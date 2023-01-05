ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Derrick Sherman is Cincinnati's connection to Cotton Bowl-winning Tulane football team

By Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YbeyR_0k41ulH900

Tulane's come-from-behind win against USC in the Cotton Bowl - which included a rally from a 15-point deficit with less than 5 minutes left in the game - was among the most exciting of college football's bowl season.

Green Wave running backs coach Derrick Sherman - a Cincinnati native and former Withrow High School standout - was part of a thrilling victory that featured 205 rushing yards from star running back Tyjae Spears in addition to the school's historic season.

Sherman was in his first season at Tulane, which went from 2-10 in 2021 to 12-2 this past season. He coached at Georgia Southern and Samford after his first stint at Tulane as an offensive analyst. He's also coached at Pittsburg State, Southwest Baptist and West Virginia State.

Sherman played at Purdue and Morgan State after starring at receiver for Withrow. He earned a bachelor's degree in communications from Morgan State in 2012 and a master's degree in education from Georgia Southern in 2015.

Derrick's wife, Sadie, said her husband "has done so much for so many and is well-loved back home (in Cincinnati)."

A tweet from Tulane head coach Willie Fritz from Wednesday night:

Winton Woods High School senior running back Trey Cornist committed to Tulane in December.

LOVE SPORTS? [ Subscribe now for unlimited access to Cincinnati.com ]

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Cincinnati vs #2 Houston Preview

The Cincinnati Bearcats (11-5) return home to host the #2 Houston Cougars (15-1) on Sunday afternoon. Wes Miller and the team ended a two game road swing on a high note but now face the ultimate test inside of Fifth Third Arena at 3pm on ESPN. Most of the bad...
HOUSTON, TX
thesunflower.com

Men’s team drops last old conference rivalry matchup with Cincinnati

The men’s basketball team’s matchup against Cincinnati ended in a 70-61 loss last night, marking the end of the American Athletic Conference. Next year, the Bearcats will head to the Big XII Conference. Senior Craig Porter Jr. returned to the starting lineup from an ankle injury. Porter scored...
CINCINNATI, OH
daytoncvb.com

Flyin' to the Hoop Basketball Invitational Celebrates 20 Years

Dayton loves its basketball, and the opening months of the new year are peak basketball time in the region! Things heat up fast in January when one of the nation’s top high school basketball invitationals, Flyin’ to the Hoop, celebrates its 20th anniversary over Martin Luther King Day weekend, January 13-16.
DAYTON, OH
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that prepare absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
OHIO STATE
WKRC

Cincinnati fire truck hit by a car

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Some scary moments Thursday morning for some Cincinnati firefighters. A car rear-ended their fire truck on Queen City Avenue near Lafeuille in Westwood. Two people in the car were taken to the hospital. None of the firefighters were hurt. The fire truck had to be towed...
CINCINNATI, OH
uc.edu

Six standouts to be honored during tribute to UC Black Excellence

Outstanding achievements within the University of Cincinnati family are the focus of the ninth annual Onyx & Ruby Gala, to be hosted by the UC African Alumni Affiliate on Feb. 18 at the Graduate Cincinnati Hotel on the UC campus. The African American Alumni Affiliate (4A) will present six awards...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

New Cincinnati startup lets you cash in volunteer hours for free concert tickets

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - For Sarah Murray, Concerted is an idea roughly a decade in the making. The tech-centered startup and nonprofit, now finally off the ground with a key local partnership to boot, aims to connect people in a unique way: Its platform allows you to bank volunteer hours and then cash those in for free concert tickets and more.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Death of Cincinnati woman found buried in NKY ruled an overdose

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - The cause of death has been ruled an overdose for a Cincinnati woman whose body was discovered in Elsmere last September. Kadidra Roberts, 28, disappeared in the middle of August 2022. Elsmere police found her body in the woods behind a home on Sept. 3, two weeks after her mother last heard from her.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on West North Bend Road in College Hill

CINCINNATI — Structure fire reported on West North Bend Road in College Hill. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Kettering grocery store to close next month

Marc’s, a Cleveland-based grocery store and discount chain, is permanently closing its Kettering location in early February, according to a sign posted at the business. “This store will be closing permanently on Sunday, February 5, 2023,” the sign said. “Thank you for your patronage. No markdowns or liquidations.”
KETTERING, OH
WLWT 5

Crash cleared following long delays on north I-75 near downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash causing delays on northbound I-75 near downtown Cincinnati has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash near downtown Cincinnati is causing back-ups on the interstate, Thursday evening. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, a crash is blocking the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy