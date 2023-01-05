ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Gardens, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The US Sun

Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle

CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral

Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
New York Post

Davis Webb’s girlfriend, Donnett Hickson, supports Giants QB’s start vs. Eagles: ‘Go Big Blue’

When Giants quarterback Davis Webb takes the field on Sunday in his first career start, expect his longtime girlfriend to be cheering him on nearby. On Saturday, the same day The Post’s Ryan Dunleavy reported that Webb was expected to start over backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor in the Giants’ regular-season finale against the Eagles in Philadelphia, Donnett Hickson offered her support to the 27-year-old signal-caller, who was recently elevated from the practice squad. “Go Big Blue,” Hickson posted in an Instagram Story that featured her wearing a light blue jacket and matching mini skirt, as well as dark blue boots. Webb is in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy