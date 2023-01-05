Read full article on original website
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral
Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
Davis Webb’s girlfriend, Donnett Hickson, supports Giants QB’s start vs. Eagles: ‘Go Big Blue’
When Giants quarterback Davis Webb takes the field on Sunday in his first career start, expect his longtime girlfriend to be cheering him on nearby. On Saturday, the same day The Post’s Ryan Dunleavy reported that Webb was expected to start over backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor in the Giants’ regular-season finale against the Eagles in Philadelphia, Donnett Hickson offered her support to the 27-year-old signal-caller, who was recently elevated from the practice squad. “Go Big Blue,” Hickson posted in an Instagram Story that featured her wearing a light blue jacket and matching mini skirt, as well as dark blue boots. Webb is in...
See players who honored Damar Hamlin with T-shirts and jerseys across entire NFL
Damar Hamlin has support from the entire NFL. The Buffalo Bills revealed they'd wear "3" patches on their uniforms as they host the New England Patriots in their season finale. The team will also have hats with Hamlin's number. The rest of the NFL is donning Hamlin gear in warmups,...
Ravens rookie Anthony Brown to start at QB
Baltimore Ravens backup quarterback Anthony Brown will make his first career start on Sunday against the host Cincinnati Bengals, with
Jim Harbaugh’s interest in Carolina Panthers apparently not mutual
Despite his recent statement where Jim Harbaugh noted that he “expects” to continue coaching the Michigan Wolverines in 2023, he
Bills paying Damar Hamlin full salary on IR
The Buffalo Bills will pay safety Damar Hamlin’s full salary while he is on injured reserve, NFL Network said Sunday.
More than $8 million has been raised to support a charity backed by NFL star Damar Hamlin as the player continues to recover from mid-game injury
The GoFundMe, which was initially created for a toy fundraiser, has been flooded with donations, and raised millions within days.
Bucs honor Bills’ Damar Hamlin ahead of regular season finale
On Sunday, NFL teams will finish out their regular season games before the Super Bowl chase begins.
