Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Statesville Record & Landmark
Snow Creek Methodist to hold first regular service since 2021
I took my mom to the Presbyterian church I attend a few years ago. She had attended a Baptist church since she was born and had never been to any other church. Presbyterians always have a bulletin they follow that goes along with that day’s service. It lists upcoming birthdays and anniversaries and who needs to be added to our prayer list. She was reading over it intently and doing just fine until I said, “Now Mommy, when they start passing the snake around and it gets to you just hold up your palm and say, ‘Pass,’ remember you are a visitor.” She jerked her head around, “Whaaat?”
Down For Doughnuts | Mooresville doughnut shop employs people with intellectual disabilities
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — David Cooper and his wife Lisa opened their doughnut shop for their son Zach in March 2020 during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. Down For Doughnuts, a walk-up doughnut shop in Mooresville, North Carolina, hires individuals with physical and intellectual disabilities. Right now, they have ten employees on the payroll.
Gateless parking comes to Rock Hill. What does it mean?
ROCK HILL, S.C. — There's a new way to pay for parking in Rock Hill, and it doesn't involve paying at the gate. That's mainly because there won't be a gate at two parking decks in town. So how do you pay?. The City of Rock Hill has partnered...
Matthews woman lands ‘monster’ movie role
MATTHEWS, N.C. — From a very young age, North Carolina native Miia Harris knew that performing was her dream. Now, the former Matthews resident is doing big things on the big screen. “When I was really little, when I would get a new book, I would pick a character...
country1037fm.com
Can You Get A Hot Dog ‘Alligator Style’ in North Carolina?
You can tell by looking at me, I am a country boy who has not turned down a hot dog very much in life. Can you get a hot dog ‘alligator style’ in North Carolina? I mean what is not to love about the food known right alongside America’s favorite past time. My favorite combo is ketchup, mustard, chili , slaw and onions. I guess you could say I like my hot dog, “all the way”. So when I saw there was a new way to enjoy a hot dog I was all in.
weeklypostnc.com
Adoptable Pet of the Week – Magnus
WAXHAW, NC – South Charlotte Dog Rescue presents Magnus for your consideration. Magnus is a 2.5 year old Great Dane. He came to SCDR through some caring folks who took him in after their neighbors moved away and left their animals behind. It was so heartbreaking to see such a regal and handsome animal reduced to the condition he came to us in. Magnus was a mere 103 lbs when he first went to visit our vet in the beginning of December. He was skin and bones, had very little energy but was so sweet & thankful to be safe. This precious boy has made tremendous progress during his time in foster care and when he went in for his neuter this past week, his weight had increased to 116 lbs! He still has more weight to put on, but we are so thankful to see his sweet, goofy, playful, young personality coming out more and more.
lincolntimesnews.com
Multiple ministries under one roof in Denver
DENVER – What a difference a building makes. Three different ministries are now able to expand and help more people because of a building gifted to them by Denver United Methodist Church. The ministries are umbrellaed under Helping Hands Ministry. Tim Strickland heads up the Building Ministry which builds...
country1037fm.com
Best Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives Restaurant in North Carolina
Listen, Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives is one of the best shows on the Food Network. It’s a great show that you get to check out some of the best restaurants in the country. Guy Fieri travels from state to state to try tons of different foods. You can enjoy some of the best barbecue, seafood, Italian, pizzas, and more. Guy Fieri is also on other shows on the Food Network like Tournament of Champions, Guy’s Grocery Games, and more!
kiss951.com
New Lake Norman Waterfront Hotel Resort is Coming
Well, I think this is a long overdue project. A new Lake Norman waterfront hotel resort is coming soon. The project got the green light after Mooresville city commissioners voted for it late Tuesday. The council voted to use 15 1/2 acres to build the new project. The Charlotte Observer reports a local developer plans to build 283 condominiums and the lake’s first waterfront hotel. Construction of the $250-million Sunset Cove hotel resort could now start by this summer. Developer Brett Krueger says the project should take 4 years to complete. The site is across from the Lowe’s headquarters. The Iredell County location offers western sunset views, Krueger said. The property has 1,500 feet of waterfront, he said.
‘Been a nightmare’: Concord family says flooding bad for home, dangerous for their dogs
CONCORD, N.C. — A Concord family says they’ve had problems with flooding, which has led to another issue that could be dangerous for their dogs. Shaun Hamilton says, “When it rains, you shouldn’t have to panic.”. He and his wife say the water doesn’t drain well...
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in December 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
Niner Times
Opinion: N.C. must investigate Huntersville cancer clusters
Southwestern North Carolina has had a deadly issue bubbling under the surface for over a decade: abnormally high rates of rare cancers in the towns surrounding Lake Norman. Despite ongoing concern from citizens, the state government has yet to establish any legislative push to fund cancer research. This is a serious problem, considering the severity of ocular melanoma. Ocular melanoma typically occurs in men over the age of 60 but has been disproportionately affecting young women in the Charlotte area, specifically in the town of Huntersville.
lincolntimesnews.com
Lail Electric: Keeping the power on since 1939
LINCOLNTON – Back when R.K. Lail opened Lail Electric Service, Inc. almost 85 years ago, most people got heat and light from wood, coal or oil. If they had electricity, it was one outlet and one lightbulb per house. Lail drove to Charlotte to get his materials and $100 could get him a good truckload. Today, most people have multiple outlets, switches and lights in each room and electrical wiring is far more complicated than it was when he first started.
wataugaonline.com
Winter Weather Advisory for Watauga County, Ashe County, Wilkes County – Sunday January 8, 2023
NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ007-009>017-022-032-033-WVZ042-081000- /O.NEW.KRNK.WW.Y.0001.230108T1000Z-230109T0000Z/. Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles- Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Roanoke-Patrick- Franklin-Mercer- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Tazewell, Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville,. Radford, Pulaski, Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale,. Volney, Galax, Floyd, Roanoke, Salem, Stuart, Rocky Mount,. and Bluefield. 327 PM EST Sat Jan 7 2023. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM...
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Avery County, NC at 301 pm EST, Jan 7th 2023
NCZ033-049-050-501-503-505-080900- Avery-Yancey-Mitchell-Caldwell Mountains-Burke Mountains- McDowell Mountains- Including the cities of Ingalls, Banner Elk, Newland, Swiss,. Burnsville, Celo, Micaville, Ramseytown, Busick, Spruce Pine,. Poplar, Patterson, Jonas Ridge, Ashford, Sugar Hill, Woodlawn,. and Old Fort. 301 PM EST Sat Jan 7 2023. …LIGHT WINTRY MIX POSSIBLE LATE TONIGHT INTO SUNDAY MORNING…. A...
Dog surrendered by owner at Charlotte Douglas airport; rescue tries to find home
CHARLOTTE — An airline worker, animal rescue and foster family stepped up to help after a dog was surrendered by its owner at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. “We’ve taken her to the vet and she’s really friendly with everybody,” said Robin King, who is fostering the dog, Baby Girl.
kiss951.com
North Carolina City One of the Worst For An Active Lifestyle
Everybody at the beginning of the year has body goals. One of the most popular New Year’s resolutions is working out. They want to lose weight or live a healthier lifestyle and there are cities throughout the country that are the best and worst for an active lifestyle. As the new year begins, the top 2 New Year’s resolutions for Americans are “exercising more” and “losing weight.” Does that even surprise you? Nah! Even though they make those resolutions 80-90% of people fail to keep their resolutions each year.
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman health inspections – Week of Jan. 2
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Dec. 23-29: Hawthorne’s NY Pizza & Bar, 14205 Reese Blvd. – 97.5. Red Rocks Cafe, 8712 Lindholm Drive – 96.5. Savory Moments, 12125 Statesville Road – 99.5. Cornelius. Harris Teeter, deli/bakery,...
country1037fm.com
Mooresville Says ‘Not So Fast’ To A Huge Development on Lake Norman
Mooresville, North Carolina put the brakes on and says ‘not so fast’ to a huge development on Lake Norman. This week they voted to wait a while longer on approval for the nearly 100 acre residential project. The Birmingham based developer hopes to build high end homes on the property. So, what’s the problem. It reportedly will take rezoning according to the Business Journal.
WBTV
Rowan family looking for help after devastating fire
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A local family is looking for help from the community after their home was destroyed by fire. “On December 21, 2022 my daughter, Samantha, her husband Brandon, her son Isaac and sister Lori lost their home to a fire. It is a total loss. They were lucky enough to salvage some of their clothes. They are trying to replace needed essentials that were lost. All help would be greatly appreciated in this time of total devastation,” the organizer wrote.
Comments / 0