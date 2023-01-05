ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Harper's Bazaar

Dolly Parton Shares a Rare Photo From When She and Loretta Lynn Were Younger

Country singer Dolly Parton posted a rare photo on Facebook of her with Loretta Lynn when they were younger. The two country stars are longtime friends and have long been associated with each other, with both singers having made their musical breakthrough in the '60s. Country superstar Dolly Parton recently...
DoYouRemember?

Meet Jane Fonda’s Three Children Who Are All Grown Up

Jane Fonda dominated the entertainment industry with her versatile performances. She bagged two Academy Awards and an AFI Life Achievement Award in the course of her 63-year career. However, despite having an impressive run in Hollywood, Fonda’s private life hasn’t been always great as her childhood was marred with sexual abuse and her marital life was a mess.
Outsider.com

LOOK: ‘NCIS’ Alum Emily Wickersham Is Nearly Unrecognizable After Major Transformation

Longtime NCIS fans will remember Emily Wickersham for her portrayal of Agent Eleanor “Ellie” Bishop on the show. Some might even remember her blonde looks as well. But it apparently was time for a change and Wickersham was up for the task. As you can see below, the blonde is now a brunette. We don’t know why she changed her hairstyle but commenters were approving of the new look.
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Musician and Singer Dies

Legendary musician and singer Don Williams, one of the singing foursome, The Williams Brothers Quartet, has died, his family announced. Williams reportedly died of natural causes at his home, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
HollywoodLife

Jane Fonda, 85, Is Stunning With Rita Moreno, 91, Lily Tomlin, 83, & Sally Field, 76, At Premiere Of ’80 For Brady’

Jane Fonda, 85, looked vibrant and happy as she attended the latest premiere for her new film, 80 For Brady in Palm Springs, CA on Friday night. The gorgeous actress, who recently revealed the great news that her cancer has gone into remission, wore a black blazer over a sparkly silver top, black pants, and black square-toed boots as she posed with some of her co-stars, including Rita Moreno, 91, Lily Tomlin, 93, and Sally Field, 76. At one point, the four iconic stars held hands as they flashed smiles for the cameras.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
News Breaking LIVE

Award-Winning Actor and Director Dies

Award-winning actor, director, teacher, and adapter Frank Galati has died, Steppenwolf Theatre announced Tuesday. Galati, who won two Tony Awards in 1990 for best play and best director, died Monday.
The Independent

Harry calls role as best man at William’s wedding ‘a bare-faced lie’

The Duke of Sussex has claimed he was not the real best man at his brother the Prince of Wales’s wedding.Harry reportedly said the ruse was carried out to save William’s two closest friends, James Meade and Thomas Van Straubenzee, from the attention the role would bring to their private lives.Writing in his highly anticipated memoir, Spare, which was accidentally released early in Spain, the duke describes his apparent role as best man as a “bare-faced lie”, and says Mr Meade and Mr Van Straubenzee gave the traditional speech at the reception.According to the Daily Mirror – one of the...
TV Fanatic

Magnum P.I. Gets Steamy Teaser Ahead of NBC Debut

When Magnum P.I. Season 5 touches down on NBC, the procedural drama is turning up the heat. The former CBS series was canceled earlier this year, and it sure looks like the show is making the most of its new home. NBC dropped a short and steamy 15-second teaser this...
Closer Weekly

Everything Reba McEntire Has Said About Rebooting Her Sitcom ‘Reba’ With Original Cast

For six successful seasons, Reba McEntire led her self-titled sitcom, Reba, with a colorful cast of characters. The country superstar waved goodbye to the program in 2007. Since then, fans of the series have been wondering if the show will ever be rebooted and return to television with its beloved original stars. Keep scrolling to see everything Reba has said about rebooting the popular TV show.
Herbie J Pilato

The Scandalous Diaries and Divorce of Mary Astor: "A Trial By Acting"

According to People Magazine in early 1987, "From childhood, Mary Astor's best friend was her diary. Unfortunately, she couldn't manage to be quite that faithful to her husband. Instead, the brainy actress began an impassioned affair in 1933 with the urbane playwright George S. Kaufman and confided every luscious detail to her little black book."
ETOnline.com

Austin Butler Reveals Who He's Bringing as His Date to the Golden Globes (Exclusive)

Austin Butler is bringing a date to the 2023 Golden Globes -- but it may not be who you expect! ET's Denny Directo spoke to the 31-year-old actor ahead of the 34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala hosted By ET's Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner on Thursday, and he revealed who will be his plus one to the Jan. 10 ceremony.

