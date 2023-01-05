Michigan loses Andrel Anthony to college football transfer portal

Wide receiver Andrel Anthony announced he will enter the college football transfer portal and leave the Michigan program ahead of the 2023 season.

Anthony played in 14 games this past season for the Wolverines, catching seven passes for 80 yards and a touchdown.

Last year as a freshman, Anthony had 12 receptions for 248 yards and three touchdown catches as Michigan won the Big Ten title and made the College Football Playoff.

What Andrel Anthony said

Anthony released his announcement through On3 Sports.

Thank you teammates, especially the “crew” for taking me in and pushing me everyday. I love every one of y’all and couldn’t have asked for a better group to come in and go on this journey with.

After praying countless hours and talking it over with my family, I feel it’s in my best interest to enter the transfer portal.

Anthony, a former consensus three-star prospect coming out of East Lansing (Mich.) in the 2021 recruiting class, has two years of eligibility remaining.

College football transfer portal

The NCAA Transfer Portal is a private database that includes the names of student-athletes in every sport at the Division I, II, and III levels. The full list of names is not available to the public.

A player can enter their name into the transfer portal through their school's compliance office. Once a player gives written notification of their intent to transfer, the office puts the player's name into the database, and they officially become a transfer.

The compliance office has 48 hours to comply with the player's request and NCAA rules forbid anyone from refusing that request.

The database includes the player's name, contact information, info on whether the player was on scholarship, and if he is a graduate student.

Once a player's name appears in the transfer portal database, other schools are free to contact the player, who can change his mind at any point in the process and withdraw from the transfer portal.

Notably, once a player enters the portal, his school no longer has to honor the athletic scholarship it gave him. And if that player decides to leave the portal and return to his original school, the school doesn't have to give him another scholarship.

