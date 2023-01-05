ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

RUMOR: former SEC quarterback visiting Ohio State

The transfer portal madness has just begun and the Ohio State Buckeyes will no doubt heat up on that trail now that its season has now officially come to a close. Ohio State added Ja’Had Carter, a safety from Syracuse, as well as a kicker from the Mid-American Conference, and a long snapper from Arizona State. But they are by no means lighting up that area of recruiting.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Alabama's Major 5-Star Transfer

Former Alabama five-star running back Trey Sanders has found a new home. Sanders announced Thursday afternoon that he'll be enrolling at TCU for the 2023 season after three years with the Crimson Tide. Sanders officially entered the transfer portal back in late November. Anytime a former five-star recruit transfers, it's...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

College Football Playoff: Paul Finebaum dissects TCU's upset odds, Georgia's legacy

TCU is roughly a two-touchdown underdog as they enter Monday's national championship game against top-ranked Georgia. With the Bulldogs standing as the last hurdle to TCU's first national title since 1938, Paul Finebaum says the Horned Frogs' secondary needs to make life difficult for Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett on Monday for TCU to have a chance. Exceptional play also must come from TCU quarterback Max Duggan, the Heisman runner-up and the heart of the Horned Frogs offense all season.
FORT WORTH, TX
On3.com

2024 4-star LB Kris Jones names top schools

Stafford (Va.) Mountain View four-star 2024 linbebacker Kris Jones is down to 12 schools in his recruitment, he announced on Thursday. Among those are: Florida, Georgia, LSU, Maryland, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee, Virginia, Virginia Tech. Jones is the No. 112 overall prospect in the 2024...
STAFFORD, VA
ClutchPoints

5 greatest Oregon football players of all time, ranked

High-flying offense, extravagant uniforms, and one of the best mascots in college sports are just some of the things that come to mind when discussing Oregon football. The Ducks have carved out a clear identity for themselves and have become one of the most exciting teams in college football history. Although they haven’t won a national championship yet, they are a consistent threat and are bound to break through someday.
EUGENE, OR
WVNews

Bills uplifted by Hamlin's progress, hope to show resilience

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills got a much-needed jolt of good news on Thursday. Coach Sean McDermott and his team found out that safety Damar Hamlin has made remarkable progress in his recovery since his heart stopped during Monday night's game.
The Spun

Joel Klatt Makes College Football Playoff National Title Prediction

On Friday afternoon, Joel Klatt of Fox Sports unveiled his prediction for the national championship game between Georgia and TCU. Klatt expects Georgia to successfully defend its national title on Monday night. "The championship mettle of the Georgia Bulldogs is too strong,” Klatt said. “32-1 in their last 33 games....
ATHENS, GA
FanBuzz

What Happened to Baylor's Shawn Oakman and Where is He Now?

Former Baylor University defensive end Shawn Oakman was a highly-regarded NFL Draft prospect in 2016, however, his NFL dreams were uprooted following sexual assault allegations just a few days prior to the draft. Oakman, who was projected by some scouts as a first-round pick in 2016 ended up going undrafted,...
WACO, TX

