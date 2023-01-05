ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pataskala, OH

City of Pataskala public notices for Jan. 5

By Special to Pataskala Standard
Newark Advocate
Newark Advocate
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NBpVW_0k41uovK00

The City of Pataskala has announced the following public hearings, meetings and open positions.

City accepting applications for 2nd ward council seat

Pataskala is now accepting letters of interest and resumes for the 2nd ward council seat.

Council meets on the first and third Monday of each month and other times as required.

To be eligible, an applicant must have been a registered voter of the city for at least two years at the time of their application.

All letters of interest and resumes should be delivered to the Office of the Clerk of Council, located at City Hall, 621 W. Broad Street, Pataskala, Ohio or faxed to 740-927-0679, or e-mailed to khoskin@ci.pataskala.oh.us no later than noon Jan. 10, 2023. Submissions received after the deadline will not be considered. Documents submitted via email must be attached as a PDF or Word file.

It is anticipated that interviews will be held on Jan. 17, 2023 at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers. If you have any questions, please call Council Clerk Kathy Hoskinson at 740-927-4671.

Pataskala seeking applicants for senior citizen levy advisory board

The City of Pataskala is accepting letters of interest for the one available position on the Licking County Senior Citizens Levy Advisory Board. The term ends Jan. 1, 2027.

The board meets quarterly at the Licking County Administration Building. There are four regularly scheduled meeting during the year. The board will meet at other times as necessary.

To be eligible to serve, applicants must be an elector of the City of Pataskala. All letters of interest and resumes must be delivered to the Office of the Clerk of Council, located at City Hall, 621 W. Broad Street, or faxed to 740-927-0679, or e-mailed to khoskin@ci.pataskala.oh.us no later than noon on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Submissions received after the deadline will not be considered. Documents submitted via email must be in PDF or Word format.

Interviews will be held on Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers. Questions may be directed to Mayor Mike Compton at mcompton@ci.pataskala.oh.us.

Position available on parks, recreation board

The City of Pataskala is accepting letters of interest for one available position on the Parks and Recreation Board. The term ends Dec. 31, 2023

The board meets on the first and third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. and other times as required. Meetings are held at the Pataskala Administration Building, located at 621 W. Broad Street.

To be eligible to serve, applicants must be an elector of the City of Pataskala. Board members receive compensation for serving in the amount of $50 per meeting attended. There shall be a maximum of 24 meetings compensated in a given calendar year.

All letters of interest and resumes must be delivered to the Office of the Clerk of Council, located at City Hall, 621 W. Broad Street, or faxed to 740-927-0679, or e-mailed to khoskin@ci.pataskala.oh.us no later than noon on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Submissions received after the deadline will not be considered. Documents submitted via email must be in PDF or Word format.

Interviews will be held on Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers.

Rezoning hearing for Hazelton-Etna Road property scheduled for Jan. 17

The City of Pataskala Council will hold a public hearing on Jan. 17 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall in Council Chambers, located at 621 W. Broad Street, Pataskala, Ohio.

The following rezoning will be considered: An ordinance to rezone property located at 7164 Hazelton-Etna Road, parcel number 064-153276-00.000, totaling 4.63 +/- acres in the City of Pataskala, from the Local Business (LB) zoning classification to the Planned Development District (PDD) zoning classification.

All interested citizens are welcome to attend. All documents pertaining to the above will be available for examination at City Hall Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Feb. 6 hearing scheduled for Mink Street rezoning

The City of Pataskala Council will hold a public hearing on Feb. 6, 2023, at 6:15 p.m. at City Hall in Council Chambers, located at 621 W. Broad Street, Pataskala, Ohio.

The following rezoning will be considered: An ordinance to rezone properties located at 6197 Mink Street Parcel Number 063-140952-00.000 and 0 mink street Parcel Number 063-141630-00.000, totaling 46.9 +/- acres in the City of Pataskala, from the Agricultural (AG) and R-20 Medium Density Residential Zoning Classifications to the Planned Development District (PDD) Zoning Classification

All interested citizens are welcome to attend. All documents pertaining to the above will be available for examination at City Hall Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Information submitted by City of Pataskala.

