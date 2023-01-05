Area high school football coach speaks to concerned parents after Bengals-Bills game

XENIA — Across the country, many are still talking about what happened to Buffalo Bills’ Player Damar Hamlin.

Monday night, Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on national television, and it has had an impact on many local families.

News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis sat at a high school football meeting with parents and players on Wednesday night.

The meeting was held to talk about the team’s off-season expectations. Damar Hamlin was not the main focus, but Xenia’s Head Coach, Maurice Harden did talk about him.

>>‘It’s much more than football;’ Local Bills fans plan fundraiser for Damar Hamlin’s charity

“It was tragic. You know it was something that you don’t want to see.” Harden continued, “safety is important to us, and your boys are important to us.”

Kim McManus, a parent of a high school football player told us, “It was shocking, it was stunning. It kind of takes your breath away as a parent and a sports fan.”

Xenia High School football player, Tommy Ehrsam, said, “it was a scary situation, there have been a lot of injuries this year regarding Tua and other players.”

Coach Harden told us after Hamlin’s injury, he had a parent talk with him about their concerns. During the meeting, he said his coaches are certified in giving CPR and using an AED or Automated External Defibrillator.

They also make sure players’ helmets, and shoulder pads fit properly.

Coach Harden added, “we’re going to continue to keep being safe. Things happen, that can happen in any sport, not just football that something like that occurred.”

McManus said, “I feel safe in our staff to make sure that we are safe.”

Kim McManus said she has conversations about the dangers with her husband who used to play college football and her son who is part of Xenia’s program.

“We also feel confident that there’s the right personnel on the field and educated players and educated staff, and we’re comfortable moving forward in continuing to play the sport that he loves.”

Coach Harden told parents and players too, “listen to your trainers, listen to your coaches, listen to your healthcare providers, anybody actively involved in the sport, and anybody responsible for the safety of your student-athlete.”

©2023 Cox Media Group