investigation documents. Updated: 18 hours ago. The search for the missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl is now in its sixth week. CMS student kicked off...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

Why you may see more people masking up in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Realistically speaking, masks never faded after the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Even as pandemic worries and restrictions eased, mask use waned but not totally vanished. But as COVID case numbers are rising and other respiratory illnesses are still quite common, this common face wear...
CHARLOTTE, NC

