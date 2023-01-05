Read full article on original website
Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville Shooting Sparks and Leaves the Headlights on Where Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-ownerZack LoveMooresville, NC
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in North Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the StateJoe MertensBessemer City, NC
Christmas lights brighten Statesville all around townKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Some of the Best Fried Chicken in North Carolina Can Be Found Inside a Small Town Gas StationTravel MavenHildebran, NC
Statesville Christmas parade brings out a crowd - and Santa ClausKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark
Snow Creek Methodist to hold first regular service since 2021
I took my mom to the Presbyterian church I attend a few years ago. She had attended a Baptist church since she was born and had never been to any other church. Presbyterians always have a bulletin they follow that goes along with that day’s service. It lists upcoming birthdays and anniversaries and who needs to be added to our prayer list. She was reading over it intently and doing just fine until I said, “Now Mommy, when they start passing the snake around and it gets to you just hold up your palm and say, ‘Pass,’ remember you are a visitor.” She jerked her head around, “Whaaat?”
Matthews woman lands ‘monster’ movie role
MATTHEWS, N.C. — From a very young age, North Carolina native Miia Harris knew that performing was her dream. Now, the former Matthews resident is doing big things on the big screen. “When I was really little, when I would get a new book, I would pick a character...
explorecaldwell.com
Check it Out! Lenoir Was Recently Featured on the News
People love driving up Highway 321 to explore places like Banner Elk, Blowing Rock, and Boone. While these are all great destinations, Lenoir, North Carolina is one incredible place that often gets overlooked. Recently, QC Life did a piece on Lenoir, North Carolina, showcasing the beautiful artwork and sculptures around...
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Avery County, NC at 301 pm EST, Jan 7th 2023
NCZ033-049-050-501-503-505-080900- Avery-Yancey-Mitchell-Caldwell Mountains-Burke Mountains- McDowell Mountains- Including the cities of Ingalls, Banner Elk, Newland, Swiss,. Burnsville, Celo, Micaville, Ramseytown, Busick, Spruce Pine,. Poplar, Patterson, Jonas Ridge, Ashford, Sugar Hill, Woodlawn,. and Old Fort. 301 PM EST Sat Jan 7 2023. …LIGHT WINTRY MIX POSSIBLE LATE TONIGHT INTO SUNDAY MORNING…. A...
skisoutheast.com
LIGHT SNOW FLURRIES AT BEECH MOUNTAIN THIS MORNING; COULD WE SEE A BIG SNOW EVENT FOR MLK WEEKEND!?!?
I want to jump in right off the bat and mention a couple of things. First, the title of today’s FirsTrax report was not meant as ‘clickbait’ as we were seeing flurries on Beech and actually a couple of the other LIVE cams around the region. The...
lakenormanpublications.com
Cornelius Police focus on NC mountains in search for Madalina
The Cornelius Police Department has placed its focus on the mountains as a location where a vehicle associated with the family of Madalina Cojocari was identified. On Friday, CPD said one of the family members was in the area of Madison County and asked if anyone has seen a light green Toyota Prius or Madalina’s mother, Diana Cojocari, there between the dates of Nov. 22 and Dec. 15. The towns of Mars Hill and Hot Springs are in the county north of Asheville. Diana Cojocari is pictured wearing zip-up jackets and a grey hat.
wataugaonline.com
Winter Weather Advisory for Watauga County, Ashe County, Wilkes County – Sunday January 8, 2023
NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ007-009>017-022-032-033-WVZ042-081000- /O.NEW.KRNK.WW.Y.0001.230108T1000Z-230109T0000Z/. Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles- Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Roanoke-Patrick- Franklin-Mercer- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Tazewell, Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville,. Radford, Pulaski, Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale,. Volney, Galax, Floyd, Roanoke, Salem, Stuart, Rocky Mount,. and Bluefield. 327 PM EST Sat Jan 7 2023. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM...
Statesville hospital volunteer hangs up vest after 14 years
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Iredell Memorial Hospital is missing a familiar face after longtime volunteer Olin B. Isenhour decided it was time to hang up his vest. Isenhour, 88, of Statesville, has volunteered for over 2,600 hours in his two decades of service. Even though Isenhour loved volunteering and helping others at the hospital, he decided now was the time for that chapter to close.
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in December 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
Mount Airy News
County, Mount Airy team up on fire safety
Commissioner Larry Johnson scored a victory Tuesday night during the meeting of the board of county commissioners. Each board member represents a district and so each will, at times, take an especially vested interest in a particular issue facing their constituents. Johnson has reminded his fellow board members repeatedly about...
Down For Doughnuts | Mooresville doughnut shop employs people with intellectual disabilities
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — David Cooper and his wife Lisa opened their doughnut shop for their son Zach in March 2020 during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. Down For Doughnuts, a walk-up doughnut shop in Mooresville, North Carolina, hires individuals with physical and intellectual disabilities. Right now, they have ten employees on the payroll.
Statesville Record & Landmark
3 Bedroom Home in Catawba - $315,000
NEW CONSTRUCTION - NO HOA. 1692 Sqft Split-level home on .40 acre lot in quiet established neighborhood in Catawba. This 3 bedroom / 2 bath / Bonus room home features spacious rooms and custom home amenities. Open living concept with a beautiful Kitchen featuring granite counter tops and White all-wood shaker style cabinets. Stainless Steel Oven/Range, Dishwasher & Micro. Large Master suite features big walk-in closet and a private bath suite complete with waterproof LVP flooring and a large dual vanity. Spacious 2nd and 3rd bedrooms. Bonus room above garage features additional small room, perfect for a home office or simply extra storage. Engineered laminate in Kitchen, Living room, Hallway and Bedrooms. Waterproof LVP flooring in both Bathrooms and Laundry room. Matching cabinets and granite countertops throughout the home. Large back deck. 1-car attached garage - see notes. Close to both HWY-16 and I-40 for easy access to either Denver, Charlotte, Hickory or Statesville.
kiss951.com
New Lake Norman Waterfront Hotel Resort is Coming
Well, I think this is a long overdue project. A new Lake Norman waterfront hotel resort is coming soon. The project got the green light after Mooresville city commissioners voted for it late Tuesday. The council voted to use 15 1/2 acres to build the new project. The Charlotte Observer reports a local developer plans to build 283 condominiums and the lake’s first waterfront hotel. Construction of the $250-million Sunset Cove hotel resort could now start by this summer. Developer Brett Krueger says the project should take 4 years to complete. The site is across from the Lowe’s headquarters. The Iredell County location offers western sunset views, Krueger said. The property has 1,500 feet of waterfront, he said.
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman health inspections – Week of Jan. 2
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Dec. 23-29: Hawthorne’s NY Pizza & Bar, 14205 Reese Blvd. – 97.5. Red Rocks Cafe, 8712 Lindholm Drive – 96.5. Savory Moments, 12125 Statesville Road – 99.5. Cornelius. Harris Teeter, deli/bakery,...
country1037fm.com
Mooresville Says ‘Not So Fast’ To A Huge Development on Lake Norman
Mooresville, North Carolina put the brakes on and says ‘not so fast’ to a huge development on Lake Norman. This week they voted to wait a while longer on approval for the nearly 100 acre residential project. The Birmingham based developer hopes to build high end homes on the property. So, what’s the problem. It reportedly will take rezoning according to the Business Journal.
Statesville Record & Landmark
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $429,999
Motivated sellers have approved a PRICE IMPROVEMENT OF $19,500! Amazing opportunity to own a meticulously maintained, low maintenance & turnkey Ranch with a sprawling open floorplan in Mooresville's highly desirable Avalon subdivision. High ceilings, formal dining room, large double door storage closet & 2 guest bedrooms are just the beginning! Huge island kitchen & neutral toned cabinets & perfectly complimenting granite. Adjacent to the chef's style kitchen is a breakfast/dining area. Enjoy a movie night in your oversized family room. The sunroom is great for an office/playroom. Open area off the garage that can be a drop zone/mudroom. Laundry room is very spacious. Primary bedroom is large with perfect en-suite with garden tub, separate shower & closet. Your backyard oasis includes a Gazebo with brand new canopy! Owners have installed a privacy fence on both sides. You will enjoy the peacefulness of this wooded lot with beautiful trees. This ranch is a fabulous find! Welcome home!
How to get free compost in Salisbury
SALISBURY, N.C. — Calling all Salisbury gardeners! The City of Salisbury is giving away free compost at the Grants Creek Compost Facility every Friday. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Friday, Salisbury residents can pick up unlimited compost at no charge. All that's asked is you bring your own container. Want compost by the truckload? That's fine too -- just supply the truck.
lincolntimesnews.com
Lail Electric: Keeping the power on since 1939
LINCOLNTON – Back when R.K. Lail opened Lail Electric Service, Inc. almost 85 years ago, most people got heat and light from wood, coal or oil. If they had electricity, it was one outlet and one lightbulb per house. Lail drove to Charlotte to get his materials and $100 could get him a good truckload. Today, most people have multiple outlets, switches and lights in each room and electrical wiring is far more complicated than it was when he first started.
Steel bridge to be placed along new walkway in Hickory that leads to airport
HICKORY, N.C. — It’s a story that made headlines last year -- a 40-ton arch collapsing along the Hickory City Walk. Surveillance cameras captured the arch falling near downtown Hickory at around midnight on Feb. 18. The arches were part of walkways and pedestrian bridges the city is...
Taylorsville Times
Kiley’s Sugar Shoppe opens downtown
Kiley’s Sugar Shoppe, located at 130 Main Avenue Drive in Taylorsville, held a Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. Despite the rain, a sizable crowd of family, friends, and customers turned out, along with Taylorsville Mayor George Holleman and Town Council members Ronnie Robinette, Jack Simms, Kenny Poole, and Kim Brown.
