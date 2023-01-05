Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Travis Scott Single Again, He & Kylie Jenner Will “Always Remain Friends”: Report
The co-parents were supposed to spend the holidays together. However, the reality star opted to travel to Aspen with her friends and family instead. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott aren’t a pair who typically embrace PDA. In the early days of their relationship, we frequently caught glimpses of their life together on Instagram. Recent years have seen them embrace privacy more. However, they still step out for red-carpet events and celebrate some holidays in the public eye.
Diddy Bonds With Newborn Baby Love On Private Plane Ride: ‘Love You’
Diddy shared another look at his sweet baby girl Love Sean Combs! The baby, reported to be three months old, was bundled up in a pink patterned jumper as she stayed cozy on a private plane ride with her dad, 53, in a video posted to his Instagram on Jan. 6. “Hey baby! Hey baby! Hey, hey, hey, I love you,” Diddy said to the newborn who stayed cozy in the ensemble which featured heart-shaped waffles and milk cartons. Although she’s only four weeks old, baby Love is already rocking a full head of black hair!
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
‘Divorce Court’ Judge Lynn Toler Announces Sudden Death of Her Husband Eric ‘Big E’ Mumford
Popular television show host and judge, Lynn Toler, took to Instagram to announce the sudden death of her husband, Eric Mumford. “I am in a million pieces,” the Divorce Court judge posted on January 4th. Toler and Mumford, known as “Big E,” were married for a little over 33...
Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight
Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
Valerie Bertinelli announces she will be going dry in January for 'two reasons'
Food Network star Valerie Bertinelli announced she will be participating in dry January to help with her stress levels and to cut down her sugar cravings.
hotnewhiphop.com
La La Anthony On Her Love Life: “I Don’t Feel Like Any Guys Want To Date Me”
During her appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast last year, the actress revealed that many of the men who slide in her DMs are significantly younger. A new year is a time for new beginnings and optimism. However, not everyone is able to maintain cheer in every aspect of their life. For example, La La Anthony is having a hard time finding her prince charming – or so she told TMZ this week.
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake & Former Miss Croatia Ivana Knoll Link Up At Leonardo DiCaprio’s Party
The 26-year-old blew up on social media for her revealing outfits at the FIFA World Cup. Drake has been doing this for a long time. Because of this, it never comes as a surprise when he links up with practically every famous face in the industry. Over the years, the rapper has befriended socialites, models, fellow artists, athletes, and various other creatives. Most recently, his ever-expanding social circle grew by one more as he posted up with a world-famous beauty named Ivana Knoll.
'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown's remaining wife Robyn Brown said she's 'scared' Kody won't want to take on more wives in the future
"Sister Wives" star Christine Brown also called Kody Brown's polygamous lifestyle a "failure" and called him and Robyn "soulmates."
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Rumored To Be In Ghana For Vic Mensa & Chance The Rapper’s Festival
Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa’s Black Star Line Festival includes performances from T-Pain, Erykah Badu, and more. Ye’s kept a lowkey profile throughout the holidays but some might say it’s for the better. After all, 2022 was an overall tumultuous year for Ye. He lost that his billionaire status, and further aligned with right-wing pundits and their values.
hotnewhiphop.com
D.L. Hughley Says Media Let Dana White Off Easy After He Slapped Wife
“If that had been a brotha, it’d be NONSTOP coverage,” says the comedian as he names Chris Brown, Bobby Brown, and Antonio Brown. The UFC president apologized, but D.L. Hughley doesn’t think that’s enough for Dana White. We previously reported on White’s controversy after he was filmed in a nightclub with his wife. The two were in the throw of an argument when she slapped White, and he, in turn, hit her back. After going viral, White and his wife emerged with an apology, but Hughley believes the media would have treated the situation differently had this been a Black man.
hotnewhiphop.com
London On Da Track’s BM Exposes Him: “Nobody Likes [Sissies] That Take Babies From Women”
Just a few weeks ago, Eboni Ivori accused her ex’s rumoured new girl, Shenseea, of allowing her son to act inappropriately towards E and London’s daughter. If you thought we were leaving baby mama drama in 2022, you’re dead wrong. This weekend, it’s Eboni Ivori chiefly stepping into the spotlight as she drags her ex, London On Da Track.
Prince Harry Claims His Father Made a Shocking Comment to Princess Diana After His Birth
The Guardian has seen a copy of Harry's upcoming memoir.
hotnewhiphop.com
Julia Fox Talks Dating Drake & Ye
In a recent interview with Andy Cohen, the Milan native suggests she did go on a date with the “God’s Plan” artist. Ever since famously starring in Uncut Gems in 2019, Julia Fox has steadily been in the headlines. Whether for her fashion choices, her meme-worthy statements or her short fling with Ye, the 32-year-old is a hot topic.
hotnewhiphop.com
Eminem Rejected $8 Million Offer To Perform At World Cup
While Eminem’s no stranger to million dollar deals, it seems some still don’t pan out to see the light of day. Slim Shady’s one of the most successful and profitable names in hip-hop, but even he missed out on some major bags sometimes. In a recent interview with Big Boy’s Neighborhood, 50 Cent revealed that Eminem rejected an $8 million offer to perform at last year’s World Cup. Moreover, the offer came after the two performed alongside Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, and Kendrick Lamar at the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ice Spice Gets “In Ha Mood” On Our First “Fire Emoji” Update Of 2023
New releases from French Montana, NBA YoungBoy, and more are also inside. The holiday season brought plenty of hustle and bustle. As a result, it was necessary for our Fire Emoji playlist updates to take a brief intermission. With a new year, though, comes new music. We’ve accordingly rounded up this week’s best releases for you in our first edition of 2023.
hotnewhiphop.com
Queen Naija Returns With “Let’s Talk About It” Single
Starting the year off on a powerful, confrontational note is none other than Queen Naija. For the first New Music Friday of 2023, she’s debuting a new single called “Let’s Talk About It.” It specifically finds her calling out the “self-absorbed and drama-obsessed men of the world.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Celine Dion Fans Protest Rolling Stone HQ For “200 Greatest Singers” List Snub
The Canadian singer’s fans brought picket signs to Rolling Stone’s NYC building over following their viral list. Popular music magazine Rolling Stone released their list of the “200 Greatest Singers of All Time” on New Year’s Day. And it quickly sent social media into a frenzy.
hotnewhiphop.com
French Montana & DJ Drama Drop Star-Studded “Coke Boys 6” Album
DJ Drama and French Montana have teamed up again for the debut of Coke Boys 6, a collaborative Gansta Grillz mixtape that features hot and rising rappers EST Gee, Benny The Butcher, Kodak Black, and BIG30. Jeremih, NAV, Rob49, King Combs, Max B, and other members of Coke Boy Records...
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA YoungBoy Debuts Latest Album “I Rest My Case”
After debuting a consistent list of projects in the past year, NBA YoungBoy is bringing more heat with I Rest My Case. Coming mere weeks after his Lost Files mixtape, the rapper’s first album of 2023 contains just under 20 songs with zero features. After originally signing to Atlantic...
Comments / 0