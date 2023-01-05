Read full article on original website
Iredell County residents dealing with brown and sludgy drinking water
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Place your bets on what is coming out of some Iredell County residents' faucets. If you ask homeowners, they describe it as barbeque sauce or even tea. But that's not what it's supposed to be. It's water that residents are expected to be able to use when drinking, cooking and bathing.
mecknc.gov
COVID-19 Level at High in Mecklenburg County
The CDC’s COVID-19 Community Level in Mecklenburg County has shifted to the HIGH level. This designation is a result of rising COVID-19 hospital admissions, the number of hospital patients with COVID-19 and new COVID-19 cases. This is a change from the Medium level of recent weeks. “I want to...
horseandrider.com
EIA in Six North Carolina Counties
Horses in six North Carolina counties have tested positive for EIA. Sixteen horses in total have been affected. In Duplin County, one horse tested positive and was euthanized. There was also one positive case in Forsyth County that was euthanized. One horse in Henderson County is affected and alive. Five horses in Mecklenburg County are affected and alive. Seven positive horses in Surry County died or were euthanized. One positive horse in Yadkin County was euthanized.
WCNC
Coronavirus trends ticking up in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — New data from North Carolina health officials indicates COVID-19 cases are climbing again, reaching numbers not seen since winter 2021. According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NC DHHS), more than 1,500 people were admitted to the hospital this week, a 46% increase over the last week's admissions rate. Almost 22,000 virus cases were also reported.
iredellfreenews.com
NC MedAssist, Iredell County Health Department to provide free over-the-counter medication in Mooresville on January 13
NC MedAssist and the Iredell County Health Department are partnering to provide a Mobile Free Pharmacy and Health Fair event in Iredell County on Friday, January 13. The event will be held at First Baptist Church Mooresville, located at 150 S. Church Street, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The...
WXII 12
CDC raises multiple Piedmont Triad counties' COVID-19 level to high
N.C. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says some Piedmont Triad communities have a high level of COVID-19 spread and local doctors are asking people to take precautions. Doctors like Cynthia Snider, the medical director for infection prevention at Cone Health, are asking people to stay...
iredellfreenews.com
A Fitting Tribute: Mitchell Community College dedicates Kutteh Health Sciences Building
Dr. Hanna Kutteh and his wife Ann spent their honeymoon in separate quarters at Ellis Island after immigrating to the United States in December of 1950. A week later Dr. Kutteh delivered his first baby at Davis Hospital, beginning a career that would span 50 years and touch the lives of thousands of families in Statesville and the surrounding area.
WBTV
Rowan EDC compiles county’s 10 biggest economic development stories of 2022
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan Economic Development Council has compiled a list of the top 10 economic development stories in Rowan County for 2022. It was a year of major announcements, including the single largest business announcement in county history. Here are the top 10, as compiled by...
wccbcharlotte.com
Mecklenburg County Mugshots January 6th
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Friday, January 6th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
wataugaonline.com
Winter Weather Advisory for Watauga County, Ashe County, Wilkes County – Sunday January 8, 2023
NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ007-009>017-022-032-033-WVZ042-081000- /O.NEW.KRNK.WW.Y.0001.230108T1000Z-230109T0000Z/. Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles- Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Roanoke-Patrick- Franklin-Mercer- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Tazewell, Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville,. Radford, Pulaski, Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale,. Volney, Galax, Floyd, Roanoke, Salem, Stuart, Rocky Mount,. and Bluefield. 327 PM EST Sat Jan 7 2023. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM...
lakenormanpublications.com
Industry titan bringing textiles back to Lincoln County
LINCOLNTON – Deanna Hodges built the only 100 percent woman-owned cut-and-sew manufacturing company in the U.S., yet she was met with skepticism upon announcing her plan to renovate a long-abandoned mill building with the intent of relocating her business cross-country to Lincoln County. “People thought I was crazy because...
‘Been a nightmare’: Concord family says flooding bad for home, dangerous for their dogs
CONCORD, N.C. — A Concord family says they’ve had problems with flooding, which has led to another issue that could be dangerous for their dogs. Shaun Hamilton says, “When it rains, you shouldn’t have to panic.”. He and his wife say the water doesn’t drain well...
WXII 12
'I was distraught and in disbelief that it happened': Walmart says it's aware of skimmer issue at store in Elkin, NC
ELKIN, N.C. — A Piedmont Triad woman said she believes she was a victim of a skimmer after she went shopping at a Walmart in Elkin, North Carolina. This comes after High Point police had reported on Wednesday that there was a skimmer at two Walmart stores in the city. About $100,000 were stolen, authorities had estimated.
WBTV
Five alarm fire guts former school administration building in East Spencer
EAST SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - A five alarm fire has destroyed what used to be the Rowan-Salisbury Schools administration in East Spencer. The fire was reported just after 6:30 p.m. on Saturday at the large building in the 100 block of S. Long Street. When firefighters arrived, they said there was heavy smoke coming from the building.
Niner Times
Opinion: N.C. must investigate Huntersville cancer clusters
Southwestern North Carolina has had a deadly issue bubbling under the surface for over a decade: abnormally high rates of rare cancers in the towns surrounding Lake Norman. Despite ongoing concern from citizens, the state government has yet to establish any legislative push to fund cancer research. This is a serious problem, considering the severity of ocular melanoma. Ocular melanoma typically occurs in men over the age of 60 but has been disproportionately affecting young women in the Charlotte area, specifically in the town of Huntersville.
lincolntimesnews.com
Multiple ministries under one roof in Denver
DENVER – What a difference a building makes. Three different ministries are now able to expand and help more people because of a building gifted to them by Denver United Methodist Church. The ministries are umbrellaed under Helping Hands Ministry. Tim Strickland heads up the Building Ministry which builds...
Steel bridge to be placed along new walkway in Hickory that leads to airport
HICKORY, N.C. — It’s a story that made headlines last year -- a 40-ton arch collapsing along the Hickory City Walk. Surveillance cameras captured the arch falling near downtown Hickory at around midnight on Feb. 18. The arches were part of walkways and pedestrian bridges the city is...
WBTV
Student removed from bus due to overcrowding
Police said the victim was found with a gunshot wound, and was pronounced dead at the hospital. WBTV reporter fights for access to unseal Madalina Cojocari investigation documents. Updated: 18 hours ago. The search for the missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl is now in its sixth week. CMS student kicked off...
qcnews.com
Why you may see more people masking up in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Realistically speaking, masks never faded after the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Even as pandemic worries and restrictions eased, mask use waned but not totally vanished. But as COVID case numbers are rising and other respiratory illnesses are still quite common, this common face wear...
Find Madalina: Police ask anyone who saw mom, car in Madison County to come forward
MADISON COUNTY, N.C. — The investigation and search for a missing 11-year-old girl from Cornelius is expanding across North Carolina. The Cornelius Police Department is now asking anyone who saw Madalina Cojocari’s mom or a Toyota Prius in Madison County to come forward. Madison County is located in...
