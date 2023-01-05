Read full article on original website
Related
Harper's Bazaar
Dolly Parton Shares a Rare Photo From When She and Loretta Lynn Were Younger
Country singer Dolly Parton posted a rare photo on Facebook of her with Loretta Lynn when they were younger. The two country stars are longtime friends and have long been associated with each other, with both singers having made their musical breakthrough in the '60s. Country superstar Dolly Parton recently...
Dolly Parton Wrote ‘Jolene’ After Witnessing a Real Situation With Her Husband
While the song “Jolene” involves two fictional characters, Dolly Parton wrote the track after an event between her husband and another woman
iheart.com
Watch: Kelly Clarkson Delivers Powerful Performance Of Blake Shelton Hit
Kelly Clarkson included a nod to country superstar Blake Shelton on the latest episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, delivering her spin on the 2011 smash-hit anthem, “Honey Bee.”. Clarkson covered the song during the “Kellyoke” segment of her daytime talk show (which has also featured covers of songs...
Meet Jane Fonda’s Three Children Who Are All Grown Up
Jane Fonda dominated the entertainment industry with her versatile performances. She bagged two Academy Awards and an AFI Life Achievement Award in the course of her 63-year career. However, despite having an impressive run in Hollywood, Fonda’s private life hasn’t been always great as her childhood was marred with sexual abuse and her marital life was a mess.
Here’s Who Took Miss Kitty Russell’s Place on ‘Gunsmoke’ After Amanda Blake Left
After Amanda Blake left 'Gunsmoke,' here's a look at who replaced Miss Kitty Russell as the owner of the Long Branch.
LOOK: ‘NCIS’ Alum Emily Wickersham Is Nearly Unrecognizable After Major Transformation
Longtime NCIS fans will remember Emily Wickersham for her portrayal of Agent Eleanor “Ellie” Bishop on the show. Some might even remember her blonde looks as well. But it apparently was time for a change and Wickersham was up for the task. As you can see below, the blonde is now a brunette. We don’t know why she changed her hairstyle but commenters were approving of the new look.
suggest.com
Elvis’ Last Girlfriend, Ginger Alden, Was Planning Their Wedding At The Time Of His Passing
Elvis Presley was truly the King: incredibly handsome, blessed with abundant talent as a singer and actor, and beloved by millions of fans the world over. People felt like they knew him, which made them adore him even more. He was also understandably appealing to beautiful women. Presley was divorced...
Faith Hill Shows 'Rare Look' at Tim McGraw in Hilarious Dance Video
To country fans, Tim McGraw may be a superstar, but when he's with his wife Faith Hill and three daughters, he's just a dad and husband. Hill recorded and shared a "rare" look into McGraw's at-home personality this week. The clip finds McGraw riding in the backseat of a car...
Legendary Musician and Singer Dies
Legendary musician and singer Don Williams, one of the singing foursome, The Williams Brothers Quartet, has died, his family announced. Williams reportedly died of natural causes at his home, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Jane Fonda, 85, Is Stunning With Rita Moreno, 91, Lily Tomlin, 83, & Sally Field, 76, At Premiere Of ’80 For Brady’
Jane Fonda, 85, looked vibrant and happy as she attended the latest premiere for her new film, 80 For Brady in Palm Springs, CA on Friday night. The gorgeous actress, who recently revealed the great news that her cancer has gone into remission, wore a black blazer over a sparkly silver top, black pants, and black square-toed boots as she posed with some of her co-stars, including Rita Moreno, 91, Lily Tomlin, 93, and Sally Field, 76. At one point, the four iconic stars held hands as they flashed smiles for the cameras.
Elvis Presley’s Last Movie Was a Forgettable Flop Starring a TV Darling
Elvis Presley's last movie was a tremendous failure despite starring the King of Rock and Roll and one of America's TV sweethearts.
Famed Soap Opera Star Dies On Anniversary Of Character's Departure
"As The World Turns" star Rita Walter has died at the age of 71, according to Soaps.com. Walter died on Christmas day, which was also the 41st anniversary of her departure from the famed soap opera.
The True Story About Johnny Cash’s Real Name
The story that the Air Force dubbed him John is part of Johnny Cash's legend, but the true story reads a little differently.
The Beatles Song That the Group Abandoned Because They ‘Just Couldn’t Sing it’
The Beatles weren’t the most dynamic singers ever, and they once wrote one song that was too advanced for their own vocal talents
Award-Winning Actor and Director Dies
Award-winning actor, director, teacher, and adapter Frank Galati has died, Steppenwolf Theatre announced Tuesday. Galati, who won two Tony Awards in 1990 for best play and best director, died Monday.
Harry calls role as best man at William’s wedding ‘a bare-faced lie’
The Duke of Sussex has claimed he was not the real best man at his brother the Prince of Wales’s wedding.Harry reportedly said the ruse was carried out to save William’s two closest friends, James Meade and Thomas Van Straubenzee, from the attention the role would bring to their private lives.Writing in his highly anticipated memoir, Spare, which was accidentally released early in Spain, the duke describes his apparent role as best man as a “bare-faced lie”, and says Mr Meade and Mr Van Straubenzee gave the traditional speech at the reception.According to the Daily Mirror – one of the...
TV Fanatic
Magnum P.I. Gets Steamy Teaser Ahead of NBC Debut
When Magnum P.I. Season 5 touches down on NBC, the procedural drama is turning up the heat. The former CBS series was canceled earlier this year, and it sure looks like the show is making the most of its new home. NBC dropped a short and steamy 15-second teaser this...
Everything Reba McEntire Has Said About Rebooting Her Sitcom ‘Reba’ With Original Cast
For six successful seasons, Reba McEntire led her self-titled sitcom, Reba, with a colorful cast of characters. The country superstar waved goodbye to the program in 2007. Since then, fans of the series have been wondering if the show will ever be rebooted and return to television with its beloved original stars. Keep scrolling to see everything Reba has said about rebooting the popular TV show.
The Scandalous Diaries and Divorce of Mary Astor: "A Trial By Acting"
According to People Magazine in early 1987, "From childhood, Mary Astor's best friend was her diary. Unfortunately, she couldn't manage to be quite that faithful to her husband. Instead, the brainy actress began an impassioned affair in 1933 with the urbane playwright George S. Kaufman and confided every luscious detail to her little black book."
ETOnline.com
Austin Butler Reveals Who He's Bringing as His Date to the Golden Globes (Exclusive)
Austin Butler is bringing a date to the 2023 Golden Globes -- but it may not be who you expect! ET's Denny Directo spoke to the 31-year-old actor ahead of the 34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala hosted By ET's Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner on Thursday, and he revealed who will be his plus one to the Jan. 10 ceremony.
Comments / 0